Orkla : continues membership in FTSE4Good Index

07/31/2019 | 10:30am EDT

For the third year in a row, we are featured in the FTSE4Good Index, which highlights companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Created in 2001 by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index helps promote a greater focus on sustainability among businesses and investors.

'We have great ambitions for Orkla's sustainability efforts and see this as more and more important in creating growth and building trust. Being included in FTSE4Good's highly regarded sustainability index is a major acknowledgment of the job we're doing. It inspires us to do even more,' says Orkla's Vice President Sustainability, Ellen Behrens.

Orkla's sustainability goals for the period through 2025 entail a gradual transition to renewable energy, increased resource recovery and products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to identify companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance practices measured against globally recognized standards. Orkla has been a constituent company in the FTSE4Good Series since 2017.

Learn more about FTSE4Good

Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 14:29:02 UTC
