Oro Verde : Updated Metallurgical Results

ASX Announcement 18 February 2020 MAKUUTU RARE EARTH PROJECT INITIAL METALLURGICAL RESULTS OF UP TO 75% RECOVERIES ORO VERDE LIMITED (ASX code: OVL) An emerging resource company focused on defining a world-class Rare Earths project KEY PROJECTS - Uganda Makuutu Rare Earths Project Nicaragua San Isidro Gold Project Key Highlights: Multiple, sizeable areas of mineralisation achieved excellent metallurgical recoveries;

Metallurgical recoveries of up to 75% TREE-Ce (Total Rare Earth minus Cerium) were achieved using simple extraction techniques;

Recoveries for high value HREE consistently higher than LREE recoveries;

Recoveries compare favourably to other known ionic clay hosted rare earth projects;

Deleterious elements Uranium and Thorium are consistently low across the deposit meaning radioactive tailings and/or concentrates are expected to be immaterial; and

These positive initial metallurgical results indicate a practicable development scenario comprising: multiple, semi-portable satellite leaching plants located adjacent to mining areas small central finishing plant for production of a saleable mixed rare earth product Oro Verde Limited ("Oro Verde" or "the Company") (ASX: OVL) is pleased to provide preliminary metallurgical assessments and anticipated project configuration on the Makuutu Rare Earths Project. Commenting on the metallurgical results and envisaged development pathway, Oro Verde Technical Director Dr Marc Steffens said: "The initial metallurgy program indicates that a simple process route is suitable for treating Makuutu mineralisation. Multiple, sizeable areas of mineralisation achieved metallurgical recoveries that exceeded our expectations by using low acid additions and we expect that the next phase of project development will further enhance these outcomes. "Based on results that we have achieved to date, it appears the Makuutu Project compares very favourably to other clay-hosted rare earths project located outside of China such as the BioLantanidos Project in Chile that has recently 1 secured substantive investment for project development. 1 These assets are very strategic assets for future rare earth supply, as seen by various governmental agencies actively seeking to secure Rare Earth resources for their consumption, as well as Chinese state moves to restrict rare earths production from Chinese ionic clay sources." "We are excited to be able to take this project to the next level and are accelerating our efforts based on the highly successful initial drilling program and these metallurgical results. This year we will be executing a substantive body of work - under the direction and management of the Company's newly appointed Project Manager, Tim Harrison - to develop the project and ultimately work toward achieving a commercial outcome for the Company and its shareholders." Metallurgical Process Development An initial phase of metallurgical test-work and engineering analysis has been undertaken to broadly gauge the metallurgical and process requirements to recover rare earths from Makuutu mineralisation. The key findings of this work are summarised in Table 1. Collectively the findings demonstrate the potential for processing ionic clay rare earth mineralisation with low reagent consumptions, and also highlight potential to develop a simple recovery process. The results are preliminary and substantive further testing and development work is necessary to adequately define and optimise the appropriate processing scheme for Makuutu mineralisation, however the initial results are highly encouraging and provide a substantive base for a rigorous process development program. Table 1. Summary of Key Outcomes from Process Development Testwork and Analysis. Parameter Result Significance Desorption Salts Demonstrated desorption of rare earths Cheap reagents and low consumption. (leaching) using ammonium sulfate (a common Low-cost natural salt sources located fertiliser) and sodium chloride (table salt). near may be suitable. Salt requirement Demonstrated that low salt concentrations Recycling of salt solution expected to be (~13-70 g/L ammonium sulfate) are a part of the process, reducing impact effective in desorbing rare earths. on fresh reagent requirement. Desorption pH Demonstrated desorption of ionic clay Natural pH of solutions is ~pH 5, thus rare earths can occur at pH between 3.0 - anticipated acid requirement is low. 5.0. Diagnostic tests indicate some mineralisation may require lower pH for higher rare earth extraction. Desorption Desorption kinetics are rapid, with Suggests smaller process footprint and kinetics agitation assisted desorption complete equipment required (low residence within 15 minutes. times). Beneficiation Potential to beneficiate mineralisation by Potential to upgrade the process plant screening. feed grades Viability of Static Demonstrated desorption of rare earths Indicates that static leach options may Leach without any agitation applied (static be viable and should be examined leach). further. Reagent recycle Preliminary analysis of solution Availability of low-cost power at project chemistries indicates that reagent can be site to allow effective washing and recycled using membrane systems. recycling of salt reagent to reduce fresh reagent requirement. 1 Market Announcement, 2/10/2019, "Hochschild acquires the BioLantanidos Ionic Clay Rare Earth deposit in Chile". Available: http://www.hochschildmining.com/en/investors/news. Market Presentation, 11/9/2018, Susaeta, A. "BioLantanidos Minera - Ion Clay Extraction and Processing". 2 Initial Metallurgical Evaluation High-level metallurgical tests were undertaken on select intervals of core with the aim of broadly identifying areas to target initial project development efforts and also gaining insights for further testwork and optimisation. This initial testwork was based on selected intervals of core from 29 holes RRMDD 001 - 0332, which were generally spaced on a wide 400 x 400 m pattern. Samples were selected to broadly assess metallurgical performance of mineralisation from differing geological characteristics and regolith zones covering a range of depths from surface. The test-work was undertaken at ALS Metallurgy laboratories in Perth, Western Australia, and reviewed by Mr Hayden Buswell of Southern Cross Mining consultants. The samples selected are shown in Figures 3 and 4, within the Makuutu Central Zone. Further details are provided in Appendices 1 and 2. Given the aims of this work are high-level in nature, simple bottle-roll leaching tests were undertaken using ammonium sulfate as the lixiviant at pH 3.5. The results of the tests on various clay intervals were used to calculate interval-weighted average extractions in the clay mineralisation in each hole. From these tests it was found that: Testing demonstrated high rare earth recoveries of up to 45 - 75% TREE-Ce 3 even with very low acid addition in 3 holes, which trended towards the Western side of the drilled area,

A recovery greater than 30% TREE-Ce with very low acid addition was achieved in 16 holes,

Only 3 holes returned REE recovery of less than 10% TREE-Ce, demonstrating only a small amount was generally not responsive,

TREE-Ce, demonstrating only a small amount was generally not responsive, Importantly, testwork that was undertaken in parallel to these preliminary results, owing to the short timeframe in which the testing program was undertaken, has indicated that using a lower pH and allowing a longer leach time will allow markedly improved recoveries by capturing rare earths present in a colloidal phase. This optimisation will be pursued in future test-work, and with results up to 75% recoveries already, the outlook for further improvement is highly encouraging,

test-work, and with results up to 75% recoveries already, the outlook for further improvement is highly encouraging, Heavy rare earth elements (HREE) generally and consistently achieve higher recovery compared to the Light rare earth elements (LREE), with average HREE recovery typically being double the average LREE recovery. With HREE typically higher value than LREE, this will equate to a higher value finished product. These collective results demonstrate the metallurgical potential and justify the further pursuit of defining the Makuutu Rare Earth Project. The results also provide insight to processing requirements, which will be used as a foundation for further, more expansive, metallurgical testwork planned for 2020 that is needed to adequately define the metallurgical requirements of the project. Holes not tested were RRMDD 022 (anomalously thin clay intercept) and holes RRMDD 022 and RRMDD 025 (did not meet TREO grade criteria). Metallurgical recovery has been calculated using the assayed TREE-Ce in solutions and residues after leaching/desorption, not the extraction efficiency of the 'recoverable' portion, as is reported by owners of other projects. The latter method of reporting inflates actual recovery values by discounting the non-desorbable component in the head sample. 3 Anticipated Project Configuration The preliminary metallurgical results are highly promising, with the majority high recoveries from low reagent (salt and acid) use enabling the consideration of a very low-CAPEX leaching operation to liberate the rare earth minerals for sale. The company is currently exploring a project configuration that consists of several low-CAPEX satellite leaching/desorption plants from which concentrated rare earth streams will be transferred to a central plant for finishing and packaging. A conceptual arrangement of this configuration is presented in Figure 3. Mining Pit Mining Pit Mining Pit A B C ORE TAILINGS ORE TAILINGS ORE TAILINGS Satellite Leach Satellite Leach Satellite Leach Plant Plant Plant A B C REE LIXIVIANT REE LIXIVIANT REE LIXIVIANT SOLUTION SOLUTION SOLUTION SOLUTION SOLUTION SOLUTION Mixed-REO Precipitation and Finishing Plant TO MARKET Figure 1. Conceptual Arrangement of the Envisaged Makuutu Rare Earth Project. Next Steps The company is currently planning details of the ensuing drilling and development program. The development program over the next 12 months will consist of the various development activities and will culminate in the delivery of a feasibility assessment and preparation of practicalities for a pilot or demonstration plant. The work plan going forward will include the following activities: In-fill drilling of already drilled areas to provide further resource definition and also provide sample for additional metallurgical testing;

drilling of already drilled areas to provide further resource definition and also provide sample for additional metallurgical testing; Exploration drilling in areas that are only sparsely drilled or are yet to be drilled;

Calculation of Mineral Resource Estimates;

Metallurgical process development testwork to support preliminary engineering;

Resource development and mining studies;

Environmental and social assessments;

Product marketing and engagement with off-take partners; and

off-take partners; and Feasibility assessments with completion of a scoping study. 4 Project Overview The Makuutu Rare Earth Project, located in Uganda, is significant in size and is understood to be potentially one of the largest ionic clay deposits outside of China. Drilling at the project site to date totals 47 diamond core holes and 109 historic RAB holes, with the Company working toward validating its previously announced exploration target of (ASX: 4 September 2019): 270 - 530 million tonnes grading 0.04 - 0.1% (400 - 1,000 ppm) TREO*. *This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Makuutu Rare Earth Project contains ionic clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation, like those found in China, which are the source of the majority of the world's heavy rare earths production, and vastly different to hard rock-hosted rare earths projects. Mineralisation at Makuutu occurs from surface to depths of 15-20 metres where simple shallow mining methods will be applicable. The processing of ionic clays is also simple, where the clay undergoes a simple desorption process - akin to washing - in which rare earths are desorbed from the ore into a salt solution, concentrated and precipitated to create a mixed rare earth product. Tailings (the washed clay) are expected to be returned to the mined open pits and areas progressively rehabilitated. The process is expected to have a small environmental footprint. The project area is well supported with infrastructure, which is illustrated in Figure 2. There is substantive nearby hydroelectric generation capacity with electrical grid infrastructure nearby to the project area, the project area is readily accessible with existing road and rail infrastructure nearby that connects to Kampala and Port of Mombasa, and the area has cell phone coverage. Additionally, nearby centres present a pool for a professional workforce. Figure 2. Map Showing Infrastructure Nearby to the Project. The Company has acquired a 20% interest in the project and is working toward acquiring up to a further 40% interest via an "earn-in" process through the expenditure of funds, bringing its total potential interest in the project to 60%. 5 Key project highlights: Ion Adsorption Clay deposits are currently the lowest cost sources of rare earths in the world, Favourable concentration of high demand rare earths - Tb, Dy, Pr and Nd, Simple open pit mining, and Simple processing to produce a high-value concentrate. Figure 3. Makuutu Rare Earths Project Area. Figure 4. Makuutu Central Zone metallurgical testwork sample locations. 6 ***** ENDS ***** Authorised for release by Brett Dickson, Company Secretary. For enquiries contact: Marc Steffens Brett Dickson Executive Director Company Secretary +61 8 9481 2555 +61 8 9481 2555 Competent Persons Statement The information in this announcement and that relates to metallurgy testwork is based on information reviewed by Mr Hayden Buswell who is a director of Southern Cross Mining and a consultant to Oro Verde Ltd. Mr Buswell is a member of AusIMM. Mr Buswell has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. Mr Buswell consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. 7 Appendix 1. Makuutu Project RRMDD Diamond Core Hole Details (Datum UTM WGS84 Zone 36N) Drill Hole ID UTM UTM Elevation Drill Hole Length Azimuth Inclination Metallurgy East North (m.) (m.a.s.l.) Type EOH (m.) Testwork (m.) RRMDD001 564,447 57,983 1,158 DD 21.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD002 564,602 57,807 1,163 DD 15.40 0 -90 No RRMDD003 564,894 57,630 1,161 DD 15.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD004 565,209 58,002 1,150 DD 15.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD005 564,617 57,016 1,154 DD 21.40 0 -90 Yes RRMDD006 564,635 57,437 1,164 DD 20.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD007 564,992 57,437 1,157 DD 11.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD008 565,014 57,028 1,144 DD 13.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD009 564,207 57,405 1,172 DD 30.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD010 564,210 57,775 1,164 DD 14.50 0 -90 Yes RRMDD011 563,824 57,766 1,164 DD 29.70 0 -90 Yes RRMDD012 563,401 57,788 1,169 DD 19.40 0 -90 Yes RRMDD013 563,848 57,440 1,171 DD 16.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD014 563,804 57,003 1,170 DD 14.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD015 564,009 56,616 1,154 DD 14.20 0 -90 Yes RRMDD016 564,259 56,999 1,162 DD 21.69 0 -90 Yes RRMDD017 563,789 56,419 1,152 DD 20.00 0 -90 Yes RRMDD018 563,601 56,553 1,159 DD 13.80 0 -90 Yes RRMDD019 563,639 56,181 1,153 DD 14.30 0 -90 Yes RRMDD020 563,602 55,502 1,163 DD 21.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD021 563,596 55,789 1,153 DD 18.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD022 563,217 55,785 1,158 DD 17.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD023 563,250 56,602 1,155 DD 23.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD024 563,201 56,196 1,155 DD 15.00 0 -90 Yes RRMDD025 563,216 55,508 1,163 DD 11.60 0 -90 No RRMDD026 563,422 57,037 1,164 DD 16.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD027 563,394 57,400 1,170 DD 14.10 0 -90 Yes RRMDD028 562,995 57,874 1,163 DD 17.90 0 -90 Yes RRMDD029 562,826 57,635 1,159 DD 15.00 0 -90 Yes RRMDD030 563,017 57,416 1,162 DD 18.50 0 -90 Yes RRMDD031 562,961 57,040 1,154 DD 11.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD032 562,651 57,374 1,152 DD 14.50 0 -90 Yes RRMDD033 564,585 58,149 1,154 DD 17.00 0 -90 Yes RRMDD034 565,002 57,796 1,158 DD 12.50 0 -90 No RRMDD035 565,415 57,396 1,148 DD 12.50 0 -90 No RRMDD036 565,397 57,804 1,154 DD 15.00 0 -90 No RRMDD037 565,416 57,008 1,136 DD 8.30 0 -90 No RRMDD038 565,804 57,430 1,141 DD 19.00 0 -90 No RRMDD039 566,180 57,799 1,132 DD 9.50 0 -90 No RRMDD040 566,007 58,035 1,136 DD 16.50 0 -90 No RRMDD041 565,799 57,806 1,149 DD 13.20 0 -90 No RRMDD0424 572,636 58,752 1106 DD 11.20 0 -90 No RRMDD0431 574,615 58,301 1125 DD 12.50 0 -90 No RRMDD0441 576,391 58,482 1145 DD 15.00 0 -90 No RRMDD0451 577,588 58,310 1147 DD 18.50 0 -90 No RRMDD0461 570,974 58,487 1103 DD 12.00 0 -90 No 8 Appendix 2. Makuutu Project Preliminary Metallurgy Testwork Sample Intervals Drill Hole ID From To Length Regolith Zone Metres Metres RRMDD001 6.38 6.60 0.22 Clay RRMDD001 7.60 7.87 0.27 Clay RRMDD001 8.87 9.37 0.50 Clay RRMDD001 10.06 10.27 0.21 Clay RRMDD001 11.24 11.67 0.43 Clay RRMDD001 12.60 13.10 0.50 Clay RRMDD001 13.75 14.12 0.37 Clay RRMDD001 15.12 15.60 0.48 Clay RRMDD001 16.23 16.73 0.50 Clay RRMDD001 17.60 18.10 0.50 Upper saprolite RRMDD003 4.67 5.17 0.50 Mottled clay RRMDD003 7.35 7.85 0.50 Clay RRMDD003 8.65 9.15 0.50 Clay RRMDD003 10.15 10.65 0.50 Clay RRMDD003 11.65 12.15 0.50 Upper saprolite RRMDD004 7.18 7.43 0.25 Mottled clay RRMDD004 7.43 8.22 0.79 Clay RRMDD004 8.94 9.81 0.87 Clay RRMDD005 10.38 11.10 0.72 Clay RRMDD005 14.05 14.60 0.55 Clay RRMDD005 15.70 16.40 0.70 Clay RRMDD006 4.30 5.17 0.87 Clay RRMDD006 6.03 6.67 0.64 Clay RRMDD006 6.67 7.10 0.43 Upper saprolite RRMDD007 4.08 4.78 0.70 Clay RRMDD007 6.78 7.78 1.00 Clay RRMDD007 9.10 9.98 0.88 Upper saprolite RRMDD008 6.05 6.80 0.75 Upper saprolite RRMDD008 6.80 7.70 0.90 Clay RRMDD008 8.25 9.20 0.95 Clay RRMDD008 11.20 12.05 0.85 Upper saprolite RRMDD009 4.40 4.65 0.25 Hardcap RRMDD009 5.65 6.65 1.00 Clay RRMDD009 9.65 10.30 0.65 Clay RRMDD010 1.00 2.00 1.00 Clay RRMDD010 9.44 10.44 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD010 11.10 12.10 1.00 Mottled clay RRMDD011 8.10 8.39 0.29 Clay RRMDD011 10.04 10.37 0.33 Upper saprolite RRMDD011 12.37 13.37 1.00 Mottled clay RRMDD011 14.45 15.10 0.65 Clay RRMDD011 16.06 16.41 0.35 Upper saprolite RRMDD011 18.10 19.08 0.98 Mottled clay RRMDD011 20.70 21.70 1.00 Clay RRMDD012 0.70 1.70 1.00 Clay RRMDD012 4.22 5.22 1.00 Clay RRMDD012 8.25 9.25 1.00 Clay RRMDD012 10.71 11.62 0.91 Clay 4 Elevation is not considered accurate. Recorded with handheld GPS. 9 Drill Hole ID From To Length Regolith Zone Metres Metres RRMDD012 12.39 12.70 0.31 Clay RRMDD012 13.79 14.79 1.00 Clay RRMDD012 16.41 17.41 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD013 5.35 6.35 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD013 12.40 12.90 0.50 Upper saprolite RRMDD014 2.70 3.60 0.90 Hardcap RRMDD014 8.35 9.35 1.00 Mottled clay RRMDD014 11.17 12.10 0.93 Clay RRMDD015 4.74 5.74 1.00 Clay RRMDD015 8.93 9.43 0.50 Clay RRMDD016 1.50 2.50 1.00 Clay RRMDD016 3.66 4.41 0.75 Clay RRMDD016 6.41 7.41 1.00 Clay RRMDD016 9.41 10.33 0.92 Clay RRMDD017 1.50 2.95 1.45 Clay RRMDD017 4.95 5.95 1.00 Clay RRMDD017 7.80 8.78 0.98 Upper saprolite RRMDD018 6.87 7.37 0.50 Clay RRMDD018 8.20 9.20 1.00 Clay RRMDD019 3.64 4.53 0.89 Mottled clay RRMDD019 5.08 5.29 0.21 Clay RRMDD019 6.40 7.04 0.64 Clay RRMDD019 8.28 8.76 0.48 Clay RRMDD019 9.63 9.86 0.23 Upper saprolite RRMDD019 11.50 12.28 0.78 Upper saprolite RRMDD020 5.86 6.86 1.00 Clay RRMDD020 9.83 10.83 1.00 Clay RRMDD020 12.40 13.40 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD020 13.40 14.40 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD021 9.86 10.28 0.42 Clay RRMDD022 13.70 14.70 1.00 Clay RRMDD023 5.10 6.10 1.00 Clay RRMDD023 7.02 8.10 1.08 Clay RRMDD023 9.99 10.99 1.00 Clay RRMDD023 12.99 13.99 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD023 15.99 17.00 1.01 Upper saprolite RRMDD024 6.30 7.30 1.00 Clay RRMDD024 9.18 10.18 1.00 Clay RRMDD024 11.00 11.26 0.26 Clay RRMDD024 13.26 14.24 0.98 Upper saprolite RRMDD026 6.08 7.08 1.00 Clay RRMDD026 8.85 9.85 1.00 Clay RRMDD026 11.78 12.60 0.82 Upper saprolite RRMDD027 2.28 3.20 0.92 Hardcap RRMDD027 7.57 8.57 1.00 Clay RRMDD027 9.57 10.50 0.93 Upper saprolite RRMDD028 2.68 3.68 1.00 Hardcap RRMDD028 5.90 6.90 1.00 Mottled clay RRMDD028 9.53 10.53 1.00 Clay RRMDD028 13.40 14.30 0.90 Upper saprolite RRMDD029 7.00 8.00 1.00 Mottled clay RRMDD029 9.50 10.50 1.00 Clay 10 Drill Hole ID From To Length Regolith Zone Metres Metres RRMDD029 10.50 11.50 1.00 Clay RRMDD029 12.00 12.75 0.75 Clay RRMDD030 5.95 6.95 1.00 Mottled clay RRMDD030 9.55 10.55 1.00 Clay RRMDD030 11.58 12.58 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD030 14.58 15.62 1.04 Upper saprolite RRMDD031 4.97 5.97 1.00 Clay RRMDD031 8.60 9.60 1.00 Upper saprolite RRMDD032 0.98 1.50 0.52 Hardcap RRMDD032 3.50 4.46 0.96 Clay RRMDD032 6.00 6.80 0.80 Clay RRMDD032 8.80 9.62 0.82 Clay RRMDD032 10.62 11.62 1.00 Clay RRMDD033 0.70 1.78 1.08 Mottled clay RRMDD033 3.52 4.52 1.00 Clay RRMDD033 6.90 7.40 0.50 Clay RRMDD033 9.20 10.20 1.00 Clay RRMDD033 12.92 13.92 1.00 Upper saprolite 11 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or Diamond Core Drilling techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate Drill core was collected from a core barrel and placed in appropriately to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma marked core trays. Down hole core run depths were measured and sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should marked with core blocks. Core was measured for core loss and core not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. photography and geological logging completed. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. maximum sample length of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the metres in laterite zones where core recovery was occasionally low. Public Report. Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay a carving knife • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be was used to cut the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 cut using an electric core saw. m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge Using either method core was initially cut in half then one half was further for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling cut in half to give quarter core. problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg Quarter core was submitted to ALS for chemical analysis using industry submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. standard sample preparation and analytical techniques. Half core was collected for metallurgical testwork. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air Diamond Core Drilling techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple Core size was HQ triple tube. or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). The core was not oriented (vertical) Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries Diamond Drilling recovery and results assessed. Core recovery was calculated by measuring actual core length versus • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure drillers core run lengths. Core recovery ranged from 70% to 100% and representative nature of the samples. averaged 97%. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade No relationship exists between core recovery and grade. and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and All (100%) drill core has been geologically logged and core photographs geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate taken. Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical Logging is qualitative with description of colour, weathering status, studies. alteration, major and minor rock types, texture, grain size and comments • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or added where further observation is made. costean, channel, etc) photography. Additional non-geological qualitative logging includes comments for • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. sample recovery, humidity, and hardness for each logged interval. Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Diamond Drill Core Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay, a carving knife was used to cut the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw. Core was cut lengthways into uniform halves, then one half was again halved lengthways to produce equal quarters of the original core. Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery was occasionally low. Geochemical Samples Geochemical samples used one quarter of the cut core per sampling interval. Metallurgical Test Samples Metallurgical test samples were collected from half core of the entire sample interval corresponding with the geochemical samples. Each metallurgical sample interval was collected in numbered plastic bags, directly sealed to maintain moisture and physical condition and weighed. Metallurgical samples were numbered to correlate with the geochemical sample numbers. All individual interval metallurgy samples were transported via airfreight to the ALS Metallurgy laboratory in Perth for analysis with no further field preparation. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and Assay and Laboratory Procedures assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered The metallurgy testwork samples were analysed by ALS Metallurgy in and partial or total. Perth Australia (ISO 17025 accredited). • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation laboratory the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument tests make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. 14 Commentary The analysis was conducted on bottle rolled residues and liquors. Using recognised industry standard analysis technique for REE suite and associated elements. The techniques provide a total analysis for the elements of interest. Two analytical techniques were used as follows: ALS code DZ4: Sodium peroxide fusion in a zirconium crucible to make bead which is then digested in HCl/H 2 O 2 with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and their lower detection limits (LDL) via this method were: Element LDL Unit Al 0.04 % Ce 1 ppm Dy 1 ppm Er 1 ppm Eu 1 ppm Fe 0.02 % Gd 4 ppm Ho 0.4 ppm La 1 ppm Lu 0.4 ppm Mg 0.04 % Mn 100 ppm Nd 1 ppm Pr 0.4 ppm Si 0.1 % Sm 1 ppm Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Tb 0.4 ppm Tm 4 ppm Y 2 ppm Yb 1 ppm ALS Code D3: 4 Acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and detection limits were: Element LDL Unit Ca 50 ppm Cu 2 ppm K 0.01 % na 0.002 % pb 5 ppm Sc 2 ppm QAQC Metallurgy Test Samples • Analytical Standards and Blanks CRM AMIS0275 and AMIS0276 and a quartz blank were included in residue analysis at a rate of 1:30 samples. The assay results for the standards were consistent with the certified levels of accuracy and precision and no bias is evident. Metallurgical Testwork Procedures Recovery testwork procedures were as follows: • Entire half core samples were selected, no subsampling or compositing. • Samples were individually bottle rolled using the following criteria; 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Process Parameter Setpoint Pulp Density 5% w/w pH 3.5 Lixiviant Ammonium Sulfate Lixiviant concentration 200gpl (~1.5M) Contact time 3.5hrs • Individual samples were subjected to multiple phases of filtering and pressing. • Resulting solid residues and liquors were separately analysed Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or No independent verification of significant intersection undertaken. of sampling alternative company personnel. No twinning of diamond core drill holes was undertaken. and • The use of twinned holes. assaying • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data Sampling protocols for diamond core sampling and QAQC were verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. documented and held on site by the responsible geologist. No • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. procedures for data storage and management have been compiled as yet. All field sampling data were collected in the field by hand and entered into Excel spreadsheet. Metallurgical testwork assay and physical data was received in digital format from the laboratory and merged with the sampling data into an Excel spreadsheet format. Data entry was reviewed and checked for correctness by the Project Metallurgist. All assay data is received from the laboratory in element form is unadjusted for data entry. The following calculations are used for compiling REE into their reporting and evaluation groups in elemental form: 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary TREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd+Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y LREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and Drill hole collar locations for holes RRMDD001 to RRMDD041 were data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations surveyed a relational DGPS system. The general accuracy for x,y and z used in Mineral Resource estimation. is +0.2m. • Specification of the grid system used. Hole locations for RRMDD042 - RRMDD046 were surveyed using • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. handheld GPS. The accuracy for this type of device is considered +5m in x and y coordinates however the elevation component of coordinates is variable and z accuracy may be low using this type of device. Datum WGS84 Zone 36 North was used for location data collection and storage. This is the appropriate datum for the project area. No grid transformations were applied to the data. No downhole surveys were conducted. As all holes were vertical and shallow, the rig setup was checked using a spirit level for horizontal and vertical orientation Any deviation will be insignificant given the short lengths of the holes Detailed topographic data was not sourced or used. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drilling was conducted on a nominal 400m x 400m spacing based on and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the statistical analysis of REE distribution from historic RAB drilling. distribution degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Metallurgical testwork samples were collected from holes drilled on that Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and spacing. classifications applied. Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Sample Selection and • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Distribution Preliminary metallurgical test work samples were collected from the initial 33 drill holes of the 2019 drill program. Holes sampled were RRMDD001 to RRMDD033 (excluding RRMDD002 and RRMDD025). Criteria for sample selection were: (a) Samples containing a minimum grade of 300 ppm TREE-Ce, (b) Clay, mottled clay and upper saprolite regolith types, 17 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary (c) Samples that have no signs of lithification/are amenable to pulping in a bottle roll, and (d) Samples that do not contain TREE concentrations that are considered statistical outliers Approximately 1:3 samples that satisfied these criteria were then selected for testwork. Total number of samples was 118 The samples adequately cover a range of grades, regolith types and depths for preliminary investigations. The drilled area covers approximately 8 km2 of the total 120 km2 exploration target area. As such the preliminary test work is limited in representativity of the entire area. Drillhole collar locations are detailed in Appendix 1 of this announcement. Metallurgy testwork sample intervals are listed in Appendix 2 of this announcement. There has been no resource estimate made on the project. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of The Makuutu mineralisation is interpreted to be in a flat lying weathered of data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering profile including cover soil, lateritic caprock, clays transitioning to relation to the deposit type. saprolite and saprock. Below the saprock are fresh shales, siltstones and geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation mudstones. Pit mapping and diamond drilling indicate the mineralised structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a regolith to be generally horizontal sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. All drill holes are vertical which is appropriate for horizontal bedding and regolith profile. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. After collection, all samples were transported by Company security representatives to Entebbe airport and dispatched via airfreight to Perth Australia. Samples were received by Australian customs authorities in Perth within 48 hours of dispatch and were still contained in the sealed shipment bags. Samples were subsequently transported from Australian customs to ALS Perth via road freight and inspected on arrival by a Company representative. 18 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary The metallurgical testwork was undertaken under the supervision of the project metallurgist who was present at the ALS Perth testing facility for the majority of the program. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No independent audits or reviews have been undertaken on sampling reviews techniques or data. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including All licences the Makuutu Project licences are located in Republic of tenement agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint Uganda. The Project comprises one (1) granted Retention Licence and land ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, (RL1693), one (1) Retention Licence application (TN3115), and one (1) tenure status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental Exploration Licence (EL1766). settings. The granted tenements RL1693 and EL1766 are in good standing and no • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments exist. The application T3115 was formerly a portion known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. of a larger Exploration Licence. Exploration work conducted on this licence included 27 RAB holes, the only diamond drill hole and 19 of the 2012 pits. The application area is excluded from field work until grant of TN3115. All licences are held 100% by Ugandan registered Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (RRM) which in turn is owned 85% by South African registered Rare Earth Elements Africa Proprietary Limited (REEA) Oro Verde has entered into a binding option agreement with both companies that enables it to acquire up to a 60% direct interest in RRM, and thereby up to a 60% indirect interest in the Project by: 1. The payment of US$10,000 for a 30-day exclusive option period; 2. Upon exercise of the option, the payment of US$100,000 cash and issuing US$150,000 in Oro Verde shares, at a 30-day VWAP in return for an immediate 20% interest in RRM; 3. OVL to contribute US$1,700,000 of expenditure by 1 October 2020 to earn up to a 51% staged interest in RRM as follows 19 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Spend Interest Cumulative earned Interest earned Exercise of Option US$100,000 as in 2 20% 20% above Expenditure contribution of US$650,000 11% 31% Expenditure contribution of further 15% 46% US$800,000 4. Oro Verde to fund to completion of a bankable feasibility study to earn an additional 9% interest for a cumulative 60% interest in RRM. 5. During the earn-in phase there are milestone payments, payable in cash or Oro Verde shares at the election of the Vendor, as follows: • US$750,000 on the Grant of Retention licence over RL1693 which is due to expire in November 2020; • US$375,000 on production of 10 kg of mixed rare-earth product from pilot or demonstration plant activities; and • US$375,000 on conversion of existing licences to mining licences. • At any time should Oro Verde not continue to invest in the project and project development ceases for at least two months RRM has the right to return the capital sunk by Oro Verde and reclaim all interest earnt by Oro Verde. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Previous exploration includes: done by 1980: Country wide airborne geophysical survey identifying uranium other parties anomalies in the Project area. 1990s: French BRGM and Ugandan DGSM undertook geochemical and geological survey over South-Eastern Uganda including the Project area. Anomalous Au, Zn, Cu, Sn, Nb and V identified. 2006-2009: Country wide high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey identified U anomalism in the Project area. 20 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 2009: Finland GTK reprocessed radiometric data and refined the Project anomalies. 2010: Kweri Ltd undertook field verification of radiometric anomalies including scout sampling of existing community pits. Samples showed an enrichment of REE and Sc. 2011: Kweri Ltd conducted ground radiometric survey and evaluated historic groundwater borehole logs. 2012: Kweri Ltd and partner Berkley Reef Ltd conducted prospect wide pit excavation and sampling of 48 pits and a ground gravity traverse. Pit samples showed enrichment of REE weathered profile. Five (5) samples sent to Toronto Aqueous Research Laboratory for REE leach testwork. 2016 - 2017: Rwenzori Rare Metals conduct excavation of 11 pits, ground gravity survey, RAB drilling (109 drill holes) and one (1) diamond drill hole. The historic exploration has been conducted to a professional standard and is appropriate for the exploration stage of the prospect. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Makuutu deposit is interpreted to be an ionic adsorption REE clay- type deposits similar to those in South China, Madagascar and Brazil. The mineralisation is contained within the tropical lateritic weathering profile of a basin filled with sedimentary rocks including shales, mudstones and sandstones potentially derived from the surrounding granitic rocks. These granitic rocks are considered the original source of the REE which were then accumulated in the sediments of the basin as the granites have degraded. These sediments then form the protolith that was subjected to prolonged tropical weathering. The weathering developed a lateritic regolith with a surface indurated hardcap, followed downward by clay rich zones that grade down through saprolite and saprock to unweathered sediments. The thickness of the regolith is between 10 and 20 metres from surface. The REE mineralisation is concentrated in the weathered profile where it has dissolved from its primary mineral form, such as monazite and xenotime, then adsorbed on to fine particles of aluminosilicate clays (e.g. 21 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary kaolinite, illite, smectite). This adsorbed REE is the target for extraction and production of REO. There is insufficient geological study to determine any geological disruptions, such as faults or dykes, that may cause variability in the mineralisation. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the The material information for drill holes relating to this announcement are Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information contained in Appendix 1. for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, Where metallurgy data has been reported as averages this is derived aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high from length weighted average of samples within specific regolith material methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. types in each drill hole. No cutting of data has been conducted. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade As results are preliminary in nature and not definitive so no detail data results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used has been reported. for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship between mineralisatio n widths and These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. Down hole lengths, true widths are not known. The mineralisation is interpreted to be horizontal, flat lying sediments and weathering profile, with the vertical drilling perpendicular to mineralisation. Any internal variations to REE distribution within the 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there horizontal layering was not defined, therefore the true width is considered lengths should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true not known. width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Refer to diagrams in body of text. intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not This report contains summary comments on metallurgical test results. As reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades the results are preliminary in nature and not definitive all data has not and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of been reported. Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported Metallurgical leach testing was previously conducted on samples derived substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical from exploration pits, RAB drilling, and one 8.5 tonne bulk pit sample. exploration survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and In 2012, 5 pit samples were sent to the Toronto Aqueous Research data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, Laboratory at the University of Toronto for leachability tests groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. In 2017, 2 pit samples were sent to SGS Laboratory Toronto for leachability tests. 2017/18, 29 samples were collected from 7 RAB drill holes. 20 of these were consigned to SGS Canada and 4 to Aqueous Process Research (APR) in Ontario Canada. The remaining 5 samples were consigned to Bio Lantanidos in Chile. 2018/19, 8.5 tonne bulk sample was consigned to Mintek, South Africa, to evaluate using Resin-in-leach (RIL) technology for the recovery of REE. Evaluation of results from these programs and testing from samples generated by the drilling program under this Table 1 is ongoing. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral Future work programs are intended to evaluate the economic opportunity extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). of the project including extraction recovery maximisation, resource • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, definition and estimation on the known areas of mineralisation, regional exploration on adjoining licences and compilation of a Preliminary including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, Economic Assessment (PEA) provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 23 Attachments Original document

