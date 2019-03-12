Orkla : moves into state-of-the art office building

Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjørn Røe Isaksen cut the ribbon, officially inaugurating Orkla's new headquarters at Skøyen in Oslo.

A procession of 900 of Orkla's employees made its way from Orkla's former headquarters at Nedre Skøyen vei 26 to the new building at Drammensveien 149 to attend the official opening of the new office building. The inauguration ceremony marked the start of a new era in the company's history, with Orkla's businesses in Norway now assembled under one roof.

'This will be the workplace of more than 900 Orkla employees and the main base of the biggest branded consumer goods company in the Nordic region. The building we are now moving into is a state-of-the-art structure that meets high environmental standards. We will fill it with value-creating energy, creativity, ideas and innovations - to the benefit of customers and consumers, the environment and society at large,' said President and CEO Peter Ruzicka in his speech to the employees.

Chairman of Orkla's Board of Directors, Stein Erik Hagen, emphasised that Orkla, with its new office building, will be even more oriented towards the general public and the local community.

'The inauguration of the building not only gives Orkla employees new office premises. On the first floor, the public at large will also be able to visit Define hairdressers, Orkla Forbrukerservice consumer services, a bakery and a restaurant. This is the start of a new chapter in the company's history, and from this site in Skøyen Orkla will have a firm foothold into the future,' declared Stein Erik Hagen.

In addition to the actual opening of the building, the sculpture 'In Every Lifetime I Will Find You', by artist Michael Benisty, was unveiled by Board Chairman Stein Erik Hagen.

Singer-songwriter Jarle Bernhoft provided musical entertainment during the opening ceremony.

