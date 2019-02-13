Orocobre : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results - WEBCAST Details ORE ASX Announcement_2019 Half-Year Results_Date-Webcast_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT
14 February 2019
2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release 2019 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 22 February 2019. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a briefing at 10.30am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com.Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
