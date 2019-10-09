Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Orkla ASA    ORK   NO0003733800

ORKLA ASA

(ORK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/09 10:25:22 am
85.4 NOK   -1.16%
01:46pORKLA : completes purchase of painting tool business in Netherlands and Belgium
PU
10/02ORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
09/24ORKLA ASA : Jotun Interim Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orkla : completes purchase of painting tool business in Netherlands and Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

Orkla House Care has completed an agreement to take over the remaining 50% of the shares in the joint venture company Anza Verimex Holding. Since 2018, Orkla House Care has owned 50% of the company which is market leader in the sale and distribution of painting tools in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The business that is to be transferred consists of Anza Verimex Holding B.V. (Netherlands) and its two subsidiaries PGZ Nederland B.V. (Netherlands) and Anza Verimex NV (Belgium). In future, the companies will be operated under the name Orkla House Care Benelux.

'The companies that will constitute the future Orkla House Care Benelux are developing favourably and are an attractive platform for further growth. We look forward to continuing to build on the strong Anza and SAM brands, and to develop the painting tool category in Benelux,' says Johs Høeg, CEO of Orkla House Care.

Through its Orkla House Care business unit, Orkla is a leading supplier of painting tools in the Nordic region and the UK, and one of Europe's largest painting tool manufacturers. Now Orkla House Care Benelux will also be a wholly-owned part of the Group's painting tool operations.

The joint venture partner that is selling its equity interest is the concepts and logistics service provider PGZ International B.V. The companies involved in the transaction had an aggregate turnover of just under EUR 20 million (approx. NOK 200 million) in 2018 and around 10 employees. The business is currently headed by Erik Hoevenaars, who will continue as head of Orkla House Care Benelux.

While the joint venture was partly-owned by Orkla, the business's profit has been reported as 'profit from associates and joint ventures' using the equity method, but as of 1 October 2019 the wholly-owned company will be consolidated into Orkla's financial statements.

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 9 October 2019

About Orkla

Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions to the consumer, out-of-home and bakery markets in the Nordics, Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and its headquarters is in Oslo. In 2018, the Group had a turnover of NOK 41 billion, and approximately 18,500 employees as of 31 December 2018.

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 17:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORKLA ASA
01:46pORKLA : completes purchase of painting tool business in Netherlands and Belgium
PU
04:25aORKLA : Latvija to invest EUR 4 million in development this year
AQ
10/02ORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
09/24ORKLA ASA : Jotun Interim Report
AQ
09/16ORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
09/10ORKLA : autumn product launch
PU
09/06ORKLA : House - Outstanding energy consumption with solar cells WICONA facades
AQ
09/04ORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
09/04ORKLA : Sustainability reporting on the agenda
PU
08/22ORKLA : invests in Iceland's best-known chocolate brand
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 296 M
EBIT 2019 5 050 M
Net income 2019 3 905 M
Debt 2019 7 506 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 86 426 M
Chart ORKLA ASA
Duration : Period :
Orkla ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORKLA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 77,13  NOK
Last Close Price 86,40  NOK
Spread / Highest target 4,17%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaan Ivar Gjærum Semlitsch President & Chief Executive Officer
Stein Erik Hagen Chairman
Jens Bjørn Staff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terje Utstrand Independent Director
Sverre Josvanger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORKLA ASA26.98%9 420
NESTLÉ S.A.34.21%311 175
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.30%78 684
DANONE26.97%55 397
THE HERSHEY COMPANY47.14%32 753
GENERAL MILLS39.06%32 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group