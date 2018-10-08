Orocobre : Director Retirement

Log in
10/08/2018 | 04:32am CEST

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to advise that Mr. Courtney Pratt will retire from the Board following the Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2018.

Orocobre Chairman Robert Hubbard stated he was sad to see Courtney depart but is grateful for everything he has brought to the Company, "Courtney has been a guiding light for the Orocobre Board and management team since joining us back in March 2010.

"In the eight years Courtney has been working with Orocobre he has been Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of our Related Party Committee.  Courtney's experience along with his calm and measured approach has been instrumental to Orocobre's achievements to date.  He has been a constant reminder to us all that our success will come from ensuring all our stakeholders, shareholders, communities and employees are also successful, as we strive to deliver a world class, low cost industrial minerals and chemicals company," Mr. Hubbard commented.

Courtney Pratt said, "I have recently been considering my board position as I approach my 72nd birthday and as Orocobre embarks on the next stage of significant development.  It has been a great privilege to be part of this exceptional company and I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank my board and management colleagues. I wish all of you and the Company the very best for the future."

Mr. Pratt leaves the Company in a strong position with the early works for Stage 2 Olaroz expansion underway and the impending construction and commissioning of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide plant in Japan.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager                                                                       
Orocobre Limited                                                                                                                           
T: +61 7 3871 3985                                                                                           
M: +61 418 783 701                                                                                                         
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.au

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orocobre-director-retirement-300726718.html

SOURCE Orocobre Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
