Oro Verde : Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 30 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Agreement reached to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in Uganda, East Africa

Makuutu is a large, ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE project bearing appreciable quantities of critical REE's

clay-hosted REE project bearing appreciable quantities of critical REE's Makuutu is one of the few large ionic clay-hosted REE deposits outside of China, where currently a significant portion of global REE production is sourced

clay-hosted REE deposits outside of China, where currently a significant portion of global REE production is sourced Share Placement of $600,000 completed post quarter end

_________________________________________________________

Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report for the period ending July 31, 2019.

During the quarter, and after an extensive and very selective search, the company reached agreement to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths project (Makuutu) from the Ugandan company Rwenzori Metals Limited, subject to the completion of a successful 30 day due diligence by Oro Verde.

Makuutu comprises three licences covering approximately 132 km2 located some 40 km east of the regional centre of Jinja and 120 km east of the capital city of Kampala in eastern Uganda. The area has excellent infrastructure with tarred roads, nearby rail, power and water, cell-phone coverage, as well as being readily accessible throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions.

The Makuutu project geology is similar to the southern China ionic clay- type deposits, which are the cheapest and most readily accessible source of heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) that are extracted through rudimentary mining and processing methods.

The 30 day due diligence is well underway, will be completed by the end of July, and is focusing on verifying previous exploration results, particularly the work that indicated the presence of a large zone containing mineralised rare earth clays covering an aerial extent of approximately 15.0 km x 1.5 km.