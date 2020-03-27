Oro Verde : Ownership Increased to 31% in Makuutu RE Project

The project & executive teams continue to deliver excellent results inclusive of the following;

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise that after recent significant milestones, the Company has increased its ownership interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths Project to 31%.

270 - 530 million tonnes grading 0.04 - 0.1% (400 - 1,000 ppm) TREO*

*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Achieving very encouraging metallurgical recoveries of up to 75% TREE-Ce (Total Rare Earth minus Cerium) using simple extraction techniques (ASX: 18 February 2020) ; and

using simple extraction techniques (ASX: 18 February 2020) and Recently closing a A$1.15million placement (before costs) to sophisticated investors at A$0.08 (ASX: 2 March 2020).

This increase in ownership to 31% is the next stage of an agreement entered into by the Company whereby it may increase its ownership interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths Project up to 60%.

IonicRE is excited to be developing the Makuutu Rare Earths Project, to be a globally significant producer of the both Heavy Rare Earths Oxides (HREO) & Critical Rare Earth Oxides (CREO) and providing a potentially viable large-scale,low-cost alternative REO supply chain outside of China.

As per the Company's recent release (ASX: 27 March 2020) in light of the current global COVID-19 pandemic the Company has suspended its drilling program at Makuutu. In coming to this decision, the company has considered advice and noted the actions of regulatory bodies and authorities in the jurisdictions of both Australia and Uganda.

The Company continues with off-site project efforts that are consistent with the newly implemented policies and remains focussed on the development the Makuutu Rare Earths Project. We look forward to the re-commencement of the drilling program.

***** ENDS *****

Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290

www.ionicre.com.au