INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/26/2020 | 09:26pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ORA) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 727 M - -
Net income 2020 97,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 3 091 M 3 091 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 408
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 71,50 $
Last Close Price 60,57 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Doron Blachar President
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Product
Assaf Ginzburg Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.72%3 184
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.3.86%59 340
TENAGA NASIONAL-13.42%15 442
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.9.14%15 010
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.60%8 070
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-5.58%5 785
