Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Orkla ASA    ORK   NO0003733800

ORKLA ASA

(ORK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orkla : acquires a leading UK manufacturer of specialty fudge and toffee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary NIC Enterprises Limited ('NIC'), Orkla Food Ingredients has signed and completed an agreement to purchase British fudge and toffee manufacturer Confection by Design Ltd. ('Confection by Design').

Confection by Design offers fudge and toffee to ice cream manufacturers, bakeries and confectioners. Approximately two thirds of its portfolio is distributed by Orkla's UK subsidiary Orchard Valley Foods. Most of the company's sales are in the UK (~80%), but Confection by Design also has exports to other countries (~20%).

Orkla Food Ingredients holds a strong position as a supplier of bakery ingredients and ice cream ingredients and accessories in the Nordic region and selected countries in Europe. In the UK, Orkla Food Ingredients has built up a solid position through its subsidiaries NIC UK, Orchard Valley Foods and County Confectionery.

'The purchase of Confection by Design is strategically right and will complement Orkla Food Ingredients' position as a supplier of inclusions and accessories to the bakery, chocolate and ice cream market,' says Tor Osmundsen, CEO of NIC Group.

Confection by Design is a privately-owned business established in 1988 and has 35 employees. The company's headquarters and production facilities are located in Harrogate, U.K.

The company has grown its turnover to GBP 5.7 million (approx. NOK 63 million) in the financial year ending 30 June 2019. The company will be consolidated into Orkla's financial statements as of 1July 2019.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORKLA ASA
07:43aORKLA : acquires a leading UK manufacturer of specialty fudge and toffee
PU
06/28ORKLA ASA : Invitation to presentation of Orkla's second quarter 2019 results, F..
AQ
06/24ORKLA ASA : Mandatory Notification of trade - Shares for Employees 2019
AQ
06/19ORKLA ASA : Tap issue Commercial Paper (ISIN NO0010853112)
AQ
06/19ORKLA ASA : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch to take over as Orkla President and CEO on 15 Au..
AQ
06/11ORKLA : acquires distributor of Asian ingredients in Sweden
PU
06/07KOTIPIZZA OYJ : applies to go private
AQ
06/07ORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
06/05ORKLA : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch appointed new Orkla President and CEO
PU
06/05ORKLA ASA : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch appointed new Orkla President and CEO
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 166 M
EBIT 2019 4 991 M
Net income 2019 3 791 M
Debt 2019 6 748 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 75 703 M
Chart ORKLA ASA
Duration : Period :
Orkla ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORKLA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 74,4  NOK
Last Close Price 75,7  NOK
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Arne Ruzicka President & Chief Executive Officer
Stein Erik Hagen Chairman
Johan Clarin Executive Vice President-Operations
Jens Bjørn Staff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terje Utstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORKLA ASA11.23%9 048
NESTLÉ26.64%307 973
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL34.65%77 639
DANONE21.12%58 132
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.88%37 867
GENERAL MILLS34.87%31 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About