Oro Verde : Updated Metallurgical Results

Key Highlights:
Multiple, sizeable areas of mineralisation achieved excellent metallurgical recoveries;
Metallurgical recoveries of up to 75% TREE-Ce (Total Rare Earth minus Cerium) were achieved using simple extraction techniques;
Recoveries for high value HREE consistently higher than LREE recoveries;
Recoveries compare favourably to other known ionic clay hosted rare earth projects;
Deleterious elements Uranium and Thorium are consistently low across the deposit meaning radioactive tailings and/or concentrates are expected to be immaterial; and
These positive initial metallurgical results indicate a practicable development scenario comprising:
multiple, semi-portable satellite leaching plants located adjacent to mining areas
small central finishing plant for production of a saleable mixed rare earth product
Oro Verde Limited ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") (ASX: OVL) is pleased to provide preliminary metallurgical assessments and anticipated project configuration on the Makuutu Rare Earths Project.
Commenting on the metallurgical results and envisaged development pathway, Oro Verde Technical Director Dr Marc Steffens said:
"The initial metallurgy program indicates that a simple process route is suitable for treating Makuutu mineralisation. Multiple, sizeable areas of mineralisation achieved metallurgical recoveries that exceeded our expectations by using low acid additions and we expect that the next phase of project development will further enhance these outcomes.
"Based on results that we have achieved to date, it appears the Makuutu Project compares very favourably to other clay-hosted rare earths project located outside of China such as the BioLantanidos Project in Chile that has recently
secured substantive investment for project development. 1 These assets are very strategic assets for future rare earth supply, as seen by various governmental agencies actively seeking to secure Rare Earth resources for their consumption, as well as Chinese state moves to restrict rare earths production from Chinese ionic clay sources."
"We are excited to be able to take this project to the next level and are accelerating our efforts based on the highly successful initial drilling program and these metallurgical results. This year we will be executing a substantive body of work - under the direction and management of the Company's newly appointed Project Manager, Tim Harrison - to develop the project and ultimately work toward achieving a commercial outcome for the Company and its shareholders."
Metallurgical Process Development
An initial phase of metallurgical test-work and engineering analysis has been undertaken to broadly gauge the metallurgical and process requirements to recover rare earths from Makuutu mineralisation. The key findings of this work are summarised in Table 1.
Collectively the findings demonstrate the potential for processing ionic clay rare earth mineralisation with low reagent consumptions, and also highlight potential to develop a simple recovery process. The results are preliminary and substantive further testing and development work is necessary to adequately define and optimise the appropriate processing scheme for Makuutu mineralisation, however the initial results are highly encouraging and provide a substantive base for a rigorous process development program.
Table 1.
Summary of Key Outcomes from Process Development Testwork and Analysis.
Market Presentation, 11/9/2018, Susaeta, A. "BioLantanidos Minera - Ion Clay Extraction and Processing".
Initial Metallurgical Evaluation
High-level metallurgical tests were undertaken on select intervals of core with the aim of broadly identifying areas to target initial project development efforts and also gaining insights for further testwork and optimisation.
This initial testwork was based on selected intervals of core from 29 holes RRMDD 001 - 0332, which were generally spaced on a wide 400 x 400 m pattern. Samples were selected to broadly assess metallurgical performance of mineralisation from differing geological characteristics and regolith zones covering a range of depths from surface. The test-work was undertaken at ALS Metallurgy laboratories in Perth, Western Australia, and reviewed by Mr Hayden Buswell of Southern Cross Mining consultants.
The samples selected are shown in Figures 3 and 4, within the Makuutu Central Zone. Further details are provided in Appendices 1 and 2.
Given the aims of this work are high-level in nature, simple bottle-roll leaching tests were undertaken using ammonium sulfate as the lixiviant at pH 3.5. The results of the tests on various clay intervals were used to calculate interval-weighted average extractions in the clay mineralisation in each hole. From these tests it was found that:
Testing demonstrated high rare earth recoveries of up to 45 - 75% TREE-Ce3 even with very low acid addition in 3 holes, which trended towards the Western side of the drilled area,
A recovery greater than 30% TREE-Ce with very low acid addition was achieved in 16 holes,
Only 3 holes returned REE recovery of less than 10% TREE-Ce, demonstrating only a small amount was generally not responsive,
Importantly, testwork that was undertaken in parallel to these preliminary results, owing to the short timeframe in which the testing program was undertaken, has indicated that using a lower pH and allowing a longer leach time will allow markedly improved recoveries by capturing rare earths present in a colloidal phase. This optimisation will be pursued in future test-work, and with results up to 75% recoveries already, the outlook for further improvement is highly encouraging,
Heavy rare earth elements (HREE) generally and consistently achieve higher recovery compared to the Light rare earth elements (LREE), with average HREE recovery typically being double the average LREE recovery. With HREE typically higher value than LREE, this will equate to a higher value finished product.
These collective results demonstrate the metallurgical potential and justify the further pursuit of defining the Makuutu Rare Earth Project. The results also provide insight to processing requirements, which will be used as a foundation for further, more expansive, metallurgical testwork planned for 2020 that is needed to adequately define the metallurgical requirements of the project.
Holes not tested were RRMDD 022 (anomalously thin clay intercept) and holes RRMDD 022 and RRMDD 025 (did not meet TREO grade criteria).
Metallurgical recovery has been calculated using the assayed TREE-Ce in solutions and residues after leaching/desorption, not the extraction efficiency of the 'recoverable' portion, as is reported by owners of other projects. The latter method of reporting inflates actual recovery values by discounting the non-desorbable component in the head sample.
Anticipated Project Configuration
The preliminary metallurgical results are highly promising, with the majority high recoveries from low reagent (salt and acid) use enabling the consideration of a very low-CAPEX leaching operation to liberate the rare earth minerals for sale. The company is currently exploring a project configuration that consists of several low-CAPEX satellite leaching/desorption plants from which concentrated rare earth streams will be transferred to a central plant for finishing and packaging. A conceptual arrangement of this configuration is presented in Figure 3.
Mining Pit
Mining Pit
Mining Pit
A
B
C
ORE
TAILINGS
ORE
TAILINGS
ORE
TAILINGS
Satellite Leach
Satellite Leach
Satellite Leach
Plant
Plant
Plant
A
B
C
REE
LIXIVIANT
REE
LIXIVIANT
REE
LIXIVIANT
SOLUTION
SOLUTION
SOLUTION
SOLUTION
SOLUTION
SOLUTION
Mixed-REO
Precipitation and
Finishing Plant
TO MARKET
Figure 1. Conceptual Arrangement of the Envisaged Makuutu Rare Earth Project.
Next Steps
The company is currently planning details of the ensuing drilling and development program. The development program over the next 12 months will consist of the various development activities and will culminate in the delivery of a feasibility assessment and preparation of practicalities for a pilot or demonstration plant. The work plan going forward will include the following activities:
In-filldrilling of already drilled areas to provide further resource definition and also provide sample for additional metallurgical testing;
Exploration drilling in areas that are only sparsely drilled or are yet to be drilled;
Calculation of Mineral Resource Estimates;
Metallurgical process development testwork to support preliminary engineering;
Resource development and mining studies;
Environmental and social assessments;
Product marketing and engagement with off-take partners; and
Feasibility assessments with completion of a scoping study.
Project Overview
The Makuutu Rare Earth Project, located in Uganda, is significant in size and is understood to be potentially one of the largest ionic clay deposits outside of China. Drilling at the project site to date totals 47 diamond core holes and 109 historic RAB holes, with the Company working toward validating its previously announced exploration target of (ASX: 4 September 2019):
*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
The Makuutu Rare Earth Project contains ionic clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation, like those found in China, which are the source of the majority of the world's heavy rare earths production, and vastly different to hard rock-hosted rare earths projects. Mineralisation at Makuutu occurs from surface to depths of 15-20 metres where simple shallow mining methods will be applicable. The processing of ionic clays is also simple, where the clay undergoes a simple desorption process - akin to washing - in which rare earths are desorbed from the ore into a salt solution, concentrated and precipitated to create a mixed rare earth product. Tailings (the washed clay) are expected to be returned to the mined open pits and areas progressively rehabilitated. The process is expected to have a small environmental footprint.
The project area is well supported with infrastructure, which is illustrated in Figure 2. There is substantive nearby hydroelectric generation capacity with electrical grid infrastructure nearby to the project area, the project area is readily accessible with existing road and rail infrastructure nearby that connects to Kampala and Port of Mombasa, and the area has cell phone coverage. Additionally, nearby centres present a pool for a professional workforce.
Figure 2. Map Showing Infrastructure Nearby to the Project.
The Company has acquired a 20% interest in the project and is working toward acquiring up to a further 40% interest via an "earn-in" process through the expenditure of funds, bringing its total potential interest in the project to 60%.
Key project highlights:
Ion Adsorption Clay deposits are currently the lowest cost sources of rare earths in the world,
Favourable concentration of high demand rare earths - Tb, Dy, Pr and Nd,
Simple open pit mining, and
Simple processing to produce a high-value concentrate.
Figure 3. Makuutu Rare Earths Project Area.
Figure 4. Makuutu Central Zone metallurgical testwork sample locations.
Authorised for release by Brett Dickson, Company Secretary.
For enquiries contact:
Marc Steffens
Brett Dickson
Executive Director
Company Secretary
+61 8 9481 2555
+61 8 9481 2555
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement and that relates to metallurgy testwork is based on information reviewed by Mr Hayden Buswell who is a director of Southern Cross Mining and a consultant to Oro Verde Ltd. Mr Buswell is a member of AusIMM. Mr Buswell has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. Mr Buswell consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
The core was not oriented (vertical)
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
Diamond Drilling
recovery
and results assessed.
Core recovery was calculated by measuring actual core length versus
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
drillers core run lengths. Core recovery ranged from 70% to 100% and
representative nature of the samples.
averaged 97%.
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
No relationship exists between core recovery and grade.
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
All (100%) drill core has been geologically logged and core photographs
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
taken.
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
Logging is qualitative with description of colour, weathering status,
studies.
alteration, major and minor rock types, texture, grain size and comments
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or
added where further observation is made.
costean, channel, etc) photography.
Additional non-geological qualitative logging includes comments for
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
sample recovery, humidity, and hardness for each logged interval.
Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Diamond Drill Core
Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay, a carving knife was used to cut the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw.
Core was cut lengthways into uniform halves, then one half was again halved lengthways to produce equal quarters of the original core.
Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery was occasionally low.
Geochemical Samples
Geochemical samples used one quarter of the cut core per sampling interval.
Metallurgical Test Samples
Metallurgical test samples were collected from half core of the entire
sample interval corresponding with the geochemical samples. Each
metallurgical sample interval was collected in numbered plastic bags,
directly sealed to maintain moisture and physical condition and weighed.
Metallurgical samples were numbered to correlate with the geochemical
sample numbers.
All individual interval metallurgy samples were transported via airfreight
to the ALS Metallurgy laboratory in Perth for analysis with no further field
preparation.
Quality of
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
Assay and Laboratory Procedures
assay data
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered
The metallurgy testwork samples were analysed by ALS Metallurgy in
and
partial or total.
Perth Australia (ISO 17025 accredited).
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
laboratory
the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument
tests
make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
derivation, etc.
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels
of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Commentary
The analysis was conducted on bottle rolled residues and liquors. Using recognised industry standard analysis technique for REE suite and associated elements. The techniques provide a total analysis for the elements of interest.
Two analytical techniques were used as follows:
ALS code DZ4: Sodium peroxide fusion in a zirconium crucible to make
bead which is then digested in HCl/H2O2 with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and their lower detection limits (LDL) via this method were:
Element
LDL
Unit
Al
0.04
%
Ce
1
ppm
Dy
1
ppm
Er
1
ppm
Eu
1
ppm
Fe
0.02
%
Gd
4
ppm
Ho
0.4
ppm
La
1
ppm
Lu
0.4
ppm
Mg
0.04
%
Mn
100
ppm
Nd
1
ppm
Pr
0.4
ppm
Si
0.1
%
Sm
1
ppm
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Tb
0.4
ppm
Tm
4
ppm
Y
2
ppm
Yb
1
ppm
ALS Code D3: 4 Acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and
detection limits were:
Element
LDL
Unit
Ca
50
ppm
Cu
2
ppm
K
0.01
%
na
0.002
%
pb
5
ppm
Sc
2
ppm
QAQC Metallurgy Test Samples
• Analytical Standards and Blanks
CRM AMIS0275 and AMIS0276 and a quartz blank were included in residue analysis at a rate of 1:30 samples. The assay results for the standards were consistent with the certified levels of accuracy and precision and no bias is evident.
Metallurgical Testwork Procedures Recovery testwork procedures were as follows:
• Entire half core samples were selected, no subsampling or compositing.
• Samples were individually bottle rolled using the following criteria;
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Process Parameter
Setpoint
Pulp Density
5% w/w
pH
3.5
Lixiviant
Ammonium
Sulfate
Lixiviant concentration
200gpl (~1.5M)
Contact time
3.5hrs
• Individual samples were subjected to multiple phases of filtering
and pressing.
• Resulting solid residues and liquors were separately analysed
Verification
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
No independent verification of significant intersection undertaken.
of sampling
alternative company personnel.
No twinning of diamond core drill holes was undertaken.
and
• The use of twinned holes.
assaying
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
Sampling protocols for diamond core sampling and QAQC were
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
documented and held on site by the responsible geologist. No
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
procedures for data storage and management have been compiled as
yet.
All field sampling data were collected in the field by hand and entered into Excel spreadsheet.
Metallurgical testwork assay and physical data was received in digital format from the laboratory and merged with the sampling data into an Excel spreadsheet format. Data entry was reviewed and checked for correctness by the Project Metallurgist.
All assay data is received from the laboratory in element form is unadjusted for data entry.
The following calculations are used for compiling REE into their reporting and evaluation groups in elemental form:
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
TREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd+Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y
HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y
LREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and
Drill hole collar locations for holes RRMDD001 to RRMDD041 were
data points
down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations
surveyed a relational DGPS system. The general accuracy for x,y and z
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
is +0.2m.
• Specification of the grid system used.
Hole locations for RRMDD042 - RRMDD046 were surveyed using
• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
handheld GPS. The accuracy for this type of device is considered +5m
in x and y coordinates however the elevation component of coordinates
is variable and z accuracy may be low using this type of device.
Datum WGS84 Zone 36 North was used for location data collection and
storage. This is the appropriate datum for the project area. No grid
transformations were applied to the data.
No downhole surveys were conducted. As all holes were vertical and
shallow, the rig setup was checked using a spirit level for horizontal and
vertical orientation Any deviation will be insignificant given the short
lengths of the holes
Detailed topographic data was not sourced or used.
Data spacing
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Drilling was conducted on a nominal 400m x 400m spacing based on
and
• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the
statistical analysis of REE distribution from historic RAB drilling.
distribution
degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Metallurgical testwork samples were collected from holes drilled on that
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
spacing.
classifications applied.
Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Sample Selection and
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Distribution
Preliminary metallurgical test work samples were collected from the initial
33 drill holes of the 2019 drill program. Holes sampled were RRMDD001
to RRMDD033 (excluding RRMDD002 and RRMDD025).
Criteria for sample selection were:
(a)
Samples containing a minimum grade of 300 ppm TREE-Ce,
(b)
Clay, mottled clay and upper saprolite regolith types,
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
(c)
Samples that have no signs of lithification/are amenable to
pulping in a bottle roll, and
(d)
Samples that do not contain TREE concentrations that are
considered statistical outliers
Approximately 1:3 samples that satisfied these criteria were then
selected for testwork. Total number of samples was 118
The samples adequately cover a range of grades, regolith types and
depths for preliminary investigations.
The drilled area covers approximately 8 km2 of the total 120 km2
exploration target area. As such the preliminary test work is limited in
representativity of the entire area.
Drillhole collar locations are detailed in Appendix 1 of this
announcement.
Metallurgy testwork sample intervals are listed in Appendix 2 of this
announcement.
There has been no resource estimate made on the project.
Orientation
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
The Makuutu mineralisation is interpreted to be in a flat lying weathered
of data in
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering
profile including cover soil, lateritic caprock, clays transitioning to
relation to
the deposit type.
saprolite and saprock. Below the saprock are fresh shales, siltstones and
geological
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation
mudstones. Pit mapping and diamond drilling indicate the mineralised
structure
of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a
regolith to be generally horizontal
sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
All drill holes are vertical which is appropriate for horizontal bedding and
regolith profile.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
After collection,
all
samples were transported by Company
security
representatives to Entebbe airport and dispatched via airfreight to Perth
Australia. Samples were received by Australian customs authorities in
Perth within 48 hours of dispatch and were still contained in the sealed shipment bags.
Samples were subsequently transported from Australian customs to ALS Perth via road freight and inspected on arrival by a Company representative.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
The metallurgical testwork was undertaken under the supervision of the
project metallurgist who was present at the ALS Perth testing facility for
the majority of the program.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
No independent audits or reviews have been undertaken on sampling
reviews
techniques or data.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
All licences the Makuutu Project licences are located in Republic of
tenement
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
Uganda. The Project comprises one (1) granted Retention Licence
and land
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
(RL1693), one (1) Retention Licence application (TN3115), and one (1)
tenure status
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
Exploration Licence (EL1766).
settings.
The granted tenements RL1693 and EL1766 are in good standing and no
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
known impediments exist. The application T3115 was formerly a portion
known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
of a larger Exploration Licence. Exploration work conducted on this
licence included 27 RAB holes, the only diamond drill hole and 19 of the
2012 pits. The application area is excluded from field work until grant of
TN3115.
All licences are held 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals
Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered
Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA)
Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both
companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM,
and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the Project by:
1. The payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period;
2. Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and
issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in
return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM;
3. OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020
to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Spend
Interest
Cumulative
earned
Interest earned
Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2
20%
20%
above
Expenditure contribution of US$650,000
11%
31%
Expenditure contribution of further
15%
46%
US$800,000
4. Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM.
5. During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows:
• US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693
which is due to expire in November 2020;
• US$375,000 on production of 10 kg of mixed rare-earth
product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and
• US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining
licences.
• At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the
project and project development ceases for at least two
months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro
Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Previous exploration includes:
done by
1980: Country wide airborne geophysical survey identifying uranium
other parties
anomalies in the Project area.
1990s: French BRGM and Ugandan DGSM undertook geochemical
and geological survey over South-Eastern Uganda including the
Project area. Anomalous Au, Zn, Cu, Sn, Nb and V identified.
2006-2009: Country wide high resolution airborne magnetic and
radiometric survey identified U anomalism in the Project area.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
2009: Finland GTK reprocessed radiometric data and refined the
Project anomalies.
2010: Kweri Ltd undertook field verification of radiometric anomalies
including scout sampling of existing community pits. Samples showed
an enrichment of REE and Sc.
2011: Kweri Ltd conducted ground radiometric survey and evaluated
historic groundwater borehole logs.
2012: Kweri Ltd and partner Berkley Reef Ltd conducted prospect
wide pit excavation and sampling of 48 pits and a ground gravity
traverse. Pit samples showed enrichment of REE weathered profile.
Five (5) samples sent to Toronto Aqueous Research Laboratory for
ground gravity survey, RAB drilling (109 drill holes) and one (1)
diamond drill hole.
The historic exploration has been conducted to a professional
standard and is appropriate for the exploration stage of the prospect.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The Makuutu deposit is interpreted to be an ionic adsorption REE clay-
type deposits similar to those in South China, Madagascar and Brazil.
The mineralisation is contained within the tropical lateritic weathering
profile of a basin filled with sedimentary rocks including shales,
mudstones and sandstones potentially derived from the surrounding
granitic rocks. These granitic rocks are considered the original source of
the REE which were then accumulated in the sediments of the basin as
the granites have degraded. These sediments then form the protolith that
was subjected to prolonged tropical weathering.
The weathering developed a lateritic regolith with a surface indurated
hardcap, followed downward by clay rich zones that grade down through
saprolite and saprock to unweathered sediments. The thickness of the
regolith is between 10 and 20 metres from surface.
The REE mineralisation is concentrated in the weathered profile where it
has dissolved from its primary mineral form, such as monazite and
xenotime, then adsorbed on to fine particles of aluminosilicate clays (e.g.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
kaolinite, illite, smectite). This adsorbed REE is the target for extraction
and production of REO.
There is insufficient geological study to determine any geological
disruptions, such as faults or dykes, that may cause variability in the
mineralisation.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
The material information for drill holes relating to this announcement are
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information
contained in Appendix 1.
for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from
the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
Where metallurgy data has been reported as averages this is derived
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high
from length weighted average of samples within specific regolith material
methods
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
types in each drill hole. No cutting of data has been conducted.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade
As results are preliminary in nature and not definitive so no detail data
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used
has been reported.
for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of
such aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values
should be clearly stated.
Relationship between mineralisatio n widths and
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
Down hole lengths, true widths are not known.
The mineralisation is interpreted to be horizontal, flat lying sediments and weathering profile, with the vertical drilling perpendicular to mineralisation. Any internal variations to REE distribution within the
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
horizontal layering was not defined, therefore the true width is considered
lengths
should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true
not known.
width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
Refer to diagrams in body of text.
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill
hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
• Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
This report contains summary comments on metallurgical test results. As
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades
the results are preliminary in nature and not definitive all data has not
and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
been reported.
Exploration Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
Metallurgical leach testing was previously conducted on samples derived
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical
from exploration pits, RAB drilling, and one 8.5 tonne bulk pit sample.
exploration
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
In 2012, 5 pit samples were sent to the Toronto Aqueous Research
data
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,
Laboratory at the University of Toronto for leachability tests
groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential
deleterious or contaminating substances.
In 2017, 2 pit samples were sent to SGS Laboratory Toronto for
leachability tests.
2017/18, 29 samples were collected from 7 RAB drill holes. 20 of these
were consigned to SGS Canada and 4 to Aqueous Process Research
(APR) in Ontario Canada. The remaining 5 samples were consigned to
Bio Lantanidos in Chile.
2018/19, 8.5 tonne bulk sample was consigned to Mintek, South Africa,
to evaluate using Resin-in-leach (RIL) technology for the recovery of
REE.
Evaluation of results from these programs and testing from samples
generated by the drilling program under this Table 1 is ongoing.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral
Future work programs are intended to evaluate the economic opportunity
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
of the project including extraction recovery maximisation, resource
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
definition and estimation on the known areas of mineralisation, regional
exploration on adjoining licences and compilation of a Preliminary
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,
Economic Assessment (PEA)
provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
