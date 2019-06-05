Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Orkla ASA    ORK   NO0003733800

ORKLA ASA

(ORK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orkla : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch appointed new Orkla President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Orkla's new chief executive has prior experience from Elkjøp, Dixon Carphone, Rema Industrier, Plantasjen and Statoil Retail. 'Being chosen to lead Orkla in the years ahead is, in many ways, a dream come true,' says Jaan Ivar Semlitsch (47).

'I am pleased that Jaan Ivar Semlitsch has accepted the position. He has 24 years of broad management experience from Nordic and international companies, and has been a highly successful chief executive of several companies. The board has unanimously concluded that Jaan Ivar is the right person to lead Orkla in the coming years,' says Orkla Board Chairman Stein Erik Hagen.

Jaan Ivar Semlitsch joins Orkla from Dixons Carphone Plc, where he has been CEO of Elkjop Nordic for more than six years. For the past year, he has also been in charge and CEO of Dixons Carphone's International operations.

Semlitsch served as CEO of Rema Industrier from 2009 to 2013 and as CEO of Plantasjen from 2007 to 2009, and was chief operating officer at Statoil Retail Europe from 2004 to 2007. From 2001 to 2004, he was CEO of Expert Denmark. From 1995 to 2001, he worked for McKinsey & Company as a consultant on assignments for a range of companies in the grocery sector.

Semlitsch is a director of DnB and Brav Norway (formerly Swix Sport). He holds an economics degree from the Norwegian School of Economics and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management.

'I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Orkla into a new and exciting phase of the group's development. I want to build on Orkla's strong existing positions in various markets, and foster the company's continued growth and expansion,' says Orkla's new President and CEO.

Jaan Ivar Semlitsch will take up his new position by 1 December at the latest.

Following the departure of former President and CEO Peter A. Ruzicka on 7 May, Terje Andersen was appointed acting President and CEO, and will remain in the position until Semlitsch joins the group.

Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions for the consumer, out-of-home and bakery segments in the Nordic region, the Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. In 2018, the group achieved sales of NOK 41 billion and had approximately 18,500 employees.

Board Chairman Stein Erik Hagen and Jaan Ivar Semlitsch will be available to meet the press at Orkla's new head office at Skøyen, Oslo, today.

Time: 09:00
Place: Drammensveien 149

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 5 June 2019

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORKLA ASA
04:38aORKLA : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch appointed new Orkla President and CEO
PU
01:01aORKLA ASA : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch appointed new Orkla President and CEO
AQ
06/04ORKLA : Latvija invests EUR 500,000 in new packaging equipment
AQ
05/28ORKLA ASA : Jotun Interim Report
AQ
05/28ORKLA ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders
AQ
05/27ORKLA ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Shares for employees 2019
AQ
05/24ORKLA : New launches from Orkla
PU
05/23ORKLA : Growth Prize to Orkla Foods International
PU
05/20ORKLA ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Shares for employees 2019
AQ
05/20ORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 051 M
EBIT 2019 4 972 M
Net income 2019 3 830 M
Debt 2019 5 831 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 20,24
P/E ratio 2020 18,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 77 744 M
Chart ORKLA ASA
Duration : Period :
Orkla ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORKLA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 74,7  NOK
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Arne Ruzicka President & Chief Executive Officer
Stein Erik Hagen Chairman
Johan Clarin Executive Vice President-Operations
Jens Bjørn Staff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terje Utstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORKLA ASA12.14%8 946
NESTLÉ27.12%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL30.25%74 269
DANONE16.76%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-33.39%34 656
GENERAL MILLS30.66%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About