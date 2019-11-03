Oro Verde : First Drilling Program at Makuutu REE Project Completed

The near-term milestone the Company is working towards is the completion of a scoping study in mid-2020. We are pleased that the company, through the hard work and focus of its staff and contractors, is on schedule relative to its project timelines.

The Company has acquired a 20% interest in the project and may acquire up to a further 40% interest via an "earn-in" process through the expenditure of funds, bringing its total potential interest in the project to 60%.

*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource

The Makuutu project, located in Uganda, is significant in size, previously drilled by over 100 RAB holes and is understood to be potentially one of the largest ionic clay deposits outside of China with an exploration target of target of (ASX: 4 September 2019):

Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a market update on progress of activities relating to the Makuutu Rare Earth project.

The program has been designed to achieve a maiden JORC Resource definition and to collect samples for metallurgical testing

First drilling program at the Makuutu Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project has been completed on time and on budget

Completion of Core Drilling Program

The Company has completed the initial 750 metre drilling program at the Makuutu project, with 48 holes in total being drilled. The program consisted of 41 core holes and 3 window sampler holes in tenement RL 1693 to aid in resource definition, and 4 core holes in tenement EL 1766 to test for rare earth mineralisation potential.

The locations of the holes drilled in this program are illustrated in Figure 1. The holes in tenement RL 1693 were generally drilled in a 400-metre spacing and between existing RAB drilling holes to allow for a greater spatial coverage and complimentary data; in a few areas holes were drilled closer to allow for geostatistical analysis and resulting insights to requirements for the following drill program. The holes in tenement EL 1766 were drilled in areas of radiometric anomalies where clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation is anticipated.

Figure 1. Makuutu REE Project Exploration Target Areas on Ternary Radiometric Base.

Grey markings indicate RAB drill holes (2016 & 2017) and black markings indicate 2019 core drill holes.

The final tranche of drilling core in Uganda will now be prepared and packaged for dispatch to laboratories in Australia for testing and analysis.

A key benefit to the project and a major factor underpinning Management's expectation that the drilling program could be completed on-schedule and with-in budget is that the site is close to major infrastructure and well serviced roads and is open and easy to work on.

Initial Tranche of Core Samples

The initial tranche of core samples has arrived in Australia and are currently undergoing chemical analysis at ALS Minerals. It was pleasing to note the easy transport of material from site to the laboratories in Australia, including standard quarantine clearances, took approximately 10 days. The company anticipates receiving first assay results shortly, after which it will undertake the necessary QAQC checks prior to advising the market of results. This is a key milestone for the company and shareholders in understanding the potential of the project.

A portion of the initial tranche of samples have been delivered to ALS Metallurgy, also in Perth, and head and mineralogical analyses have commenced. In due course, metallurgical testing will seek to establish appropriate metallurgical treatment techniques for the recovery of rare earths, after which a metallurgical variability - seeking to characterise metallurgical recovery of rare earths across the main Makuutu prospect

will be undertaken.

