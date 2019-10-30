Oro Verde : September Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Makuutu comprises three licences covering approximately 132 km2 located some 40 km east of the regional centre of Jinja and 120 km east of the capital city of Kampala (Figure 1). The area has excellent infrastructure with nearby tarred roads, nearby rail, power and water, cell-phone coverage, as well as being readily accessible throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions.

The Company met the conditions set out in items 1 and 2 of Appendix 1 and acquired an initial 20% interest in Ugandan company Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (Rwenzori) which holds 100% of the Makuutu project, effectively providing Oro Verde with a 20% interest in Makuutu.

At a general meeting of the Company held on 19 August 2019 shareholders approved the acquisition and on 28 August 2019 the Company announced that due diligence had been successfully completed and Oro Verde would continue with the acquisition of up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu project. Transaction details are set out in Appendix 1.

Very early in the quarter (2 July 2019) the Company announced that after an extensive search it had reached agreement to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Makuutu Rare Earths project (Makuutu) via the Ugandan company Rwenzori Metals Limited, subject to due diligence and shareholder approval.

Oro Verde Limited (ASX: OVL) ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2019.

The results of the 2017 drilling program demonstrated the consistent nature of the mineralisation. Notable intersections of rare earths obtained in that program (>500 ppm Total REO (TREO) cut-off) included (ASX 28 August 2019):

Previous exploration at Makuutu included shallow pit excavation and sampling, a 2,043 m / 109 hole RAB drilling program completed in 2017, and a single diamond core drill hole. These programs identified Rare Earth Oxide (REO) mineralisation predominantly hosted in the near-surface laterite and clay zones of a basin- fill sedimentary sequence, with some rare earths also contained in the underlying shales.

Ionic clay-hosted Rare Earth deposits are significantly different from hard rock-hosted Rare Earth deposits. Typically, rare earths can be recovered from ionic clay mineralisation using mild leaching conditions to produce a high-grade REO chemical precipitate concentrate and generally present practical processing advantages.

The Makuutu project geology is similar to the ionic clay-type deposits of southern China where the world's cheapest and most readily accessible sources of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) are extracted by rudimentary mining and processing methods.

Exploration Target

Makuutu is significant in size with the potential to be one of the largest ionic clay deposits outside of China. Importantly, Makuutu's REE grades are similar to those Chinese deposits. Ionic clay-hosted Rare Earth deposits are a substantive source of existing critical and heavy rare earth production in China. The mining and processing of these deposits is generally simpler than hard rock deposits, which provides significant operating cost advantages. A general overview of these differences was provided in the market announcement on 5 July 2019.

On 4 September the Company announced it had defined an Exploration Target at the Makuutu project of:

270 - 530 million tonnes grading 0.04 - 0.1 % TREO*

*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The Makuutu Project is located in the Paleoproterozoic (1600 - 2500 Ma) Lake Victoria Terrane with the Kayango granite and the Iganga Suite granites interpreted as basement rocks and potentially the primary source of the REE. The Makuutu REE mineralisation is hosted in sediments derived from these basement granites.

The Makuutu REE mineralised sequence typically comprises a surface laterite underlain by mottled clays with shales at the base. The laterite is overlain by recent alluvial soils, up to 1 m thick. The average thickness of the mineralised zones, with >500 ppm TREO, is shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Average thickness of mineralisation by host rock type (>500 ppm TREO cut-off).

Type Minimum Thickness Maximum Thickness Average Thickness (m) (m) (m) Laterite 1.0 7.0 3.8 Clays 1.0 16.0 6.4 Shales 1.0 10.0 3.3

The REE mineralisation is dominantly hosted in the clay and laterite horizons, although some rare earths are contained in the shales, albeit at lower concentrations than in the overlying clays.

The existing drilling on the Project shows a clear vertical zonation of REE through the weathered profile, which is typical of a laterite style of mineralisation. The zonation is notable as the light rare earths (LREE), particularly cerium, are concentrated in upper portions of the profile. The laterite and the mottled clays beneath the hard cap are more cerium-rich relative to the rest of the mineralisation. The higher value HREO such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium are generally concentrated toward the mid to lower levels of the mineralised sequence.

The areas comprising the Exploration Target are shown in Figure 2. The Exploration Target for the Project has been estimated using existing RAB drilling data, as well as projection of geological criteria into prospective areas. The RAB drilling comprised 109 holes (2,043 metres), with drill hole spacing generally greater than 300 metres, and downhole sampling intervals of mostly 2.0 metres, ranging from 1.0 metres to 6.0 metres.

