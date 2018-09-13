Orkla : listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Once again, Orkla is featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe.

'We have great ambitions for Orkla's sustainability effort and see it becoming more and more important in creating growth and building trust. Being included in one of the world's most highly regarded sustainability indices is a major acknowledgment of the job we're doing. It inspires us to do even more,' says Orkla's Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Ellen Behrens.

The Dow Jones index is widely viewed as the world's most significant ranking of company performance on environmental issues and social responsibility. It serves as an important guideline for investors and other stakeholders in assessing non-financial performance.

'More and more people are set on promoting sustainable consumption by throwing away less food, using less plastic and making other green choices on a daily basis,' says Behrens. 'At Orkla, we want to help design the products of the future and we have significantly increased our efforts in key areas such as nutrition and health, sustainable purchasing and the environment.'

Orkla's sustainability goals for the period through 2025 entail a gradual transition to renewable energy, increased resource recovery and products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Orkla has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past eight years.

For more information about Orkla's sustainability effort, see: www.orkla.com/sustainability