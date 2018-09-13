Log in
ORKLA (ORK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/13 04:47:43 pm
67.91 NOK   +0.01%
Orkla : listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

09/13/2018 | 10:13pm CEST

Once again, Orkla is featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe.

'We have great ambitions for Orkla's sustainability effort and see it becoming more and more important in creating growth and building trust. Being included in one of the world's most highly regarded sustainability indices is a major acknowledgment of the job we're doing. It inspires us to do even more,' says Orkla's Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Ellen Behrens.

The Dow Jones index is widely viewed as the world's most significant ranking of company performance on environmental issues and social responsibility. It serves as an important guideline for investors and other stakeholders in assessing non-financial performance.

'More and more people are set on promoting sustainable consumption by throwing away less food, using less plastic and making other green choices on a daily basis,' says Behrens. 'At Orkla, we want to help design the products of the future and we have significantly increased our efforts in key areas such as nutrition and health, sustainable purchasing and the environment.'

Orkla's sustainability goals for the period through 2025 entail a gradual transition to renewable energy, increased resource recovery and products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Orkla has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past eight years.

For more information about Orkla's sustainability effort, see: www.orkla.com/sustainability

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 20:12:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 40 907 M
EBIT 2018 4 808 M
Net income 2018 3 651 M
Debt 2018 1 018 M
Yield 2018 3,98%
P/E ratio 2018 19,04
P/E ratio 2019 17,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 69 185 M
Chart ORKLA
Duration : Period :
Orkla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORKLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 75,7  NOK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Arne Ruzicka President & Chief Executive Officer
Stein Erik Hagen Chairman
Johan Clarin Executive Vice President-Operations
Jens Bjørn Staff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terje Utstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORKLA-22.00%8 383
NESTLÉ-3.05%256 477
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.97%72 082
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.29%63 575
DANONE-7.32%51 620
GENERAL MILLS-19.87%28 315
