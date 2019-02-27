Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

RENO, Nev., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is pleased to announce that its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:30 (EDT) at the offices of White & Case LLP, at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020. Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.



ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 77 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 530 employees in the United States and 770 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 2,900 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 910 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary, a Philadelphia-based company with nearly a decade of expertise and leadership in energy storage, demand response and energy management.