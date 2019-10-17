Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ormonde Mining plc    ORQ1   IE00BF0MZF04

ORMONDE MINING PLC

(ORQ1)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 10/15 06:29:00 am
0.037 EUR   +23.33%
02:39aORMONDE MINING : Saloro Financing Update
PU
09/30ORMONDE MINING PLC : Half-year results
CO
09/23ORMONDE MINING PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ormonde Mining : Saloro Financing Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:39am EDT

17 October 2019

Ormonde Mining plc

('Ormonde' or 'the Company')

Saloro Financing Update

Ormonde reports that Saloro S.L.U. ('Saloro'), the operator of the Barruecopardo Tungsten Mine in Spain in which Ormonde holds a 30% joint venture interest, has entered into a €10 million, twelve month term loan facility ('New Term Loan') to be provided by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ('Oaktree'). As announced by Ormonde on 20th September 2019, the New Term Loan provides Saloro with additional liquidity support as it establishes mining operations on the main orebody at Barruecopardo.

Saloro can draw from the New Term Loan on an as required basis, in tranches of at least €500,000, over the loan period (subject to compliance with the New Term Loan conditions). Interest on the New Term Loan will be capitalised in full, at a rate of 18% per annum ('pa') on drawn funds, with a 3% pa commitment fee accruing on undrawn amounts. Drawn funds, capitalised interest and commitment fees are repayable at the end of the 12 month term, by bullet repayment.

Under the New Term Loan, Saloro has the option to substitute drawings under the funding line with letters of credit procured by Oaktree, to support Saloro in obtaining loan funding from third party banks, rather than borrowing directly from Oaktree under the New Term Loan. Discussions are advancing with a number of third party banks in relation to this lower cost funding route.

It has also been agreed that interest on the original loan in place with Oaktree since 2015 ('OCM Facility') will be accrued in full, at a rate of 15%, over the New Term Loan's 12 month term. This will revert to 7% cash interest and 5% payment in kind ('PIK') interest at the end of this period, should certain financial covenant tests be achieved, or 7% cash interest and 7% PIK interest if tests are not achieved.

Enquiries:

Ormonde Mining plc

Paul Carroll, Chief Financial Officer

Fraser Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +353 (0)1 8014184

Davy (Nomad, Euronext Growth Advisor and Joint Broker)

John Frain / Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 (0)1 6796363

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3 470 0470

Capital M Consultants

Simon Rothschild

Mob: +44 (0)77 03167065

Murray Consultants

Mark Brennock

Tel: +353 (0)1 4980300

Mob: +353(0)872335923

Notes:

This announcement includes certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements'. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Risk factors are typical of a mining operation, and include (but are not limited to): the availability and / or delivery of equipment and contractor services; plant performance; rates of metal recovery in the process plant; mined ore tonnages and grade in comparison to estimated ore reserves; cost overruns and the potential for future additional funding requirements; and tungsten concentrate sales prices.

Barruecopardo has been developed through a funding package agreed with Oaktree Capital Management (70% interest). Ormonde's participation in the Mine is held through its 30 per cent minority interest in Barruecopardo Joint Venture BV, a company which is governed by a Shareholder Agreement which provides for certain rights and obligations for each party. The Mine is operated by Saloro S.L.U., a Spanish incorporated subsidiary of Barruecopardo Joint Venture BV.

For more information, visit www.ormondemining.com

Disclaimer

Ormonde Mining plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORMONDE MINING PLC
02:39aORMONDE MINING : Saloro Financing Update
PU
09/30ORMONDE MINING PLC : Half-year results
CO
09/23ORMONDE MINING PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
06/27ORMONDE MINING : Annual Financial Report
PU
06/19ORMONDE MINING PLC : Annual results
CO
05/24ORMONDE MINING : says process plant is effectively complete
AQ
02/27ORMONDE MINING : well on the road to tungsten production at Barruecopardo. as co..
AQ
2018ORMONDE MINING PLC : Annual Report
CO
2018ORMONDE MINING : Change of Registered Office
PU
2018ORMONDE MINING : Result of AGM
PU
More news
Chart ORMONDE MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Ormonde Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMONDE MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Donoghue Non-Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Fraser T. Gardiner Chief Operating Officer
Paul Carroll Chief Financial Officer
John A. Carroll Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Jonathan G. Henry Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMONDE MINING PLC-26.00%19
BHP GROUP5.40%116 033
RIO TINTO PLC5.95%86 748
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.38%30 185
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.53%19 056
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.49%9 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group