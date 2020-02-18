Log in
ORO VERDE LIMITED

(OVL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.008 AUD   --.--%
Oro Verde : Updated Metallurgical Results

02/18/2020 | 01:08am EST

ASX Announcement

18 February 2020

MAKUUTU RARE EARTH PROJECT

INITIAL METALLURGICAL RESULTS OF UP TO 75% RECOVERIES

ORO VERDE LIMITED

(ASX code: OVL)

An emerging resource company focused on defining a world-class Rare Earths project

KEY PROJECTS -

Uganda

Makuutu Rare Earths Project

Nicaragua

San Isidro Gold Project

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive

Marc Steffens

Brett Dickson

Non-Executive

Tony Rovira

MANAGEMENT - UGANDA

Tim Harrison - Makuutu PM

MANAGEMENT - NICARAGUA

Jacques Levy - Legal Rep.

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 34 Colin St, West Perth, WA 6005 AUSTRALIA

+61 (0) 8 9481 2555

WEBSITE

www.oroverde.com.au

Key Highlights:

  • Multiple, sizeable areas of mineralisation achieved excellent metallurgical recoveries;
  • Metallurgical recoveries of up to 75% TREE-Ce (Total Rare Earth minus Cerium) were achieved using simple extraction techniques;
  • Recoveries for high value HREE consistently higher than LREE recoveries;
  • Recoveries compare favourably to other known ionic clay hosted rare earth projects;
  • Deleterious elements Uranium and Thorium are consistently low across the deposit meaning radioactive tailings and/or concentrates are expected to be immaterial; and
  • These positive initial metallurgical results indicate a practicable development scenario comprising:
  1. multiple, semi-portable satellite leaching plants located adjacent to mining areas
  1. small central finishing plant for production of a saleable mixed rare earth product

Oro Verde Limited ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") (ASX: OVL) is pleased to provide preliminary metallurgical assessments and anticipated project configuration on the Makuutu Rare Earths Project.

Commenting on the metallurgical results and envisaged development pathway, Oro Verde Technical Director Dr Marc Steffens said:

"The initial metallurgy program indicates that a simple process route is suitable for treating Makuutu mineralisation. Multiple, sizeable areas of mineralisation achieved metallurgical recoveries that exceeded our expectations by using low acid additions and we expect that the next phase of project development will further enhance these outcomes.

"Based on results that we have achieved to date, it appears the Makuutu Project compares very favourably to other clay-hosted rare earths project located outside of China such as the BioLantanidos Project in Chile that has recently

1

secured substantive investment for project development. 1 These assets are very strategic assets for future rare earth supply, as seen by various governmental agencies actively seeking to secure Rare Earth resources for their consumption, as well as Chinese state moves to restrict rare earths production from Chinese ionic clay sources."

"We are excited to be able to take this project to the next level and are accelerating our efforts based on the highly successful initial drilling program and these metallurgical results. This year we will be executing a substantive body of work - under the direction and management of the Company's newly appointed Project Manager, Tim Harrison - to develop the project and ultimately work toward achieving a commercial outcome for the Company and its shareholders."

Metallurgical Process Development

An initial phase of metallurgical test-work and engineering analysis has been undertaken to broadly gauge the metallurgical and process requirements to recover rare earths from Makuutu mineralisation. The key findings of this work are summarised in Table 1.

Collectively the findings demonstrate the potential for processing ionic clay rare earth mineralisation with low reagent consumptions, and also highlight potential to develop a simple recovery process. The results are preliminary and substantive further testing and development work is necessary to adequately define and optimise the appropriate processing scheme for Makuutu mineralisation, however the initial results are highly encouraging and provide a substantive base for a rigorous process development program.

Table 1.

Summary of Key Outcomes from Process Development Testwork and Analysis.

Parameter

Result

Significance

Desorption Salts

Demonstrated desorption of rare earths

Cheap reagents and low consumption.

(leaching)

using ammonium sulfate (a common

Low-cost natural salt sources located

fertiliser) and sodium chloride (table salt).

near may be suitable.

Salt requirement

Demonstrated that low salt concentrations

Recycling of salt solution expected to be

(~13-70 g/L ammonium sulfate) are

a part of the process, reducing impact

effective in desorbing rare earths.

on fresh reagent requirement.

Desorption pH

Demonstrated desorption of ionic clay

Natural pH of solutions is ~pH 5, thus

rare earths can occur at pH between 3.0 -

anticipated acid requirement is low.

5.0.

Diagnostic tests indicate some

mineralisation may require lower pH for

higher rare earth extraction.

Desorption

Desorption kinetics are rapid, with

Suggests smaller process footprint and

kinetics

agitation assisted desorption complete

equipment required (low residence

within 15 minutes.

times).

Beneficiation

Potential to beneficiate mineralisation by

Potential to upgrade the process plant

screening.

feed grades

Viability of Static

Demonstrated desorption of rare earths

Indicates that static leach options may

Leach

without any agitation applied (static

be viable and should be examined

leach).

further.

Reagent recycle

Preliminary analysis of solution

Availability of low-cost power at project

chemistries indicates that reagent can be

site to allow effective washing and

recycled using membrane systems.

recycling of salt reagent to reduce fresh

reagent requirement.

1 Market Announcement, 2/10/2019, "Hochschild acquires the BioLantanidos Ionic Clay Rare Earth deposit in Chile". Available: http://www.hochschildmining.com/en/investors/news.

Market Presentation, 11/9/2018, Susaeta, A. "BioLantanidos Minera - Ion Clay Extraction and Processing".

2

Initial Metallurgical Evaluation

High-level metallurgical tests were undertaken on select intervals of core with the aim of broadly identifying areas to target initial project development efforts and also gaining insights for further testwork and optimisation.

This initial testwork was based on selected intervals of core from 29 holes RRMDD 001 - 0332, which were generally spaced on a wide 400 x 400 m pattern. Samples were selected to broadly assess metallurgical performance of mineralisation from differing geological characteristics and regolith zones covering a range of depths from surface. The test-work was undertaken at ALS Metallurgy laboratories in Perth, Western Australia, and reviewed by Mr Hayden Buswell of Southern Cross Mining consultants.

The samples selected are shown in Figures 3 and 4, within the Makuutu Central Zone. Further details are provided in Appendices 1 and 2.

Given the aims of this work are high-level in nature, simple bottle-roll leaching tests were undertaken using ammonium sulfate as the lixiviant at pH 3.5. The results of the tests on various clay intervals were used to calculate interval-weighted average extractions in the clay mineralisation in each hole. From these tests it was found that:

  • Testing demonstrated high rare earth recoveries of up to 45 - 75% TREE-Ce3 even with very low acid addition in 3 holes, which trended towards the Western side of the drilled area,
  • A recovery greater than 30% TREE-Ce with very low acid addition was achieved in 16 holes,
  • Only 3 holes returned REE recovery of less than 10% TREE-Ce, demonstrating only a small amount was generally not responsive,
  • Importantly, testwork that was undertaken in parallel to these preliminary results, owing to the short timeframe in which the testing program was undertaken, has indicated that using a lower pH and allowing a longer leach time will allow markedly improved recoveries by capturing rare earths present in a colloidal phase. This optimisation will be pursued in future test-work, and with results up to 75% recoveries already, the outlook for further improvement is highly encouraging,
  • Heavy rare earth elements (HREE) generally and consistently achieve higher recovery compared to the Light rare earth elements (LREE), with average HREE recovery typically being double the average LREE recovery. With HREE typically higher value than LREE, this will equate to a higher value finished product.

These collective results demonstrate the metallurgical potential and justify the further pursuit of defining the Makuutu Rare Earth Project. The results also provide insight to processing requirements, which will be used as a foundation for further, more expansive, metallurgical testwork planned for 2020 that is needed to adequately define the metallurgical requirements of the project.

  1. Holes not tested were RRMDD 022 (anomalously thin clay intercept) and holes RRMDD 022 and RRMDD 025 (did not meet TREO grade criteria).
  2. Metallurgical recovery has been calculated using the assayed TREE-Ce in solutions and residues after leaching/desorption, not the extraction efficiency of the 'recoverable' portion, as is reported by owners of other projects. The latter method of reporting inflates actual recovery values by discounting the non-desorbable component in the head sample.

3

Anticipated Project Configuration

The preliminary metallurgical results are highly promising, with the majority high recoveries from low reagent (salt and acid) use enabling the consideration of a very low-CAPEX leaching operation to liberate the rare earth minerals for sale. The company is currently exploring a project configuration that consists of several low-CAPEX satellite leaching/desorption plants from which concentrated rare earth streams will be transferred to a central plant for finishing and packaging. A conceptual arrangement of this configuration is presented in Figure 3.

Mining Pit

Mining Pit

Mining Pit

A

B

C

ORE

TAILINGS

ORE

TAILINGS

ORE

TAILINGS

Satellite Leach

Satellite Leach

Satellite Leach

Plant

Plant

Plant

A

B

C

REE

LIXIVIANT

REE

LIXIVIANT

REE

LIXIVIANT

SOLUTION

SOLUTION

SOLUTION

SOLUTION

SOLUTION

SOLUTION

Mixed-REO

Precipitation and

Finishing Plant

TO MARKET

Figure 1. Conceptual Arrangement of the Envisaged Makuutu Rare Earth Project.

Next Steps

The company is currently planning details of the ensuing drilling and development program. The development program over the next 12 months will consist of the various development activities and will culminate in the delivery of a feasibility assessment and preparation of practicalities for a pilot or demonstration plant. The work plan going forward will include the following activities:

  • In-filldrilling of already drilled areas to provide further resource definition and also provide sample for additional metallurgical testing;
  • Exploration drilling in areas that are only sparsely drilled or are yet to be drilled;
  • Calculation of Mineral Resource Estimates;
  • Metallurgical process development testwork to support preliminary engineering;
  • Resource development and mining studies;
  • Environmental and social assessments;
  • Product marketing and engagement with off-take partners; and
  • Feasibility assessments with completion of a scoping study.

4

Project Overview

The Makuutu Rare Earth Project, located in Uganda, is significant in size and is understood to be potentially one of the largest ionic clay deposits outside of China. Drilling at the project site to date totals 47 diamond core holes and 109 historic RAB holes, with the Company working toward validating its previously announced exploration target of (ASX: 4 September 2019):

270 - 530 million tonnes grading 0.04 - 0.1% (400 - 1,000 ppm) TREO*.

*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The Makuutu Rare Earth Project contains ionic clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation, like those found in China, which are the source of the majority of the world's heavy rare earths production, and vastly different to hard rock-hosted rare earths projects. Mineralisation at Makuutu occurs from surface to depths of 15-20 metres where simple shallow mining methods will be applicable. The processing of ionic clays is also simple, where the clay undergoes a simple desorption process - akin to washing - in which rare earths are desorbed from the ore into a salt solution, concentrated and precipitated to create a mixed rare earth product. Tailings (the washed clay) are expected to be returned to the mined open pits and areas progressively rehabilitated. The process is expected to have a small environmental footprint.

The project area is well supported with infrastructure, which is illustrated in Figure 2. There is substantive nearby hydroelectric generation capacity with electrical grid infrastructure nearby to the project area, the project area is readily accessible with existing road and rail infrastructure nearby that connects to Kampala and Port of Mombasa, and the area has cell phone coverage. Additionally, nearby centres present a pool for a professional workforce.

Figure 2. Map Showing Infrastructure Nearby to the Project.

The Company has acquired a 20% interest in the project and is working toward acquiring up to a further 40% interest via an "earn-in" process through the expenditure of funds, bringing its total potential interest in the project to 60%.

5

Key project highlights:

  1. Ion Adsorption Clay deposits are currently the lowest cost sources of rare earths in the world,
  2. Favourable concentration of high demand rare earths - Tb, Dy, Pr and Nd,
  3. Simple open pit mining, and
  4. Simple processing to produce a high-value concentrate.

Figure 3. Makuutu Rare Earths Project Area.

Figure 4. Makuutu Central Zone metallurgical testwork sample locations.

6

***** ENDS *****

Authorised for release by Brett Dickson, Company Secretary.

For enquiries contact:

Marc Steffens

Brett Dickson

Executive Director

Company Secretary

+61 8 9481 2555

+61 8 9481 2555

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement and that relates to metallurgy testwork is based on information reviewed by Mr Hayden Buswell who is a director of Southern Cross Mining and a consultant to Oro Verde Ltd. Mr Buswell is a member of AusIMM. Mr Buswell has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. Mr Buswell consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

7

Appendix 1.

Makuutu Project RRMDD Diamond Core Hole Details (Datum UTM WGS84 Zone 36N)

Drill Hole ID

UTM

UTM

Elevation

Drill

Hole Length

Azimuth

Inclination

Metallurgy

East

North (m.)

(m.a.s.l.)

Type

EOH (m.)

Testwork

(m.)

RRMDD001

564,447

57,983

1,158

DD

21.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD002

564,602

57,807

1,163

DD

15.40

0

-90

No

RRMDD003

564,894

57,630

1,161

DD

15.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD004

565,209

58,002

1,150

DD

15.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD005

564,617

57,016

1,154

DD

21.40

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD006

564,635

57,437

1,164

DD

20.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD007

564,992

57,437

1,157

DD

11.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD008

565,014

57,028

1,144

DD

13.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD009

564,207

57,405

1,172

DD

30.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD010

564,210

57,775

1,164

DD

14.50

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD011

563,824

57,766

1,164

DD

29.70

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD012

563,401

57,788

1,169

DD

19.40

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD013

563,848

57,440

1,171

DD

16.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD014

563,804

57,003

1,170

DD

14.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD015

564,009

56,616

1,154

DD

14.20

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD016

564,259

56,999

1,162

DD

21.69

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD017

563,789

56,419

1,152

DD

20.00

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD018

563,601

56,553

1,159

DD

13.80

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD019

563,639

56,181

1,153

DD

14.30

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD020

563,602

55,502

1,163

DD

21.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD021

563,596

55,789

1,153

DD

18.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD022

563,217

55,785

1,158

DD

17.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD023

563,250

56,602

1,155

DD

23.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD024

563,201

56,196

1,155

DD

15.00

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD025

563,216

55,508

1,163

DD

11.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD026

563,422

57,037

1,164

DD

16.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD027

563,394

57,400

1,170

DD

14.10

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD028

562,995

57,874

1,163

DD

17.90

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD029

562,826

57,635

1,159

DD

15.00

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD030

563,017

57,416

1,162

DD

18.50

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD031

562,961

57,040

1,154

DD

11.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD032

562,651

57,374

1,152

DD

14.50

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD033

564,585

58,149

1,154

DD

17.00

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD034

565,002

57,796

1,158

DD

12.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD035

565,415

57,396

1,148

DD

12.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD036

565,397

57,804

1,154

DD

15.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD037

565,416

57,008

1,136

DD

8.30

0

-90

No

RRMDD038

565,804

57,430

1,141

DD

19.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD039

566,180

57,799

1,132

DD

9.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD040

566,007

58,035

1,136

DD

16.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD041

565,799

57,806

1,149

DD

13.20

0

-90

No

RRMDD0424

572,636

58,752

1106

DD

11.20

0

-90

No

RRMDD0431

574,615

58,301

1125

DD

12.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD0441

576,391

58,482

1145

DD

15.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD0451

577,588

58,310

1147

DD

18.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD0461

570,974

58,487

1103

DD

12.00

0

-90

No

8

Appendix 2. Makuutu Project Preliminary Metallurgy Testwork Sample Intervals

Drill Hole ID

From

To

Length

Regolith Zone

Metres

Metres

RRMDD001

6.38

6.60

0.22

Clay

RRMDD001

7.60

7.87

0.27

Clay

RRMDD001

8.87

9.37

0.50

Clay

RRMDD001

10.06

10.27

0.21

Clay

RRMDD001

11.24

11.67

0.43

Clay

RRMDD001

12.60

13.10

0.50

Clay

RRMDD001

13.75

14.12

0.37

Clay

RRMDD001

15.12

15.60

0.48

Clay

RRMDD001

16.23

16.73

0.50

Clay

RRMDD001

17.60

18.10

0.50

Upper saprolite

RRMDD003

4.67

5.17

0.50

Mottled clay

RRMDD003

7.35

7.85

0.50

Clay

RRMDD003

8.65

9.15

0.50

Clay

RRMDD003

10.15

10.65

0.50

Clay

RRMDD003

11.65

12.15

0.50

Upper saprolite

RRMDD004

7.18

7.43

0.25

Mottled clay

RRMDD004

7.43

8.22

0.79

Clay

RRMDD004

8.94

9.81

0.87

Clay

RRMDD005

10.38

11.10

0.72

Clay

RRMDD005

14.05

14.60

0.55

Clay

RRMDD005

15.70

16.40

0.70

Clay

RRMDD006

4.30

5.17

0.87

Clay

RRMDD006

6.03

6.67

0.64

Clay

RRMDD006

6.67

7.10

0.43

Upper saprolite

RRMDD007

4.08

4.78

0.70

Clay

RRMDD007

6.78

7.78

1.00

Clay

RRMDD007

9.10

9.98

0.88

Upper saprolite

RRMDD008

6.05

6.80

0.75

Upper saprolite

RRMDD008

6.80

7.70

0.90

Clay

RRMDD008

8.25

9.20

0.95

Clay

RRMDD008

11.20

12.05

0.85

Upper saprolite

RRMDD009

4.40

4.65

0.25

Hardcap

RRMDD009

5.65

6.65

1.00

Clay

RRMDD009

9.65

10.30

0.65

Clay

RRMDD010

1.00

2.00

1.00

Clay

RRMDD010

9.44

10.44

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD010

11.10

12.10

1.00

Mottled clay

RRMDD011

8.10

8.39

0.29

Clay

RRMDD011

10.04

10.37

0.33

Upper saprolite

RRMDD011

12.37

13.37

1.00

Mottled clay

RRMDD011

14.45

15.10

0.65

Clay

RRMDD011

16.06

16.41

0.35

Upper saprolite

RRMDD011

18.10

19.08

0.98

Mottled clay

RRMDD011

20.70

21.70

1.00

Clay

RRMDD012

0.70

1.70

1.00

Clay

RRMDD012

4.22

5.22

1.00

Clay

RRMDD012

8.25

9.25

1.00

Clay

RRMDD012

10.71

11.62

0.91

Clay

4 Elevation is not considered accurate. Recorded with handheld GPS.

9

Drill Hole ID

From

To

Length

Regolith Zone

Metres

Metres

RRMDD012

12.39

12.70

0.31

Clay

RRMDD012

13.79

14.79

1.00

Clay

RRMDD012

16.41

17.41

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD013

5.35

6.35

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD013

12.40

12.90

0.50

Upper saprolite

RRMDD014

2.70

3.60

0.90

Hardcap

RRMDD014

8.35

9.35

1.00

Mottled clay

RRMDD014

11.17

12.10

0.93

Clay

RRMDD015

4.74

5.74

1.00

Clay

RRMDD015

8.93

9.43

0.50

Clay

RRMDD016

1.50

2.50

1.00

Clay

RRMDD016

3.66

4.41

0.75

Clay

RRMDD016

6.41

7.41

1.00

Clay

RRMDD016

9.41

10.33

0.92

Clay

RRMDD017

1.50

2.95

1.45

Clay

RRMDD017

4.95

5.95

1.00

Clay

RRMDD017

7.80

8.78

0.98

Upper saprolite

RRMDD018

6.87

7.37

0.50

Clay

RRMDD018

8.20

9.20

1.00

Clay

RRMDD019

3.64

4.53

0.89

Mottled clay

RRMDD019

5.08

5.29

0.21

Clay

RRMDD019

6.40

7.04

0.64

Clay

RRMDD019

8.28

8.76

0.48

Clay

RRMDD019

9.63

9.86

0.23

Upper saprolite

RRMDD019

11.50

12.28

0.78

Upper saprolite

RRMDD020

5.86

6.86

1.00

Clay

RRMDD020

9.83

10.83

1.00

Clay

RRMDD020

12.40

13.40

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD020

13.40

14.40

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD021

9.86

10.28

0.42

Clay

RRMDD022

13.70

14.70

1.00

Clay

RRMDD023

5.10

6.10

1.00

Clay

RRMDD023

7.02

8.10

1.08

Clay

RRMDD023

9.99

10.99

1.00

Clay

RRMDD023

12.99

13.99

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD023

15.99

17.00

1.01

Upper saprolite

RRMDD024

6.30

7.30

1.00

Clay

RRMDD024

9.18

10.18

1.00

Clay

RRMDD024

11.00

11.26

0.26

Clay

RRMDD024

13.26

14.24

0.98

Upper saprolite

RRMDD026

6.08

7.08

1.00

Clay

RRMDD026

8.85

9.85

1.00

Clay

RRMDD026

11.78

12.60

0.82

Upper saprolite

RRMDD027

2.28

3.20

0.92

Hardcap

RRMDD027

7.57

8.57

1.00

Clay

RRMDD027

9.57

10.50

0.93

Upper saprolite

RRMDD028

2.68

3.68

1.00

Hardcap

RRMDD028

5.90

6.90

1.00

Mottled clay

RRMDD028

9.53

10.53

1.00

Clay

RRMDD028

13.40

14.30

0.90

Upper saprolite

RRMDD029

7.00

8.00

1.00

Mottled clay

RRMDD029

9.50

10.50

1.00

Clay

10

Drill Hole ID

From

To

Length

Regolith Zone

Metres

Metres

RRMDD029

10.50

11.50

1.00

Clay

RRMDD029

12.00

12.75

0.75

Clay

RRMDD030

5.95

6.95

1.00

Mottled clay

RRMDD030

9.55

10.55

1.00

Clay

RRMDD030

11.58

12.58

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD030

14.58

15.62

1.04

Upper saprolite

RRMDD031

4.97

5.97

1.00

Clay

RRMDD031

8.60

9.60

1.00

Upper saprolite

RRMDD032

0.98

1.50

0.52

Hardcap

RRMDD032

3.50

4.46

0.96

Clay

RRMDD032

6.00

6.80

0.80

Clay

RRMDD032

8.80

9.62

0.82

Clay

RRMDD032

10.62

11.62

1.00

Clay

RRMDD033

0.70

1.78

1.08

Mottled clay

RRMDD033

3.52

4.52

1.00

Clay

RRMDD033

6.90

7.40

0.50

Clay

RRMDD033

9.20

10.20

1.00

Clay

RRMDD033

12.92

13.92

1.00

Upper saprolite

11

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or

Diamond Core Drilling

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

Drill core was collected from a core barrel and placed in appropriately

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

marked core trays. Down hole core run depths were measured and

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

marked with core blocks. Core was measured for core loss and core

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

photography and geological logging completed.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

maximum sample length of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

metres in laterite zones where core recovery was occasionally low.

Public Report.

Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay a carving knife

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

was used to cut the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

cut using an electric core saw.

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

Using either method core was initially cut in half then one half was further

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

cut in half to give quarter core.

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

Quarter core was submitted to ALS for chemical analysis using industry

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

standard sample preparation and analytical techniques.

Half core was collected for metallurgical testwork.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Diamond Core Drilling

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

Core size was HQ triple tube.

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

The core was not oriented (vertical)

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Diamond Drilling

recovery

and results assessed.

Core recovery was calculated by measuring actual core length versus

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

drillers core run lengths. Core recovery ranged from 70% to 100% and

representative nature of the samples.

averaged 97%.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

No relationship exists between core recovery and grade.

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

All (100%) drill core has been geologically logged and core photographs

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

taken.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

Logging is qualitative with description of colour, weathering status,

studies.

alteration, major and minor rock types, texture, grain size and comments

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

added where further observation is made.

costean, channel, etc) photography.

Additional non-geological qualitative logging includes comments for

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

sample recovery, humidity, and hardness for each logged interval.

Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Diamond Drill Core

Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay, a carving knife was used to cut the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw.

Core was cut lengthways into uniform halves, then one half was again halved lengthways to produce equal quarters of the original core.

Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery was occasionally low.

Geochemical Samples

Geochemical samples used one quarter of the cut core per sampling interval.

Metallurgical Test Samples

Metallurgical test samples were collected from half core of the entire

sample interval corresponding with the geochemical samples. Each

metallurgical sample interval was collected in numbered plastic bags,

directly sealed to maintain moisture and physical condition and weighed.

Metallurgical samples were numbered to correlate with the geochemical

sample numbers.

All individual interval metallurgy samples were transported via airfreight

to the ALS Metallurgy laboratory in Perth for analysis with no further field

preparation.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Assay and Laboratory Procedures

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

The metallurgy testwork samples were analysed by ALS Metallurgy in

and

partial or total.

Perth Australia (ISO 17025 accredited).

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

laboratory

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

tests

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

14

Commentary

The analysis was conducted on bottle rolled residues and liquors. Using recognised industry standard analysis technique for REE suite and associated elements. The techniques provide a total analysis for the elements of interest.

Two analytical techniques were used as follows:

ALS code DZ4: Sodium peroxide fusion in a zirconium crucible to make

  1. bead which is then digested in HCl/H2O2 with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and their lower detection limits (LDL) via this method were:

Element

LDL

Unit

Al

0.04

%

Ce

1

ppm

Dy

1

ppm

Er

1

ppm

Eu

1

ppm

Fe

0.02

%

Gd

4

ppm

Ho

0.4

ppm

La

1

ppm

Lu

0.4

ppm

Mg

0.04

%

Mn

100

ppm

Nd

1

ppm

Pr

0.4

ppm

Si

0.1

%

Sm

1

ppm

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Tb

0.4

ppm

Tm

4

ppm

Y

2

ppm

Yb

1

ppm

ALS Code D3: 4 Acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and

detection limits were:

Element

LDL

Unit

Ca

50

ppm

Cu

2

ppm

K

0.01

%

na

0.002

%

pb

5

ppm

Sc

2

ppm

QAQC Metallurgy Test Samples

Analytical Standards and Blanks

CRM AMIS0275 and AMIS0276 and a quartz blank were included in residue analysis at a rate of 1:30 samples. The assay results for the standards were consistent with the certified levels of accuracy and precision and no bias is evident.

Metallurgical Testwork Procedures Recovery testwork procedures were as follows:

Entire half core samples were selected, no subsampling or compositing.

Samples were individually bottle rolled using the following criteria;

15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Process Parameter

Setpoint

Pulp Density

5% w/w

pH

3.5

Lixiviant

Ammonium

Sulfate

Lixiviant concentration

200gpl (~1.5M)

Contact time

3.5hrs

Individual samples were subjected to multiple phases of filtering

and pressing.

Resulting solid residues and liquors were separately analysed

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

No independent verification of significant intersection undertaken.

of sampling

alternative company personnel.

No twinning of diamond core drill holes was undertaken.

and

The use of twinned holes.

assaying

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

Sampling protocols for diamond core sampling and QAQC were

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

documented and held on site by the responsible geologist. No

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

procedures for data storage and management have been compiled as

yet.

All field sampling data were collected in the field by hand and entered into Excel spreadsheet.

Metallurgical testwork assay and physical data was received in digital format from the laboratory and merged with the sampling data into an Excel spreadsheet format. Data entry was reviewed and checked for correctness by the Project Metallurgist.

All assay data is received from the laboratory in element form is unadjusted for data entry.

The following calculations are used for compiling REE into their reporting and evaluation groups in elemental form:

16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

TREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd+Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y

HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y

LREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

Drill hole collar locations for holes RRMDD001 to RRMDD041 were

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

surveyed a relational DGPS system. The general accuracy for x,y and z

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

is +0.2m.

Specification of the grid system used.

Hole locations for RRMDD042 - RRMDD046 were surveyed using

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

handheld GPS. The accuracy for this type of device is considered +5m

in x and y coordinates however the elevation component of coordinates

is variable and z accuracy may be low using this type of device.

Datum WGS84 Zone 36 North was used for location data collection and

storage. This is the appropriate datum for the project area. No grid

transformations were applied to the data.

No downhole surveys were conducted. As all holes were vertical and

shallow, the rig setup was checked using a spirit level for horizontal and

vertical orientation Any deviation will be insignificant given the short

lengths of the holes

Detailed topographic data was not sourced or used.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drilling was conducted on a nominal 400m x 400m spacing based on

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

statistical analysis of REE distribution from historic RAB drilling.

distribution

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Metallurgical testwork samples were collected from holes drilled on that

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

spacing.

classifications applied.

Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Sample Selection and

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Distribution

Preliminary metallurgical test work samples were collected from the initial

33 drill holes of the 2019 drill program. Holes sampled were RRMDD001

to RRMDD033 (excluding RRMDD002 and RRMDD025).

Criteria for sample selection were:

(a)

Samples containing a minimum grade of 300 ppm TREE-Ce,

(b)

Clay, mottled clay and upper saprolite regolith types,

17

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

(c)

Samples that have no signs of lithification/are amenable to

pulping in a bottle roll, and

(d)

Samples that do not contain TREE concentrations that are

considered statistical outliers

Approximately 1:3 samples that satisfied these criteria were then

selected for testwork. Total number of samples was 118

The samples adequately cover a range of grades, regolith types and

depths for preliminary investigations.

The drilled area covers approximately 8 km2 of the total 120 km2

exploration target area. As such the preliminary test work is limited in

representativity of the entire area.

Drillhole collar locations are detailed in Appendix 1 of this

announcement.

Metallurgy testwork sample intervals are listed in Appendix 2 of this

announcement.

There has been no resource estimate made on the project.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

The Makuutu mineralisation is interpreted to be in a flat lying weathered

of data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

profile including cover soil, lateritic caprock, clays transitioning to

relation to

the deposit type.

saprolite and saprock. Below the saprock are fresh shales, siltstones and

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

mudstones. Pit mapping and diamond drilling indicate the mineralised

structure

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

regolith to be generally horizontal

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

All drill holes are vertical which is appropriate for horizontal bedding and

regolith profile.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

After collection,

all

samples were transported by Company

security

representatives to Entebbe airport and dispatched via airfreight to Perth

Australia. Samples were received by Australian customs authorities in

Perth within 48 hours of dispatch and were still contained in the sealed shipment bags.

Samples were subsequently transported from Australian customs to ALS Perth via road freight and inspected on arrival by a Company representative.

18

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The metallurgical testwork was undertaken under the supervision of the

project metallurgist who was present at the ALS Perth testing facility for

the majority of the program.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No independent audits or reviews have been undertaken on sampling

reviews

techniques or data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

All licences the Makuutu Project licences are located in Republic of

tenement

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

Uganda. The Project comprises one (1) granted Retention Licence

and land

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

(RL1693), one (1) Retention Licence application (TN3115), and one (1)

tenure status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

Exploration Licence (EL1766).

settings.

The granted tenements RL1693 and EL1766 are in good standing and no

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

known impediments exist. The application T3115 was formerly a portion

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

of a larger Exploration Licence. Exploration work conducted on this

licence included 27 RAB holes, the only diamond drill hole and 19 of the

2012 pits. The application area is excluded from field work until grant of

TN3115.

All licences are held 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals

Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered

Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA)

Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both

companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM,

and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the Project by:

1. The payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period;

2. Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and

issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in

return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM;

3. OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020

to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows

19

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Spend

Interest

Cumulative

earned

Interest earned

Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2

20%

20%

above

Expenditure contribution of US$650,000

11%

31%

Expenditure contribution of further

15%

46%

US$800,000

4. Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM.

5. During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows:

US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693

which is due to expire in November 2020;

US$375,000 on production of 10 kg of mixed rare-earth

product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and

US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining

licences.

At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the

project and project development ceases for at least two

months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro

Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Previous exploration includes:

done by

1980: Country wide airborne geophysical survey identifying uranium

other parties

anomalies in the Project area.

1990s: French BRGM and Ugandan DGSM undertook geochemical

and geological survey over South-Eastern Uganda including the

Project area. Anomalous Au, Zn, Cu, Sn, Nb and V identified.

2006-2009: Country wide high resolution airborne magnetic and

radiometric survey identified U anomalism in the Project area.

20

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

2009: Finland GTK reprocessed radiometric data and refined the

Project anomalies.

2010: Kweri Ltd undertook field verification of radiometric anomalies

including scout sampling of existing community pits. Samples showed

an enrichment of REE and Sc.

2011: Kweri Ltd conducted ground radiometric survey and evaluated

historic groundwater borehole logs.

2012: Kweri Ltd and partner Berkley Reef Ltd conducted prospect

wide pit excavation and sampling of 48 pits and a ground gravity

traverse. Pit samples showed enrichment of REE weathered profile.

Five (5) samples sent to Toronto Aqueous Research Laboratory for

REE leach testwork.

2016 - 2017: Rwenzori Rare Metals conduct excavation of 11 pits,

ground gravity survey, RAB drilling (109 drill holes) and one (1)

diamond drill hole.

The historic exploration has been conducted to a professional

standard and is appropriate for the exploration stage of the prospect.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The Makuutu deposit is interpreted to be an ionic adsorption REE clay-

type deposits similar to those in South China, Madagascar and Brazil.

The mineralisation is contained within the tropical lateritic weathering

profile of a basin filled with sedimentary rocks including shales,

mudstones and sandstones potentially derived from the surrounding

granitic rocks. These granitic rocks are considered the original source of

the REE which were then accumulated in the sediments of the basin as

the granites have degraded. These sediments then form the protolith that

was subjected to prolonged tropical weathering.

The weathering developed a lateritic regolith with a surface indurated

hardcap, followed downward by clay rich zones that grade down through

saprolite and saprock to unweathered sediments. The thickness of the

regolith is between 10 and 20 metres from surface.

The REE mineralisation is concentrated in the weathered profile where it

has dissolved from its primary mineral form, such as monazite and

xenotime, then adsorbed on to fine particles of aluminosilicate clays (e.g.

21

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

kaolinite, illite, smectite). This adsorbed REE is the target for extraction

and production of REO.

There is insufficient geological study to determine any geological

disruptions, such as faults or dykes, that may cause variability in the

mineralisation.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

The material information for drill holes relating to this announcement are

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

contained in Appendix 1.

for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Where metallurgy data has been reported as averages this is derived

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

from length weighted average of samples within specific regolith material

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

types in each drill hole. No cutting of data has been conducted.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade

As results are preliminary in nature and not definitive so no detail data

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used

has been reported.

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship between mineralisatio n widths and

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

Down hole lengths, true widths are not known.

The mineralisation is interpreted to be horizontal, flat lying sediments and weathering profile, with the vertical drilling perpendicular to mineralisation. Any internal variations to REE distribution within the

22

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

horizontal layering was not defined, therefore the true width is considered

lengths

should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true

not known.

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

Refer to diagrams in body of text.

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill

hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

This report contains summary comments on metallurgical test results. As

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

the results are preliminary in nature and not definitive all data has not

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

been reported.

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

Metallurgical leach testing was previously conducted on samples derived

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical

from exploration pits, RAB drilling, and one 8.5 tonne bulk pit sample.

exploration

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

In 2012, 5 pit samples were sent to the Toronto Aqueous Research

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,

Laboratory at the University of Toronto for leachability tests

groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential

deleterious or contaminating substances.

In 2017, 2 pit samples were sent to SGS Laboratory Toronto for

leachability tests.

2017/18, 29 samples were collected from 7 RAB drill holes. 20 of these

were consigned to SGS Canada and 4 to Aqueous Process Research

(APR) in Ontario Canada. The remaining 5 samples were consigned to

Bio Lantanidos in Chile.

2018/19, 8.5 tonne bulk sample was consigned to Mintek, South Africa,

to evaluate using Resin-in-leach (RIL) technology for the recovery of

REE.

Evaluation of results from these programs and testing from samples

generated by the drilling program under this Table 1 is ongoing.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

Future work programs are intended to evaluate the economic opportunity

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

of the project including extraction recovery maximisation, resource

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

definition and estimation on the known areas of mineralisation, regional

exploration on adjoining licences and compilation of a Preliminary

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,

Economic Assessment (PEA)

provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

23

Oro Verde Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:07:00 UTC
