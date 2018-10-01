Orocobre Limited : appoints new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") announced today that Mr Martin Perez de Solay has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director after an extensive global search by recruitment specialist Egon Zehnder. Martin will commence in these roles following the upcoming Annual General Meeting and a transition period with the current Managing Director and CEO.

Orocobre Chairman Robert Hubbard stated he was absolutely delighted with the appointment of Martin to the role, "Martin is a highly accomplished Chief Executive with the ideal blend of skills, experience and knowledge to lead Orocobre though the next stages of its development.

"Martin's initial focus will be on the established strategy of optimising the operating performance of the Olaroz joint venture and delivering the Company's growth plans for the Olaroz Stage 2 expansion and Lithium Hydroxide plant in Japan. Martin will be based in Argentina utilising his extensive operational expertise and in-country knowledge for the maximum benefit of Orocobre shareholders," Mr Hubbard commented.

Martin Perez de Solay said, "My career has blended my core engineering skills with a strong financial and values-based management philosophy. I believe my background in developing businesses and improving asset performance has prepared me well for this great opportunity to lead Orocobre.

"Orocobre has already achieved much and delivered the first new brine operation in over 20 years. I look forward to working with the management team, employees and local communities as I take up this role. The opportunities before Orocobre are substantial with a quality resource, a growing market and supportive partners. It is in our hands to deliver success."

Orocobre will maintain its existing corporate office in Brisbane, Australia.

Background information

Martin is a qualified industrial engineer with a career spanning engineering, operational improvement, banking, finance and executive management. Martin is currently the President and CEO of Petroleos Sudamericanos, an oil and gas producer operating in Argentina and Colombia. Martin joined Petroleos Sudamericanos in 2011 and since that time has established new operations, acquired assets, led major stakeholder management initiatives and was responsible for implementing a significant operational improvement programme responding to the falling oil price.

Prior to 2011, Martin was CFO and head of Corporate Development of GeoPark, a successful oil and gas operator with assets in Argentina and Chile. Martin was a key member of the GeoPark executive team that established its asset base and subsequently listed the company on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Martin joined GeoPark from Citigroup where he had spent a decade in the institutional, corporate and restructuring activities of the bank, importantly through the difficult economic times at the turn of the century.

Martin is a qualified industrial engineer from the Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires and has completed management programmes at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard and Austral University, Argentina.

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com

SOURCE Orocobre Limited