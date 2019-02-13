Orocobre : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results - WEBCAST Details ORE ASX Announcement_2019 Half-Year Results_Date-Webcast_FINAL.pdf

Log in
Orocobre : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results - WEBCAST Details

02/13/2019 | 07:02pm EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 February 2019

2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release 2019 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 22 February 2019. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a briefing at 10.30am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com.Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M:+61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 00:01:08 UTC
