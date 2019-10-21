Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oro Verde Limited    OVL   AU000000OVL7

ORO VERDE LIMITED

(OVL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/21
0.013 AUD   +30.00%
02:31aORO VERDE : Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 30 June 2019
PU
09/06ORO VERDE LIMITED : - Makuutu Due Dilligence Completed
AQ
03/25ORO VERDE LIMITED : - Change of Share Registry
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oro Verde : Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 30 June 2019

10/21/2019 | 02:31am EDT

ASX Announcement

30 July 2019

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE 2019

ORO VERDE LIMITED

(ASX code: OVL)

An emerging resource company

KEY PROJECTS -

Nicaragua

San Isidro Gold Project

Uganda

Makuutu REE- undergoing due diligence

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive

Brett Dickson

Non-Executive

Tony Rovira

Marc Steffens

MANAGEMENT - NICARAGUA

Jacques Levy - Legal Rep.

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 34 Colin St, West Perth, WA 6005 AUSTRALIA

+61 (0) 8 9481 2555

WEBSITE

www.oroverde.com.au

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Agreement reached to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in Uganda, East Africa
  • Makuutu is a large, ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE project bearing appreciable quantities of critical REE's
  • Makuutu is one of the few large ionic clay-hosted REE deposits outside of China, where currently a significant portion of global REE production is sourced
  • Share Placement of $600,000 completed post quarter end

_________________________________________________________

Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report for the period ending July 31, 2019.

During the quarter, and after an extensive and very selective search, the company reached agreement to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths project (Makuutu) from the Ugandan company Rwenzori Metals Limited, subject to the completion of a successful 30 day due diligence by Oro Verde.

Makuutu comprises three licences covering approximately 132 km2 located some 40 km east of the regional centre of Jinja and 120 km east of the capital city of Kampala in eastern Uganda. The area has excellent infrastructure with tarred roads, nearby rail, power and water, cell-phone coverage, as well as being readily accessible throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions.

The Makuutu project geology is similar to the southern China ionic clay- type deposits, which are the cheapest and most readily accessible source of heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) that are extracted through rudimentary mining and processing methods.

The 30 day due diligence is well underway, will be completed by the end of July, and is focusing on verifying previous exploration results, particularly the work that indicated the presence of a large zone containing mineralised rare earth clays covering an aerial extent of approximately 15.0 km x 1.5 km.

Oro Verde Limited (ASX code: OVL)

Level 1, 34 Colin St, West Perth, WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 9481 2555 Fax: +61 8 9485 1290

Email: info@oroverde.com.au

Ionic clay Rare Earth Projects vary markedly from hard rock Rare Earth projects. Typically, rare earths can be recovered from ionic clay mineralisation using mild leaching conditions and generally present practical processing advantages which are summarized in the following table:

MINING/PROCESSING

CLAY-HOSTED REE

HARD ROCK-HOSTED REE

STAGES

Mineralisation

↗ Soft material, negligible (if any) blasting

Hard rock

Mining

Low operating costs:

High operating costs:

↗ Surface mining (0-15m)

↘ Blasting required

↗ Minimal stripping of waste material

↘ Could have high strip ratios

↗ Progressive rehabilitation of mined areas

Processing - Mining

↗ No crushing or milling

↘ Comminution, followed by

site

↗ Potential for static or in-situ leaching

beneficiation that often requires

↗ Ambient temperature

expensive (flotation) reagents

↗ Simple process plant

Mine product

↗ Mixed high-grade rare earth precipitate

↘ Mixed REE mineral concentrate

(~50-95% depending on precipitant) for

(typically 20 - 40% TREO)

feedstock into rare earth separation plant

Processing - Refinery

↗ Simple acid solubilisation followed by

↘ High temperature mineral

(typically not on

conventional REE separation

"cracking" using strong reagents

mining site)

↘ Complex recycling of reagents and water

↘ Complex plant (to withstand strong

reagents and high temperatures)

↘ High reagent consumption per

tonne of REO)

Processing -

Non-radioactive tailings

↘ Tailings often radioactive (complex

Environmental

↘ Solution treatment and reagent recovery

and costly disposal)

requirements (somewhat off-set by

advantageous supporting infrastructure)

Transaction Details

The Makuutu Rare Earth Elements project is owned 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA). Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM, and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the project by:

  1. the payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period. This payment has been made;
  2. Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM;
  3. OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020 to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows:

Spend

Interest

Cumulative

earned

Interest earned

Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2 above

20%

20%

Expenditure contribution of US$650,000

11%

31%

Expenditure contribution of further US$800,000

15%

46%

Expenditure contribution of further US$250,000

5%

51%

4. Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM.

2

  1. During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows:
    • US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693 which is due to expire in November 2020;
    • US$375,000 on production of 10 kg of mixed rare-earth product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and
    • US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining licences.
  3. At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the project and project development ceases for at least two months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde.

Shareholder approval is being sought the transaction with the notice of meeting and explanatory statement despatched in mid-July 2019 for a meeting called for 19 August 2019.

Capital Raising

To fund its initial commitments for Makuutu the Company secured funding of A$600,000 (before costs) through a share placement to clients of Paterson's Securities Limited and Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd. A total of 200 million fully paid ordinary shares were issued at a price of $0.003 utilising the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1.

San Isidro (OVL 100%)

With the focus on the acquisition of the Makuutu Rare Earths project during the quarter no further work was undertaken on the San Isidro project.

Concessions Applications - Iguanas, Galeano and Tigre

No further development and final signoff from the Nicaraguan Ministry of Mines and Energy for the award of these concessions is awaited.

***** ENDS *****

Table 1 Summary - Oro Verde Mineral Tenement Interests

Common concession name

Location

Nature of

Interest at beginning

Interest at end of

Interest

of Quarter

Quarter

HEMCO-SID (San Isidro) - 1351

Nicaragua

Owned

100%

100%

Iguanas

Nicaragua

Approval

0%

0%

pending

Galeano

Nicaragua

Approval

0%

0%

pending

Tigre

Nicaragua

Approval

0%

0%

pending

For enquiries contact: Mr Brett Dickson Company Secretary +61 8 9481 2555

3

Appendix 5B

Mining Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

Appendix 5B

Name of entity

ORO VERDE LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

84 083 646 477

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

-

(186)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(39)

(278)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(22)

(474)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

1

4

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

(3)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other - JV Advances

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(60)

(937)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

30

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

29

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3

59

Page 1

Appendix 5B

Mining Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

3. Cash flows from financing activities

  1. Proceeds from issues of shares
  2. Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
  3. Proceeds from exercise of share options
  4. Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
  5. Proceeds from borrowings
  6. Repayment of borrowings
  7. Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
  8. Dividends paid
  9. Other (provide details if material)
  10. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

1,425

-

-

-

-

-

(92)

-

-

-

(100)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,233

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
  2. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  3. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
  4. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
  5. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

.

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

751

323

(60)

(937)

-

59

-

1,233

-

13

691

691

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

658

718

33

33

-

-

-

-

691

751

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oro Verde Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:30:13 UTC
