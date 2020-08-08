Log in
Reminder: Invitation to presentation of Orkla's second quarter 2020 results, Monday 13 July

08/08/2020 | 03:49pm EDT

Orkla will report its second quarter 2020 results on Monday, 13 July 2020 at 7.00 a.m. CET.

The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.

The results will be presented in a webcast with Presidet & CEO Jaan Ivar Semlitsch and CFO Harald Ullevoldsæter at 8.00 a.m. CET. As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will not be a physical presentation of the results.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed live at www.orkla.com (direct link: https://events.webcast.no/orkla-asa/presentations/ytumvxhOAquznsZvralV) or followed by telephone (listen only). Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94, pin code: 1661193#. Questions can only be asked in writing in the webcast.

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 10 July 2020

Ref.:

VP Investor Relations
Elise Heidenreich
Tel.: +47 951 41 147
Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no


Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 19:48:13 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 46 435 M 5 140 M 5 140 M
Net income 2020 4 286 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2020 7 664 M 848 M 848 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 3,01%
Capitalization 89 227 M 9 864 M 9 877 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 348
Free-Float 75,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Jaan Ivar Gjærum Semlitsch President & Chief Executive Officer
Stein Erik Hagen Chairman
Harald Carlos Ullevoldsæter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terje Utstrand Independent Director
Sverre Josvanger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORKLA ASA0.27%9 864
NESTLÉ S.A.2.77%328 557
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.94%79 416
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.21%43 292
DANONE-26.14%41 776
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.15%39 245
