Ormonde Mining : Final Results

8 April 2020 Ormonde Mining plc ('Ormonde' or 'the Company') Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 DUBLIN & LONDON: 8 April 2020 - Ormonde announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. · Sale of interest in the Barruecopardo Tungsten Mine, Spain, for €6 million net cash consideration, against a backdrop of slower than planned ramp-up and commissioning, together with a poor commodity price environment and significant near term funding requirement; · Restructuring of Ormonde Board and Management: · Jonathan Henry, formerly a non-executive director, stepping up to the position of Executive Chairman; · Tim Livesey and Richard Brown join the Board as non-executive directors, bringing a wealth of corporate and technical experience; · Following the disposal, Management and Board have been focussed on assessing opportunities available in the resource sector for a transaction with the potential to transform shareholder value; · Over sixty opportunities have been assessed over the last two months, with a number of these being considered for advancement. Additional opportunities expected to arise given the present macroeconomic environment. Jonathan Henry, Ormonde's Executive Chairman, commented: 'Following the disposal of our interest in the Barruecopardo Mine, Ormonde's new Board and Executive Management have focussed on identifying opportunities in the resource sector capable of transforming shareholder value. This work has progressed rapidly with a number of opportunities being actively considered. While the COVID-19 situation has created an unprecedented set of circumstances, and with international travel having ceased entirely, Ormonde is continuing to review current and new opportunities, and armed with the €6 million cash disposal proceeds, is in a strong financial position from which to develop its business over the coming period.' Annual General Meeting Due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Ormonde's AGM, which had been planned for mid-May 2020, will now be scheduled for a later date. A Notice of AGM, which will include the date and venue (or method of accessing if held virtually) for the AGM, will be posted to Shareholders as soon as possible following the Company being in a position to set a firm date. Enquiries to: Ormonde Mining plc Paul Carroll, Chief Financial Officer Fraser Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer Email: info@ormondemining.com Davy (Nomad, Euronext Growth Advisor and Joint Broker) John Frain / Barry Murphy Tel: +353 (0)1 679 6363 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat Tel: +44 (0)20 3 470 0470 Capital M Consultants Simon Rothschild Mob: +44 (0)7703 167065 Murray Consultants Mark Brennock Tel: +353 (0)1 4980300 Mob: +353 (0)87 2335923 CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW 2019 proved to be a difficult year for the now divested Barruecopardo Tungsten Mine (the 'Mine') in Spain, in which Ormonde had held a 30% interest in partnership with Oaktree Capital Management ('Oaktree'), as the Mine's ramp-up hit a number of operational issues. The related financial impact was initially addressed through an additional €10 million debt facility provided by Oaktree. However, this proved to be inadequate, and when an additional and significant capital requirement was tabled by the Spanish operating company, Saloro SLU ('Saloro'), in late 2019, the Ormonde board of directors (the 'Board') decided that shareholder value would be best preserved through the disposal of our interest in the Mine for cash. Disposal and receipt of €6 million cash consideration The disposal of the Company's interest in the Mine was agreed with Oaktree in January 2020 and, following its approval by Ormonde shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting ('EGM') in February 2020, Ormonde received a net cash consideration of €6 million. As set out in a circular sent to shareholders ahead of the EGM, the Board strongly believed that a disposal was the best option available to the Company as it would retain maximum value for shareholders when compared with the alternative options. Recent macroeconomic events, together with a Royal Decree in force in Spain requiring temporary cessation of all Spanish mines, have bolstered this position. Board & Management restructuring On completion of the disposal, Ormonde made a number of changes to the Board and Management, with Mike Donoghue and John Carroll, who had provided the Company with many years of dedicated service, retiring from the Board and being replaced by Tim Livesey and Richard Brown. Tim and Richard bring extensive capital markets and mining industry experience, together with a combination of strong technical, commercial and governance credentials. At the same time, I moved to the position of Executive Chairman and in this new executive position I very much look forward to driving the business towards a new and exciting future, ably supported by the new Board and the executive team. Current projects Ormonde continues to retain its exploration and development assets in Spain, being the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects and its assets relating to the La Zarza Copper-Gold Project. While we continue to seek ways to maximise value for shareholders from these assets, including the sale of the La Zarza Copper-Gold project, any material expenditure on advancing these assets will not be incurred until a decision has been made in respect of new opportunities. New opportunities The Board and Management are now focused on identifying and assessing potential investment opportunities in the resource sector. As at the time of writing, the Company has reviewed over sixty projects across a wide spectrum of commodities and jurisdictions, with most having been ruled out under objective criteria. However, a small number of these opportunities remain promising, being of an appropriate scale whereby our cash would be meaningful, and when brought together with the asset could have a high impact over the short to medium term with the potential to add materially to shareholder value. While a significant amount of work has been carried out in this area over a short period of time, of late the coronavirus pandemic has had a limiting impact on activities, with international travel having ceased entirely and domestic travel facing severe restrictions. While this has hampered initial review and detailed due diligence processes, we believe that such promising opportunities will remain available over the short to medium term and our strong cash balance will attract an increased number of new opportunities over the coming period. Financials The Ormonde Group has reported a loss after tax for the year of €11.3 million compared with a loss of €1.65 million for 2018. Loss from continuing operations totaled €0.9 million (2018: €1.62 million), with a loss from discontinued operations of €10.4 million (2018: €26k) which relates to the disposal of Ormonde's interest in the Mine. Finally, I would like to thank all our stakeholders, including the Company's shareholders, management, employees, directors and advisors for their continued support and dedication. I wish you all well in what is certainly a difficult time for all. Stay safe! Jonathan Henry Executive Chairman Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2019 Restated* Year ended Year ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 €000s €000s Continuing Operations Administration expenses (855) (1,023) Impairment of intangible assets (49) (600) ______ ______ Loss before financing and income tax (904) (1,623) Income tax expense - (1) ______ ______ Loss for the year from continuing operations (904) (1,624) Loss from discontinued operations (10,399) (26) ______ ______ Loss for the year (11,303) (1,650) Other comprehensive income Foreign exchange relating to discontinued operations 332 523 ______ ______ Total comprehensive loss for the period (10,971) (1,127) Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic & diluted loss per share (in cent) (0.19) (0.34) Profit / (Loss) per share Basic & diluted loss per share (in cent) (2.39) (0.35) *When an operation is classified as a discontinued operation, the comparative statement of income is reclassified as if the operation had been discontinued from the start of the comparative period. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 €000s €000s Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 285 324 Investment in associates - 16,718 _______ _______ Total non-current assets 285 17,042 Current assets Trade & other receivables 379 42 Assets classified held for resale 8,400 2,400 Cash & cash equivalents 130 399 _______ _______ Total current assets 8,909 2,841 _______ _______ Total assets 9,194 19,883 Equity & liabilities Capital and reserves Issued share capital 13,485 13,485 Share premium account 29,932 29,932 Share based payment reserve 837 837 Capital conversion reserve fund 29 29 Capital redemption reserve fund 7 7 Foreign currency translation reserve 1,600 1,268 Retained losses (37,265) (25,962) _______ _______ Total equity - attributable to the owners of the Company 8,625 19,596 Current liabilities Trade & other payables 569 287 _______ _______ Total liabilities 569 287 _______ _______ Total equity & liabilities 9,194 19,883 Consolidated Statement of Cashflows for the year ended 31 December 2019 Restated* Year ended Year ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 €000s €000s Cashflows from operating activities Loss for the year before taxation Continuing operations (904) (1,624) Discontinued operations (10,399) (26) ________ ________ (11,303) (1,650) Adjustments for: Impairment of intangibles assets 49 600 Impairment of investment in associate 7,787 0 Share for loss in associate 3,263 776 Tax expense - (1) ________ ________ Cashflow from operating activities (204) (275) Movement in working capital Movement in debtors (337) (10) Movement in creditors 282 186 ________ ________ Net cash used in operating activities (259) (99) Cashflow from investing activities Net expenditure on intangible assets (10) (13) ________ ________ Net cash used in investing activities (10) (13) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (269) (112) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 399 511 ______ ______ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 130 399 *When an operation is classified as a discontinued operation, the comparative statement of income is reclassified as if the operation had been discontinued from the start of the comparative period. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2019 Share Based Payment Reserve Share Capital Share Premium Other Reserve Retained Losses Total €000s €000s €000s €000s €000s €000s At 1 January 2018 13,485 29,932 837 781 (24,312) 20,723 Loss for the year - - - - (1,650) (1,650) FX on associate - - - 523 - 523 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ At 31 December 2018 13,485 29,932 837 1,304 (25,962) 19,596 Loss for the year - - - - (11,303) (11,303) FX on associate - - - 332 - 332 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ At 31 December 2019 13,485 29,932 837 1,636 (37,265) 8,625 1. The basic loss per share and the diluted loss per share have been calculated on a loss after taxation of €11,303,495 (2018: loss of €1,649,996) and a weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue for the year of 472,507,482 (2018: 472,507,482) for the basic loss per share and 472,507,482 (2018: 472,507,482) for the diluted loss per share. 2. The financial information prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union included in this preliminary statement does not constitute the statutory financial statements for the purposes of Chapter 4 of part 6 of the Companies Act 2014. Full statutory statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS, upon which the auditors have given an unqualified report, have not yet been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Full financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS and containing an unqualified report, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

