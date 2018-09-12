Ormonde Mining : Barruecopardo Tungsten Project Update

12 September 2018

Ormonde Mining plc

('Ormonde' or 'the Company')

Barruecopardo Tungsten Project Update

The Board of Ormonde ('the Board') is pleased to provide an update on the Barruecopardo Tungsten Project in Salamanca, Spain ('Barruecopardo' or 'the Project'), where construction is well-advanced and commissioning activities have commenced.

Key progress updates include:

· The Project team achieved a major milestone during August with the commencement of commissioning of the turnkey crush and screen plant, the first trial of waste rock through the primary crusher having been successfully carried out;

· The construction of the rest of the crush and screen circuit is complete, and installation of the associated electrical circuitry is presently in progress and due for completion by the second half of September;

· Initial commissioning of the water treatment plant has also been carried out, and will continue on the imminent completion of the water management system pipework and pump installation to feed water from the old open pit;

· The installation of major equipment and structures at the process plant is also well-advanced;

· Process plant commissioning is now expected to commence at the start of December, a number of weeks later than originally envisaged; plant commissioning is then expected to run through into January 2019, with first production of tungsten concentrates from the beginning of February;

· Projected construction costs remain within the Project's Construction Budget of €53.6 million;

· Recent site photos of the construction activity can be seen on Ormonde's website at the following link http://ormondemining.com/timeline-in-pictures/.

Michael Donoghue, Ormonde's Chairman and Interim Managing Director, commented:

'It is very pleasing to have achieved another major project milestone during the quarter, with the on-target commencement of commissioning of the crush and screen plant and the water treatment plant, taking the Project into its mine commissioning phase. This major advancement accompanied progress on the construction of the process plant where most of the major equipment has been installed and structural works are well advanced.

'The commissioning of the process plant is now due to commence in early December, slightly later than originally planned, with first tungsten expected to be produced from early February 2019, to commence a new secure supply to the global markets.'