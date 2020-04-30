Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ormat Technologies, Inc.    ORA

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ormat Announces Commercial Operation of Rabbit Hill Battery Energy Storage System Participating in Markets Run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

RENO, Nev., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc.­ (NYSE: ORA) today announced the commercial operation of the Rabbit Hill Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility, providing required ancillary services and energy optimization to the wholesale markets managed by the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The facility is located in the City of Georgetown, Texas, and it is sized to provide approximately 10 MW of fast responding capacity to the ERCOT market. Ormat’s wholly owned subsidiary Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. designed, built, owns and operates the lithium-Ion-based BESS, using batteries from a tier 1 supplier.

”The Rabbit Hill BESS facility is our first energy storage system in Texas” commented Isaac Angel, Chief Executive Officer. “The system provides fast responding capacity, helping ERCOT maintain grid reliability, as it copes with changes in supply and demand, driven by the growing penetration of wind and solar generation, more frequent extreme weather events and other challenges. Our state-of-the-art system was designed to be able to provide all types of ancillary services required by ERCOT, including fast frequency response. Our first BESS project in Texas and the fifth to our Energy Storage and Management Services segment, marks another milestone in our strategy to develop, own and operate energy storage facilities in several key US markets, also including New Jersey, New England and California. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to operate in new means, Ormat continues to attract new business in the energy storage market, expanding in terms of MW, operation and ownership.”

LS Energy Solutions served as the system integrator, providing a state-of-the art solution that interfaces with Ormat’s on-site energy management system and remote network operations center.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 63 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 578 employees in the United States and 830 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 3,000 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 914 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi
VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
slavi@ormat.com 		Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-809-4048
rob@fnkir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:45pOrmat Announces Commercial Operation of Rabbit Hill Battery Energy Storage Sy..
GL
04/16Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 202..
GL
04/14ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
03/11ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/27Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
02/26Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Result..
AQ
02/26ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change..
AQ
02/25ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Result..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 740 M
EBIT 2020 225 M
Net income 2020 97,7 M
Debt 2020 1 137 M
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2021 5,49x
Capitalization 3 308 M
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,83  $
Last Close Price 64,82  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chief Executive Officer
Doron Blachar President & Chief Financial Officer
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Product
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.02%3 308
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.96%54 747
INNOGY SE-2.91%26 113
TENAGA NASIONAL-0.82%15 842
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.9.32%14 492
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.84%7 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group