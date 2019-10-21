Oro Verde : Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 30 June 2019

Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report for the period ending July 31, 2019.
During the quarter, and after an extensive and very selective search, the company reached agreement to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths project (Makuutu) from the Ugandan company Rwenzori Metals Limited, subject to the completion of a successful 30 day due diligence by Oro Verde.
Makuutu comprises three licences covering approximately 132 km2 located some 40 km east of the regional centre of Jinja and 120 km east of the capital city of Kampala in eastern Uganda. The area has excellent infrastructure with tarred roads, nearby rail, power and water, cell-phone coverage, as well as being readily accessible throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions.
The Makuutu project geology is similar to the southern China ionic clay- type deposits, which are the cheapest and most readily accessible source of heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) that are extracted through rudimentary mining and processing methods.
The 30 day due diligence is well underway, will be completed by the end of July, and is focusing on verifying previous exploration results, particularly the work that indicated the presence of a large zone containing mineralised rare earth clays covering an aerial extent of approximately 15.0 km x 1.5 km.
Ionic clay Rare Earth Projects vary markedly from hard rock Rare Earth projects. Typically, rare earths can be recovered from ionic clay mineralisation using mild leaching conditions and generally present practical processing advantages which are summarized in the following table:
MINING/PROCESSING
CLAY-HOSTED REE
HARD ROCK-HOSTED REE
STAGES
Mineralisation
↗ Soft material, negligible (if any) blasting
↘ Hard rock
Mining
Low operating costs:
High operating costs:
↗ Surface mining (0-15m)
↘ Blasting required
↗ Minimal stripping of waste material
↘ Could have high strip ratios
↗ Progressive rehabilitation of mined areas
Processing - Mining
↗ No crushing or milling
↘ Comminution, followed by
site
↗ Potential for static or in-situ leaching
beneficiation that often requires
↗ Ambient temperature
expensive (flotation) reagents
↗ Simple process plant
Mine product
↗ Mixed high-grade rare earth precipitate
↘ Mixed REE mineral concentrate
(~50-95% depending on precipitant) for
(typically 20 - 40% TREO)
feedstock into rare earth separation plant
Processing - Refinery
↗ Simple acid solubilisation followed by
↘ High temperature mineral
(typically not on
conventional REE separation
"cracking" using strong reagents
mining site)
↘ Complex recycling of reagents and water
↘ Complex plant (to withstand strong
reagents and high temperatures)
↘ High reagent consumption per
tonne of REO)
Processing -
↗ Non-radioactive tailings
↘ Tailings often radioactive (complex
Environmental
↘ Solution treatment and reagent recovery
and costly disposal)
requirements (somewhat off-set by
advantageous supporting infrastructure)
Transaction Details
The Makuutu Rare Earth Elements project is owned 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA). Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM, and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the project by:
the payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period. This payment has been made;
Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM;
OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020 to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows:
Spend
Interest
Cumulative
earned
Interest earned
Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2 above
20%
20%
Expenditure contribution of US$650,000
11%
31%
Expenditure contribution of further US$800,000
15%
46%
Expenditure contribution of further US$250,000
5%
51%
4. Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM.
2
During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows:
US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693 which is due to expire in November 2020;
US$375,000 on production of 10 kg of mixed rare-earth product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and
US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining licences.
At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the project and project development ceases for at least two months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde.
Shareholder approval is being sought the transaction with the notice of meeting and explanatory statement despatched in mid-July 2019 for a meeting called for 19 August 2019.
Capital Raising
To fund its initial commitments for Makuutu the Company secured funding of A$600,000 (before costs) through a share placement to clients of Paterson's Securities Limited and Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd. A total of 200 million fully paid ordinary shares were issued at a price of $0.003 utilising the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1.
San Isidro (OVL 100%)
With the focus on the acquisition of the Makuutu Rare Earths project during the quarter no further work was undertaken on the San Isidro project.
Concessions Applications - Iguanas, Galeano and Tigre
No further development and final signoff from the Nicaraguan Ministry of Mines and Energy for the award of these concessions is awaited.
***** ENDS *****
Table 1 Summary - Oro Verde Mineral Tenement Interests
Common concession name
Location
Nature of
Interest at beginning
Interest at end of
Interest
of Quarter
Quarter
HEMCO-SID (San Isidro) - 1351
Nicaragua
Owned
100%
100%
Iguanas
Nicaragua
Approval
0%
0%
pending
Galeano
Nicaragua
Approval
0%
0%
pending
Tigre
Nicaragua
Approval
0%
0%
pending
Appendix 5B
Mining Exploration Entity Quarterly Report
Appendix 5B
Name of entity
ORO VERDE LIMITED
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
84 083 646 477
30 June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
-
(186)
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
(39)
(278)
(e) administration and corporate costs
(22)
(474)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
1
4
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
(3)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Research and development refunds
-
-
1.8
Other - JV Advances
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(60)
(937)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
30
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
29
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
3
59
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
3. Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issues of shares
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
Proceeds from exercise of share options
Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
Dividends paid
Other (provide details if material)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
1,425
-
-
-
-
-
(92)
-
-
-
(100)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,233
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
.
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
5.1 Bank balances
5.2 Call deposits
5.3 Bank overdrafts
5.4 Other (provide details)
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
751
323
(60)
(937)
-
59
-
1,233
-
13
691
691
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
658
718
33
33
-
-
-
-
691
751
