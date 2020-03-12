Oro Verde : Half Yearly Report and Accounts – Dec 19
ORO VERDE LIMITED
ABN 84 083 646 477
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
31 December 2019
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Contents to Financial Report
Page
Corporate Directory
3
Directors' Report
4
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
13
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
14
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
15
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
16
Notes to the Financial Statements
17
Directors' Declaration
24
Auditor's Independence Declaration
25
Independent Review Report
26
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Corporate Directory
ABN: 84 083 646 477
Directors
A P Rovira
Non-Executive Chairman
M J Steffens
Executive Technical Director
B D Dickson
Executive Finance Director
Company Secretary
B D Dickson
Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
Level 1
34 Colin Street
West Perth WA 6005
Telephone:
08 9481 2555
Fax:
08 9485 1290
Share Registry
Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd
770 Canning Highway
Applecross WA 6153
Auditors
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
38 Station Street
Subiaco WA 6008
Bank
National Australia Bank
96 High Street
Fremantle WA 6160
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Directors' Report
The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and the independent review report thereon.
DIRECTORS
The names of the Company's directors in office during the half-year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.
A P Rovira
M J Steffens
B D Dickson
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Very early in the period the Company announced that after an extensive search it had reached agreement to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths project (Makuutu) via the Ugandan company Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (Rwenzori) and on 19 August 2019 shareholders approved the acquisition. Due diligence was successfully completed on 28 August 2019 and the acquisition became unconditional and, accordingly, Oro Verde could move to acquire up to a 60% interest in Makuutu.
Makuutu Transaction Details
The Makuutu Rare Earth Elements (REE) project is owned 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA). Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM, and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the project by:
the payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period. This payment has been made;
Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM. This payment and share issue have been made;
OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020 to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows:
Spend
Interest
Cumulative
earned
Interest earned
Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2 above
20%
20%
Expenditure contribution of US$650,000
11%
31%
Expenditure contribution of further US$800,000
15%
46%
Expenditure contribution of further US$250,000
5%
51%
Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM.
During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows:
US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693 which is due to expire in November 2020;
US$375,000 on production of 10kg of mixed rare-earth product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and
US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining licences.
At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the project and project development ceases for at least two months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde.
The Company met the conditions set out in items 1 and 2 set out above and acquired an initial 20% interest in Ugandan company Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited which holds 100% of the Makuutu project, effectively providing Oro Verde with a 20% interest in Makuutu.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Makuutu comprises three licences covering approximately 132 km2 located some 40 km east of the regional centre of Jinja and 120 km east of the capital city of Kampala (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The area has excellent infrastructure with nearby tarred roads, rail, power and water, cell-phone coverage, as well as being readily accessible throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions.
Figure 1. Makuutu Rare Earth Project Location.
Figure 2. Proximity of Makuutu Tenements to Supporting Infrastructure.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
The Makuutu project geology is similar to the ionic clay-type deposits of southern China where the world's cheapest and most readily accessible sources of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) are extracted by rudimentary mining and processing methods.
Ionic clay-hosted Rare Earth deposits are significantly different from hard rock-hosted Rare Earth deposits. Typically, rare earths can be recovered from ionic clay mineralisation using mild leaching conditions to produce a high-grade REO chemical precipitate concentrate and generally present practical processing advantages.
Exploration Target
Makuutu has the potential to be one of the largest ionic clay deposits outside of China. Importantly, Makuutu's REE grades are similar to those Chinese deposits. Ionic clay-hosted Rare Earth deposits are a substantive source of existing critical and heavy rare earth production in China. The mining and processing of these deposits is generally simpler than hard rock deposits, which provides significant operating cost advantages. A general overview of these differences was provided in the market announcement on 5 July 2019.
On 4 September the Company announced it had defined an Exploration Target at the Makuutu project of:
*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Drilling Program
During the period the Company completed its first drilling program at Makuutu which was designed to provide information on three critically important areas, namely:
In-filldrilling to facilitate the estimation of a mineral resource compliant with the JORC code;
Collect samples from different areas and depths of the mineralised system for metallurgical testing and mineralogical evaluation; and
Exploration drilling to test prospective areas for additional rare earth mineralisation.
A total of 49 holes were drilled totalling 750 m. The program consisted of 41 diamond core holes and 3 window sampler holes in tenement RL 1693 to aid in resource definition, and 5 diamond core holes in tenement EL 1766 to test for rare earth mineralisation potential.
The holes in tenement RL 1693, located in the Makuutu Central Zone (MCZ), were generally drilled on 400-metre spacing and between existing RAB drilling holes to allow for a greater spatial coverage and complimentary data; in a few areas holes were drilled closer to allow for geostatistical analysis and resulting insights to requirements for the following drill program. The holes in tenement EL 1766 were drilled in areas where clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation was anticipated.
Core samples from the drill program were freighted to Australia for analysis. Figure 3 depicts core retrieved from a drill hole placed in the Makuutu Central Zone.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Figure 3. Photograph of fresh drill core collected by core drilling at Makuutu.
A total of 39 from the 41 core drill holes placed in the MCZ intersected clay mineralised at greater than 500 ppm TREO. The clay mineralisation intersections greater than 500 ppm TREO achieved in the drilling of this area have an average thickness of 6.3 metres, within an area of approximately 4.3 square kilometres. A simplified geology cross section annotated with drill results is shown in Figure 3.
Drill intersections containing significant near-surface grades and thicknesses of clay-hosted Rare Earth mineralisation include (previously reported and announced to the ASX on 21 Nov
2019 and 10 Dec 2019 and 23 Dec 2019):
RRMDD001: 15.0 metres @ 1,005 ppm TREO from 5.10 metres
RRMDD003: 9.3 metres @ 1,144 ppm TREO from 2.87 metres
RRMDD004: 4.2 metres @ 1,649 ppm TREO from 5.62 metres
RRMDD005: 9.0 metres @ 821 ppm TREO from 7.40 metres
RRMDD006: 4.0 metres @ 1,298 ppm TREO from 3.50 metres
RRMDD010: 8.7 metres @ 1,007 ppm TREO from 3.87 metres
RRMDD012: 17.2 metres @ 912 ppm TREO from 2.22 metres
RRMDD013: 2.0 metres @ 1,330 ppm TREO from 5.35 metres
RRMDD015: 9.7 metres @ 1,108 ppm TREO from 3.70 metres
RRMDD016: 8.1 metres @ 1,199 ppm TREO from 2.50 metres
RRMDD017: 7.3 metres @1,034 ppm TREO from 1.50 metres
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
RRMDD018: 4.7 metres @ 1,291 ppm TREO from 6.87 metres
RRMDD023: 10.6 metres @ 923 ppm TREO from 3.40 metres
RRMDD029: 7.5 metres @ 1,299 ppm TREO from 6.0 metres
RRMDD032: 10.1 metres @ 913 ppm TREO from 1.50 metres
RRMDD037: 3.0 metres @ 1,066 ppm TREO from 3.10 metres
RRMDD041: 6.50 metres @1,385 ppm TREO from 4.70 metres
Figure 4. Makuutu REE Project; Cross Section of Simplified Geology and Drill Results.1
Metallurgy
An initial phase of metallurgical test-work and engineering analysis has been undertaken to broadly gauge the metallurgical and process requirements to recover rare earths from Makuutu mineralisation. The key findings of this work are summarised in Table 1.
Collectively the findings demonstrate the low-cost nature of processing ionic clay rare earth mineralisation with low reagent consumptions, and also highlight potential to develop a recovery process with a low capital cost. The results are preliminary and substantive further testing and development work is necessary to adequately define and optimise the appropriate processing scheme for Makuutu mineralisation, however the initial results are highly encouraging and provide a substantive base for a rigorous process development program.
1 The surface level is shown as fixed level of 1150 m as the vertical exaggeration required to capture the section width reduces the representivity of the diagram. Elevation change from west to east is approximately -30 metres.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Table 1. Summary of Key Outcomes from Process Development Testwork and Analysis.
Parameter
Result
Significance
Desorption
Demonstrated desorption of rare earths using
Cheap reagents. Low-cost
Salts
ammonium sulfate (a common fertiliser) and
natural salt sources located
(leaching)
sodium chloride (table salt).
near may be suitable.
Salt
Demonstrated that low salt concentrations
Low salt requirements
requirement
(~13-70 g/L ammonium sulfate) are effective
Recycling of salt solution
in desorbing rare earths.
expected to be a part of the
process.
Desorption
Demonstrated desorption of ionic clay rare
Natural pH of solutions is
pH
earths can occur at pH between 3.0 - 5.0.
~pH 5, thus anticipated acid
Diagnostic tests indicate some mineralisation
requirement is low.
may require lower pH for higher rare earth
extraction.
Desorption
Desorption kinetics are rapid, with agitation
Suggests smaller process
kinetics
assisted desorption complete within 15
equipment required (low
minutes.
residence times).
Beneficiation
Potential to beneficiate mineralisation by
Smaller processing plant
screening.
Viability of
Demonstrated desorption of rare earths
Indicates that static leach
Static Leach
without any agitation applied (static leach).
options may be viable and
should be examined further.
Reagent
Preliminary analysis of solution chemistries
Availability of low-cost power
recycle
indicates that reagent can be recycled using
at project site to allow
membrane systems.
effective washing and
recycling of salt reagent.
These collective results demonstrate the metallurgical potential and justify the further pursuit of defining the Makuutu Rare Earth Project. The results also provide insight to processing requirements, which will be used as a foundation for further, more expansive, metallurgical testwork planned for 2020 that is needed to adequately define the metallurgical requirements of the project.
Project Team
Since entering into the transaction to acquire Makuutu the Company has assembled a high- quality project team to provide the expertise necessary to advance the project to be a REE project of international significance.
The following appointments have been confirmed:
Dr. Marc Steffens appointed as Executive Technical Director;
Mr. Tim Harrison appointed as the Project Manager;
Mr. Hayden Buswell appointed as Consulting Metallurgical Engineer; and
Mr. Geoff Chapman appointed as Consulting Geologist;
Mr. Harrison will be responsible for project development and has over 20 years' experience in the metallurgical field as a practitioner, consultant and project manager in the fields of mine operations, project development and process plant commissioning. He has developed, operated and consulted widely on a large variety of projects, covering a range of technologies and across a range of metals including rare earths.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Dr. Steffens, a current director of the Company, holds Bachelor of Engineering (Minerals Engineering) and PhD (Metallurgy) degrees from the WA School of Mines. In the role of Executive Technical Director Dr. Steffens' will oversee the exploration programs, metallurgical studies and development of the Makuutu project.
Mr. Buswell is a consulting metallurgist who previously spearheaded metallurgical and project development on the Abanja Ionic Clay Rare Earth project located in Madagascar, where he held the position of Project General Manager.
Mr. Chapman is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including technical and management roles in mining, exploration, feasibility studies, project evaluation, mine planning and business development with commodity experience includes rare earths, gold, nickel, uranium and manganese.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
Since the end of the year a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Makuutu Rare Earth Project was prepared by independent specialist resource and mining consulting group, Cube Consulting Pty Ltd ("Cube") (announced to ASX on 10 March 2020). A summary of the mineral resource estimate derived is shown in Table 1.
Table 1. Inferred Mineral Resource - Makuutu Central Zone (MCZ), March 2020.
Category
Estimation
Tonnes
TREO
TREO no Ce2O3
Domain
(Mt)
(ppm)
(ppm)
Inferred
Clay
47.3
910
670
The Mineral Resource has been compiled using a 500 ppm TREO minus Ce2O3 marginal cutoff grade. This cut-off has been selected based on published information from more advanced projects with comparable mineralisation and conceptual processing method. The grade- tonnage relationship of the resource, for various cut-off grades, is illustrated in below.
Figure 5. Grade-Tonnage Curve for Maiden Maluutu Resource
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Estimates were also made of the uranium and thorium content. Both are found in low concentrations in the deposit with uranium averaging 30 ppm U3O8 and thorium 30 ppm ThO2. These are not considered to be at significant levels.
The resource estimate has shown the REE mineralisation is distributed consistently through the clay horizon above the marginal cut-off grade. This consistency suggests an increase in resource confidence with limited infill drilling requirements.
Nicaraguan Projects
No meaningful exploration was undertaken at San Isidro and there were no further developments from the Nicaraguan Ministry of Mines and Energy in regards to the award of the Company's applications for three addition mineral concessions.
CORPORATE
During the quarter the Company secured funding of $1.3 million (before expenses) through two tranches of share issued to clients of Paterson's Securities Limited and Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd.
The first tranche, in July, was an issue of 200 million shares at a price of $0.003 raising $600,000 (before expenses) and the second, in September, was through the issue of 117.2 million shares at $0.006 to raise $706,320 (before expenses).
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires the Company's auditors, BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd to provide the Directors with a written independence declaration in relation to their review of the financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The written auditor's independence declaration is attached at page 25 and forms part of this Directors' report.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of directors.
A P Rovira
Director
Perth 12 March 2020
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Oro Verde Mineral Tenement Interests
Common concession name
Location
Nature of
Interest at
Interest at
Interest
beginning
end of
of Quarter
Quarter
RL1693
Uganda
Owned
0%
20%*
EL1766
Uganda
Owned
0%
20%*
TN3115
Uganda
Owned
0%
20%*
Hemco-SID (San Isidro) - 1351
Nicaragua
Owned
100%
100%
Iguanas
Nicaragua
Approval pending
0%
0%
Galeano
Nicaragua
Approval pending
0%
0%
Tigre
Nicaragua
Approval pending
0%
0%
* Oro Verde may earn up to a 60% interest
Competent Person Statement
Information in this report that relates to previously reported Exploration Targets and Exploration Results has been crossed-referenced in this report to the date that it was originally reported to ASX. Oro Verde Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcements.
Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Makuutu Project is extracted from the report "Outstanding 47 million Tonne Maiden REE Mineral Resource" created and released to the ASX on 10 March 2020 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au.Oro Verde Limited that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Note
Continuing operations
Interest income
Other Income
Depreciation Salaries and wages Directors' fees
Travel and accommodation Promotion
Consultants Insurance Legal fees Administration expenses Impairment on receivables
Share based payments10 Exploration expenses
Interest expense
Profit /(Loss) from continuing operations before Income tax
Income tax credit/(expense)
Profit /(Loss) from continuing operations after income tax
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences in translating foreign controlled entities
Other comprehensive income net of tax
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Earnings per share for loss attributable to the ordinary equity holder of the parent:
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
CONSOLIDATED
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$
$
845
2,435
70,341
(3,336)
(137,500) (203,944)
(49,275)(60,571)
(5,956)
(8,818)
(941)
(1,774)
(18,822)
-
(10,174)
(8,208)
(29,047)
(1,738)
(126,160)
(79,625)
(2,203)
(231,000) (288,096)
(917,035) (175,173)
(1,177)
(1,525,065) (761,887)
--
(1,525,065) (761,887)
(57,978)
(57,978)
(1,525,663) (819,865)
(0.08)
(0.05)
(0.08)
(0.05)
The above Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Note
CONSOLIDATED
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
$
$
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
663,661
691,153
Receivables
69,771
28,722
Other
16,470
6,677
Total Current Assets
749,902
726,552
Non-current Assets
Investment in Associate
4
1,506,619
-
Total Non-current Assets
1,506,619
-
TOTAL ASSETS
2,256,521
726,552
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Payables
303,633
65,378
Total Current Liabilities
303,633
65,378
TOTAL LIABILITIES
303,633
65,378
NET ASSETS
1,952,888
661,174
EQUITY
Issued Capital
5
26,764,383
24,503,006
Reserves
5,783,136
5,227,734
Accumulated losses
(30,594,631)
(29,069,566)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,952,888
661,174
The above Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Ordinary
Convertible
Share
Foreign
Accumulated
shares
notes
option
Currency
Total
losses
Reserve
Reserve
Translation
Reserve
$
$
$
$
$
$
At 1 July 2019
24,503,006
136,403
5,326,197
(234,866)
(29,069,566)
661,174
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,525,065)
(1,525,065)
Other
comprehensive
-
-
-
(598)
-
(598)
loss
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
(598)
(1,525,065)
(1,525,663)
loss for the period
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners
Shares
issued during
2,339,756
-
-
-
-
2,339,756
the period
Transaction Costs
(78,379)
-
-
-
-
(78,379)
Share based payments
-
-
556,000
-
-
556,000
At 31 December 2019
26,764,383
136,403
5,882,197
(235,464)
(30,594,631)
1,952,888
Ordinary
Convertible
Share
Foreign
Accumulated
shares
notes
option
Currency
Total
losses
Reserve
Reserve
Translatio
n Reserve
$
$
$
$
$
$
At 1 July 2018
23,157,805
136,403
5,038,101
(250,355)
(28,091,252)
(9,298)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(761,887)
(761,887)
Other
comprehensive
-
-
-
(57,978)
-
(57,978)
loss
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
(57,978)
(761,887)
(819,865)
loss for the period
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners
Shares
issued during
1,437,600
-
-
-
-
1,437,600
the period
Transaction Costs
(92,399)
-
-
-
-
(92,399)
Share based payments
-
-
288,096
-
-
288,096
At 31 December 2018
24,503,006
136,403
5,326,197
(308,333)
(28,853,139)
804,134
The above Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
CONSOLIDATED
Note
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Payments to suppliers and employees
(420,091)
(463,908)
Exploration expenditure
(687,863)
(175,173)
Interest expense
-
(3,420)
Interest received
845
2,435
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(1,107,109)
(640,066)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of mineral properties
-
28,782
Proceeds from sale of equipment
-
27,113
Purchase of mineral project facilitation fee
(148,035)
-
Purchase of equipment
-
(211)
Investment in company
(148)
-
Net cash flows from investing activities
(148,183)
55,684
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from application for shares, net of
1,227,941
1,332,601
transaction costs
Borrowing repayments
-
(100,000)
Net cash flows from financing activities
1,227,941
1,232,601
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(27,351)
648,219
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
691,153
322,994
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(141)
(57,586)
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
3
663,661
913,627
The above Consolidated Statement of Cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
1 BASIS OF PREPARATION
These general purpose financial statements for the interim half year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Accounting Standards including AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting. The Group is a for-profit entity for financial reporting purposes under Australian Accounting Standards.
This interim financial report is intended to provide users with an update on the latest annual financial statements of Oro Verde Limited and its controlled entities (the Group). As such, it does not contain information that represents relatively insignificant changes occurring during the half year within the Group. It is therefore recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 together with any public announcements made during the half year.
Going Concern
This report has been prepared on the going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activity and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business.
The Group has incurred a net loss after tax for the half year ended 31 December 2019 of $1,525,065 (2018: $761,887) and experienced net cash outflows from operating activities of $1,107,109 (2018: $640,066). At 31 December 2019, the Group had net current assets of $446,269 (30 June 2019: $661,174).
The ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on securing additional funding either through the issue of further shares, convertible notes or a combination of both in order to continue to actively explore its mineral properties. In addition, the Group has taken steps to reduce its overhead and exploration expenditure to conserve its cash resources until additional funds are secured.
These conditions indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore, that it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities as and when they fall due.
The directors believe there are sufficient funds to meet the Group's working capital requirements and as at the date of this report the directors believe the Group can meet all liabilities as and when they fall due. The Directors have reviewed the business outlook and the assets and liabilities of the Group and are of the opinion that the use of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate as they believe the Company will continue to be successful in securing additional funds through debt or equity issues or partial sale of its mineral properties, when and if required.
Should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern, it may be required to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities other than in the normal course of business at amounts that differ from those stated in the financial statements.
The financial report does not include any adjustments that may be necessary if the Group is unable to continue as a going concern.
Accounting Policies
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the adoption of new standards and interpretations as of 1 July 2019, noted below:
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
1 BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued)
New and amended standards adopted by the group
During the current period, the following new or amended standard became applicable and the Group had to change its accounting policy as a result of the adoption of the following standard:
AASB 16: Leases (issued February 2016)
The impact of the adoption of this standard and the new accounting policy are disclosed below. The impact of this standard has not had a material impact on the amounts presented in the Group's financial statements.
AASB 16: Leases (issued February 2016)
AASB 16 eliminates the operating and finance lease classifications for lessees currently accounted for under AASB 117 Leases. It instead requires an entity to bring most leases into its statement of financial position in a similar way to how existing finance leases are treated under AASB 117. An entity will be required to recognise a lease liability and a right of use asset in its statement of financial position for most leases.
There are some optional exemptions for leases with a period of 12 months or less and for low value leases.
The adoption of AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 resulted in no material changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the financial statements. The Company assessed its leases and noted that all leases held are for a period of 12 months or less and there is therefore no impact on the amounts recognised in the financial statements as a result of adoption.
Basis of preparation and changes to the Group's accounting policies
Investment in Associate
Associates are entities over which the Group has significant influence but not control or joint control generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for at costs, including transaction costs.
Subsequent to initial recognition, Investments in Associates are stated at fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value of Investments in Associates are included in profit or loss in the period in which they arise.
(e) Significant Judgement - Treatment of Expenditure on the Makuutu Project
Management have applied judgement in the treatment of expenditure incurred on the Makuutu Project in Uganda (see further details on the acquisition in note 4).
Expenditure incurred in order to acquire the project has been capitalised as initial cost an investment in associate (being Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ('RML")) which represents the group's 20% interest RML which the group has significant influence over.
The group assesses whether there is objective evidence that the investment in associate is impaired by reference to the underlying project held by RML which is in exploration stage. Management have in accordance with AASB 6: Exploration and Evaluation of Mineral Assets, performed a review of impairment indicators on the investment in associate which included the review of the rights to tenure and future planned expenditure.
During the earn in period, all contributed expenditure incurred has been deemed to be exploration and evaluation expenditure, as opposed to contributions towards the associate. In line with the group's accounting policy for exploration and evaluation expenditure, these amounts have been expensed to Profit and Loss as incurred.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
2 OPERATING SEGMENT
The Group has based its operating segment on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Board of Directors ("Board") (the chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources.
The Group does not have production and is only currently involved in exploration activities. As a consequence, activities in the operating segment are identified by the Board based on the manner in which resources are allocated and the nature of the resources provided.
Based on this criterion, the Board has determined that the Group has one operating segment, being exploration, and the segment operations and results are the same as the Groups results.
During the period the Company conducted its activities across three geographic locations, being Australia, Uganda and Nicaragua.
31 Dec 2019
Australia
Nicaragua
Uganda
Total
$
$
$
$
Other income
845
-
-
845
Profit/(Loss)
(608,030)
-
(917,035)
(1,525,065)
Non-current assets
148
-
-
148
Total assets
710,428
39,474
1,506,619
2,256,521
Total liabilities
(301,654)
(1,979)
-
(303,633)
31 Dec 2018
Australia
Nicaragua
Uganda
Total
$
$
$
$
Other income
2,435
70,341
-
72,776
Profit/(Loss)
(577,813)
(184,074)
-
(761,887)
30 June 2019
Non-current assets
-
-
-
-
Total assets
686,449
40,103
-
726,552
Total liabilities
(63,367)
(2,011)
-
(65,378)
3 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
For the purpose of the half-year condensed statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents are comprised of the following:
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
$
$
Cash at bank and in hand
630,160
880,126
Short-term deposits
33,501
33,501
663,661
913,627
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
4 INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE
An amount of $1,506,619 has been presented in the financial statements as an Investment in Associates. This represents amounts incurred to acquire an interest in Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited which holds 100% of the Makuutu Rare Earth Elements project. Refer to note 8 for further information. This includes the amounts set out below.
Subscription for initial 20% interest in Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited
US$100,000 paid to Rare Earth Elements Africa Pty Ltd
29,179,517 fully paid shares issued to Rare Earth Elements Africa Pty Ltd
50,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.005 issued to Southern Cross Mining Limited
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
$
$
148
148,035
-
233,436
-
800,000
-
325,000
-
5 SHARE CAPITAL
Balance at 1 July 2018
Issued in lieu of directors fees
Share placement at $0.012
Share issue expenses
Balance as at 31 December 2018
Balance at 1 July 2019
Makuutu Facilitation Fee
Share placement at $0.003
Consulting Fee on Makuutu
Share placement at $0.006
Share issue expenses
Balance as at 31 December 2019
6 RESERVES
Share Option Reserve
Balance at 1 July 2018
Options exercisable at 0.75 cents, expire 31 Jul. '21
Balance as at 31 December 2018
Balance at 1 July 2019
Options exercisable at 5 cents, expire 30 Sep. '19
Makuutu Facilitation Fee
Balance as at 31 December 2019
1,506,619-
Shares$
982,706,836 23,157,805
2,971,69812,600
570,000,000 1,425,000
(92,399)
1,555,678,533 24,503,006
1,555,678,533 24,503,006
29,179,517 233,436
200,000,000 600,000
100,000,000 800,000
117,720,000 706,320
(78,379)
2,002,578,050 26,764,383
Options$
66,000,000 2,771,954
340,000,000-
406,000,000 2,771,954
406,000,000 2,771,954
(66,000,000)-
50,000,000 325,000
390,000,000 3,065,654
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
6
RESERVES (Continued)
Employee Option Reserve
Options
$
Balance at 1 July 2018
55,000,000
2,297,447
Movement
-
-
Balance as at 31 December 2018
55,000,000
2,297,447
Balance at 1 July 2019
29,000,000
2,297,447
Options exercisable at 5 cents, expire 30 Sep. '19
(7,000,000)
-
Director Options
40,000,000
231,000
Balance as at 31 December 2019
62,000,000
2,528,447
7
EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE
Since the end of the financial period the Group has:
15,000,000 performance rights vested and as a result 15,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued. Agreement was reached to cancel the remaining 35 million performance rights;
Appointed Mr Tim Harrison as project manager for the Makuutu Rare Earths Project;
Initiated a capital raise by way of a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $500,000 and a share placement to sophisticated investors (Placement) to raise $1,150,000. The SPP opened on 5 March to 2020 and will close on 26 March 2020. The Placement was finalised on 6 March 2020 with $1,150,000 raised (before expenses) and 143,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued at $0.008 each.
A maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 47.3MT @ 910 ppm TREO for the Makuutu Rare Earth Project was prepared by independent specialist resource and mining consulting group, Cube Consulting Pty Ltd ("Cube") (announced to ASX on 10 March
2020).
No other matter or circumstance has arisen since the end of the financial period which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the group in future financial years.
8 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
On 19 August 2019 the Group received shareholder approval to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu rare earths project (Makuutu). Makuutu is owned 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA). Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM, and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the project by:
the payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period. This payment has been made;
Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM. This payment has been made and the issue of shares completed;
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
8 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Continued)
3. OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020 to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows:
Spend
Interest
Cumulative
earned
Interest earned
Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2 above
20%
20%
Expenditure contribution of US$650,000
11%
31%
Expenditure contribution of further US$800,000
15%
46%
Expenditure contribution of further US$250,000
5%
51%
Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM.
During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows:
US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693 which is due to expire in November 2020;
US$375,000 on production of 10 kg of mixed rare-earth product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and
US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining licences.
At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the project and project development ceases for at least two months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde.
There have been no other changes in Commitments and Contingent Liabilities since the end of the last annual reporting period.
9. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
For details of related party arrangements refer to 30 June 2019 financial statements. During the period options exercisable at $0.018 each which expire at 30 November 2022 were issued as follows:
Options Issued
Issued to
Number Issued
Fair Value of Options
Anthony Rovira - Chairman
10,000,000
$57,750
Marc Steffens - Technical Director
20,000,000
$115,500
Brett Dickson - Finance Director
10,000,000
$57,750
There were no other significant changes to the related party arrangements of the Group during the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
10. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS
During the period 90 million options were issued as follows:
Director Options
During the financial period 40,000,000 options exercisable at 1.8 cents on or before 30 November 2022 were issued to directors as part of their long-term incentive remuneration. The fair value of these options granted was calculated as 0.58 cents each by using the Binomial option valuation methodology and applying the following inputs:
Weighted average exercise price (cents)
1.8
Weighted average life of options (years)
3.0
Weighted average underlying share price (cents)
0.9
Expected share price volatility
135%
Risk free interest rate
0.73%
Total expenses arising from share-based payment transactions recognized during the period were $231,000 (2018: Nil)
Facilitation and Consulting Options
During the financial period 50,000,000 options exercisable at 0.5 cents on or before 31 August 2022 were issued to Southern Cross Mining Pty Ltd as part fee for it assisting with the acquisition of the Makuutu rare earths project and on-going consulting services. The fair value of these options granted was calculated as 0.65 cents each by using the Binomial option valuation methodology and applying the following inputs:
Weighted average exercise price (cents)
0.5
Weighted average life of options (years)
3.0
Weighted average underlying share price (cents)
0.8
Expected share price volatility
135%
Risk free interest rate
0.73%
Total amount capitalized to Investment in Associates for this issue of options was $325,000 (2018: Nil)
ORO VERDE LIMITED
HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Directors' Declaration
The directors of the company declare that:
the financial statements and notes of the consolidated entity as set out in the accompanying pages are in accordance with theCorporations Act 2001, including:
giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
(ii) complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting
Subject to achievement of the matters described in note 1, in the directors' opinion there are reasonable grounds to believe that the company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This decision is made in accordance with a resolution of the board of directors.
A P Rovira
Director
Perth, 12 March 2020
Tel: +61 8 6382 4600
38 Station Street
Fax: +61 8 6382 4601
Subiaco, WA 6008
www.bdo.com.au
PO Box 700 West Perth WA 6872
Australia
DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY DEAN JUST TO THE DIRECTORS OF ORO VERDE LIMITED
As lead auditor for the review of Oro Verde Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
No contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
No contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
This declaration is in respect of Oro Verde Limited and the entities it controlled during the period.
Dean Just
Director
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
Perth, 12 March 2020
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd ABN 79 112 284 787 is a member of a national association of independent entities which are all members of BDO Australia Ltd ABN 77 050 110 275, an Australian company limited by guarantee. BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd and BDO Australia Ltd are members of BDO International Ltd, a UK company limited by guarantee, and form part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
Tel: +61 8 6382 4600
38 Station Street
Fax: +61 8 6382 4601
Subiaco, WA 6008
www.bdo.com.au
PO Box 700 West Perth WA 6872
Australia
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
To the members of Oro Verde Limited
Report on the Half-Year Financial Report
Conclusion
We have reviewed the half-year financial report of Oro Verde Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the half- year then ended, notes comprising a statement of accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.
Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act
2001 including:
Giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and Corporations Regulations 2001.
Emphasis of matter - Material uncertainty relating to going concern
We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial report which describes the events and/or conditions which give rise to the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Directors' responsibility for the Half-Year Financial Report
The directors of the company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its financial performance for the half-year ended on that date and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd ABN 79 112 284 787 is a member of a national association of independent entities which are all members of BDO Australia Ltd ABN 77 050 110 275, an Australian company limited by guarantee. BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd and BDO Australia Ltd are members of BDO International Ltd, a UK company limited by guarantee, and form part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. We confirm that the independence declaration required by the Corporations Act 2001, which has been given to the directors of the Group, would be in the same terms if given to the directors as at the time of this auditor's review report.