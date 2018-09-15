Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Officers and Directors Breached Their Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Ormat Technologies, Inc.
(NYSE:ORA) have filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the
company's officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties
beginning August 8, 2017 and continuing through the present. Ormat is
engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/ormat-technologies-sept-2018/
Ormat Technologies Had Material Weaknesses in Its Internal Control
Over Financial Reporting
According to the complaint, Ormat first revealed on March 16, 2018, that
its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December
31, 2017 due to a material weakness in its internal control over
financial reporting. Ormat further reported that it had not performed an
effective risk assessment related to its internal controls over
accounting for income taxes. On May 11, 2018, Ormat disclosed that it
was delaying the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended
March 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission due to
"error[s] in the Company's financial statement presentation of deferred
income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities that affects the
Company's balance sheets in previous reporting periods. Then, on May 16,
2018, Ormat revealed it will restate its second, third, and fourth
quarter 2017 financial statements and its full year 2017 statements and
that its previously issued financial statements for these periods should
not be relied upon. Each of these disclosures resulted in a decrease of
Ormat's stock price to the detriment of shareholders.
Ormat Technologies Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005615/en/