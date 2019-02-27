Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ormat Technologies, Inc.    ORA

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:24pm EST

RENO, Nev., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is pleased to announce that its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:30 (EDT) at the offices of White & Case LLP, at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020. Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 77 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 530 employees in the United States and 770 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 2,900 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 910 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary, a Philadelphia-based company with nearly a decade of expertise and leadership in energy storage, demand response and energy management.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com		Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Rob Fink

Hayden - IR

646-415-8972

rob@haydenir.com

ormat_logo_RGB_blue.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:24pOrmat Technologies, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
05:08pORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
11:05aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Ormat Technologies Reports Four..
AQ
06:13aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/26ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
01/25Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter an..
GL
2018ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : 48 MW McGinness Hills Phase 3 geothermal plant starts opera..
AQ
2018ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : 48 MW McGinness Hills Phase 3 Geothermal Power Plant in Nev..
AQ
201848 MW McGinness Hills Phase 3 Geothermal Power Plant in Nevada Begins Commerc..
GL
2018ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Work under way to restore access to lava-locked power plant
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 714 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Debt 2018 1 113 M
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 25,55
P/E ratio 2019 24,95
EV / Sales 2018 5,59x
EV / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capitalization 2 874 M
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chief Executive Officer
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Products
Doron Blachar CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.45%2 874
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.99%63 361
DOMINION ENERGY3.40%57 377
IBERDROLA4.50%54 395
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.84%50 921
EXELON CORPORATION7.36%47 091
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.