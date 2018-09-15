Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Officers and Directors Breached Their Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders

09/15/2018

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties beginning August 8, 2017 and continuing through the present. Ormat is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/ormat-technologies-sept-2018/

Ormat Technologies Had Material Weaknesses in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, Ormat first revealed on March 16, 2018, that its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2017 due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. Ormat further reported that it had not performed an effective risk assessment related to its internal controls over accounting for income taxes. On May 11, 2018, Ormat disclosed that it was delaying the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission due to "error[s] in the Company's financial statement presentation of deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities that affects the Company's balance sheets in previous reporting periods. Then, on May 16, 2018, Ormat revealed it will restate its second, third, and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full year 2017 statements and that its previously issued financial statements for these periods should not be relied upon. Each of these disclosures resulted in a decrease of Ormat's stock price to the detriment of shareholders.

Ormat Technologies Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 710 M
EBIT 2018 203 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Debt 2018 763 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 23,90
P/E ratio 2019 24,37
EV / Sales 2018 5,06x
EV / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capitalization 2 827 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 60,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chief Executive Officer
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Products
Doron Blachar CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.71%2 827
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.33%58 520
DOMINION ENERGY-10.95%47 189
IBERDROLA-3.31%46 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.26%44 916
EXELON CORPORATION12.76%42 925
