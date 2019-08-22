Orocobre : 2019 Full-Year Results Presentation - ORE Investor Presentation_Full Year Results 2019_FINAL.pdf

This investor presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Orocobre Limited ("Orocobre" or "the Company"). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Presentation.
LOW COST/HIGH MARGIN CHEMICAL PRODUCER
SDJ (100%)
Safety - TRIFR 3.5 (FY18 - 2.5)
Production - 12,605 tonnes
New ponds coming on line will support a focus on brine quality
Target to increase the proportion of purified production
Sales- 12,080 tonnes with revenue of US$124.7 million
Average sales price of US$10,322/tonne FOB1
Strong margin maintained at 58%2for FY19
June quarter margins remain at 45% despite lower pricing1
EBITDAIX3 of US$ 60.9 million
FY20 production expected to be at least 5% higher than FY19
Q1 FY20 product pricing is expected to be US$7,250/tonne FOB1
Orocobre
Group statutory net profit of US$54.6 million (underlying profit of US$24.8 million and underlying EBITDAIX was US$54.1 million)
Total Group cash of US$279.8 million
Borax operational profit of US$0.2 million
Price (US$/tonne)
$12,578
$10,322
FY18
FY19
Margin (US$/tonne)
$8,384
$6,020
FY18
FY19
SDJ EBITDAIX (US$ million)
$95
$61
FY18
FY19
1. Orocobre reports price as "FOB" (Free on Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company's reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance, sales commission and export taxes. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide
clarity on the sales revenue that is recognized by SDJ , the joint venture company in Argentina.
4
2.
Excludes royalties, export tax and head office costs
3.
See Notes page.
FINANCIALS
