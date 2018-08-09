Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Orkla    ORK   NO0003733800

ORKLA (ORK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orkla : New CEOs at Orkla Health and Pierre Robert Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

Hege Holter Brekke has been appointed new CEO of Orkla Health. Tine Hammernes Leopold will succeed her as CEO of Pierre Robert Group.

Hege Holter Brekke (49) is to take up the position of CEO of Orkla Health as of 1 October 2018. She will take over from Henning Søgaard, who has headed the company for the past five years and is now leaving Orkla.

Ms Holter Brekke has been CEO of Pierre Robert Group since 2015. From 2007 to 2014, she was Senior Vice President, Marketing, at TINE. Prior to that, she held the post of Senior Vice President, Concept and Marketing at Plantasjen, in addition to which she has experience from McKinsey.Ms Holter Brekke has previously served in various management positions in Orkla ASA and Nidar. She has an MBA from BI Norwegian Business School.

Tine Hammernes Leopold (47) is returning to Orkla after two years as CEO of Salmon Brands/SALMA, member of the Board of Directors of salmon farming company Bremnes Seashore and Director at Bremnes Fryseri Group. She is to be the new CEO of Pierre Robert Group, and will take over from Hege Holter Brekke as of 1 October this year. Ms Hammernes Leopold has more than 20 years of brand-building experience and has had a long career at Orkla, where she has held a variety of management positions in Orkla Health, Axellus, Peter Möller, Sætre, Nidar and Lilleborg. She has a degree from California State University.

'Both Hege and Tine have strong brand expertise and broad management experience, and have achieved solid results both within and outside Orkla. I'm very glad that Hege has accepted this opportunity to take on new challenges as CEO of Orkla Health, and that Tine is returning to Orkla with responsibility for Pierre Robert Group,' says Stig Ebert Nilssen, Orkla Executive Vice President and CEO of the Orkla Care business area.

Ms Holter Brekke and Hammernes Leopold will both join Orkla Care's management team, and will report to Stig Ebert Nilssen.

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORKLA
04:05pORKLA : New CEOs at Orkla Health and Pierre Robert Group
PU
08/08ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
08/06ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
08/03ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
08/01ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
07/30ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
07/27ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
07/25ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
07/24ORKLA : Sales of Orkla Confectionery Snacks Latvija grow 4.3% to EUR 81 million ..
AQ
07/23ORKLA ASA : Trade subject to notification - treasury shares
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Buy This Leading Nordic Consumer Goods Company 
07/13Orkla reports Q2 results 
07/13Orkla ASA ADR (ORKLY) CEO Peter Ruzicka on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
07/13Orkla ASA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/29Orkla Oversold On Short Term Bad News 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 40 929 M
EBIT 2018 4 789 M
Net income 2018 3 658 M
Debt 2018 919 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 19,52
P/E ratio 2019 17,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 70 306 M
Chart ORKLA
Duration : Period :
Orkla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORKLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 77,2  NOK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Arne Ruzicka President & Chief Executive Officer
Stein Erik Hagen Chairman
Johan Clarin Executive Vice President-Operations
Jens Bjørn Staff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terje Utstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORKLA-20.07%8 561
NESTLÉ-2.32%252 488
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.48%74 760
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.96%62 974
DANONE-1.96%54 183
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.37%28 099
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.