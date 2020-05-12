Orocobre : 2019 Sustainability Report - Sustainability Full Report 2019_Final.pdf

2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Contents 3 5 11 Letter from the About the Report Strategy and Objectives Managing Director FY19 Focus 21 23 25 Health and Safety Value Chain Long Term Outlook 26 28 31 Environment Communities People and Culture 34 41 Governance and Risk Membership and Affiliations 43 67 80 Case Studies Performance Data GRI / UNGC Index 2 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Letter from Managing Director & CEO Thank you for downloading the 2019 Orocobre Sustainability Report. I am pleased to present this overview of the Company's safety, environmental, social and governance performance in FY19 for the Olaroz Lithium Facility, a year in which we reinforced our mission to become a sustainable, world class supplier of lithium chemicals, placing strategic focus on safety, quality and productivity. Ensuring the safety of our workforce remains our number one priority, both in current operations and our Stage 2 expansion. We continue to strengthen our safety culture, systems and behaviours through safety leadership programs, integrated management software, enhanced operational risk analyses, and the formation of targeted Safety Committees. 2019 was a challenging year for the lithium industry with supply-demand changes impacting negatively on the market and lithium pricing. This has continued into 2020. These market conditions sharpened our focus on delivering high quality product. Initiatives were undertaken to enhance process stability, final product quality, and customer claims management. Strategic marketing of our products remains a priority as we work collaboratively with JV partner Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) to secure long-term contracts that will deliver enduring revenue streams. Equal focus was placed on our operating performance by increasing productivity and decreasing operating costs, in particular targeting improvements in pond management, process stability, and recovery rates, and cost reduction initiatives across the business. We have also sought to promote efficiencies across all areas of operations, especially regarding energy and water consumption and where possible, the recovery and reuse of these resources. By maintaining our strategic position as one of the world's lowest cost lithium producers, we can grow our operations through this period of market softness and emerge even stronger when the market corrects over coming years. Reinforcing the strength of our position and maximising future market share is the Olaroz Lithium Facility's Stage 2 Expansion. The project is fully funded and development activities have progressed steadily over the past 12 months. Our communities remain central to our operational and development activities, with continuous engagement identifying employment and supply opportunities. The nature of our land use agreement with local communities coupled with complexities associated with traditional livelihoods resulted in our approach to landholder engagement being redefined. We continue to work with all local communities to ensure their quality of life is enhanced by our activities. Finally, we have increased our focus on talent management, ensuring we have the right people in the right roles to drive the Company forward. This has been supported through a greater focus on development, improvement of internal/ external recruitment processes and a review of our performance management systems to better incentivise employees. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 3

Through commitment and collaboration within our corporate, operational and project teams we were able to make significant progress during FY19 towards becoming a leading and sustainable global supplier of high grade, high value lithium chemicals. To better communicate our progress year on year we have re-engineered our sustainability reporting approach, providing more in-depth disclosures on the topics of interest to our stakeholders. This has resulted in a delayed disclosure for FY19 but establishes a solid process for clear, timely and comparable reporting in future. As we progress with construction and commissioning of the Stage 2 Expansion, we will see significant and ongoing on-site activity and, in turn, variability in performance with regards to certain environmental and social metrics. We have defined preliminary targets for FY25 and FY30 for operational performance and will also set targets annually to reflect our combined operational and development activity. We are currently facing the unprecedented challenge of Covid19 and its impacts on our markets and our operations. We realise this may impact on the delivery of some of our objectives. Our priority in 2020 will be on ensuring the health and safety of our people, our communities and contractors. Thus far, international and domestic company-related travel has been restricted, bio-security plans have been developed in accordance with industry best practice and national regulations, an emergency committee has been established to coordinate operations, and Board and management are meeting more regularly to define impacts and develop contingencies. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and sustainability of our operations through this period and will share our experiences in depth in our FY20 Sustainability Report. I look forward to keeping you informed on the Company's growth throughout 2020. Martín Pérez de Solay Managing Director 4 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

About the Report 2019 Sustainability Report The 2019 Financial Year (FY19) Sustainability Report illustrates the sustainability performance of Orocobre Limited (Orocobre or the Company) as joint venture partner and manager of the Olaroz Lithium Facility. The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (Core) and documents Orocobre's progress against the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact as well as the Company's contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To indicate the alignment of Orocobre's sustainability initiatives and disclosures with the UN SDGs, SDG icons will be posted at the top of each Management Approach Disclosureto highlight the goals being covered. * SDG 14 (Life Below Water) is not included as it has no relevance within the context of Orocobre's lithium operations. As the development and performance of the Olaroz Lithium Facility remain the central focus of Orocobre investors and shareholders, the focus of sustainability reporting remains on SDJ and its activities. The specific topics addressed in the report were defined based on a detailed materiality process which analysed public announcements and developments, internal documentation and insights shared with Orocobre by numerous stakeholder groups. This year Orocobre has decided to move away from producing hardcopies of the Sustainability Report, opting to produce a more sustainable and accessible online report that meets a broader range of stakeholder needs. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 5

The 2019 Sustainability Report includes: O verview:

F ull Report : Rather than downloading the full report in its entirety, the Company encourages stakeholders to make use of the Report Builder to download and view only those sections of the report in which they have a specific interest.

P erformance Data :

M anagement Approach Disclosures :

GRI Index : For any questions or feedback regarding this report, please contact Orocobre's Chief Sustainability Officer via sustainability@orocobre.com Forward Looking Statements Reports published by the Company contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, but not be limited to, the results of the Olaroz Feasibility Study, the estimation and realisation of mineral resources at the Company's projects, the viability, recoverability and processing of such resources, costs and timing of development of the Olaroz Project, the forecasts relating to the lithium market including market price whether stated or implied, demand and other information and trends relating to any market tax, royalty and duty rates, timing and receipt of approvals for the Company's projects, consents and permits under applicable legislation, adequacy of financial resources, the meeting of banking covenants contained in project finance documentation, production and other milestones for the Olaroz Project, and the Olaroz Project's future financial and operating performance including production, rates of return, operating costs, capital costs and cash flows, potential operating synergies, other matters related to the development of Olaroz and Cauchari. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company's projects; the possibility that required concessions may not be obtained, or may be obtained only on terms and conditions that are materially worse than anticipated; changes in government taxes, levies, regulations, policies or legislation; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; the possibility that required permits or approvals may not be obtained; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; general risks associated with the feasibility of the Company's projects; risks associated with construction and development/expansion of Olaroz; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; risks associated with weather patterns and impact on production rate and the uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company's projects. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of lithium, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 6 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Sales de Jujuy Orocobre's key properties are held by its Argentine operating company Sales de Jujuy S.A. (SDJ, ORE 66.5%) and contain those properties associated with the Olaroz Lithium Facility (Olaroz). SDJ is the manager of the Olaroz Lithium Facility Joint Venture. The shareholders are Sales de Jujuy Pte Ltd (SDJ PTE) and JEMSE, a mining investment company owned by the provincial government of Jujuy, Argentina. SDJ PTE is a Singaporean company that is the joint venture vehicle for Orocobre and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC). JointJointVentureVentureStructureStructure Orocobre 15%* Toyota Tsusho (TTC) TTC is the exclusive sales agent, with Orocobre and TTC (Australia) (Japan) exercising shared decision 72.68% 27.32% making over marketing, product allocation and terms. (SDJ S.A. 66.5%) (SDJ S.A. 25%) Sales de Jujuy Pte Ltd JEMSE (Singapore) (Jujuy, Argentina) 91.5% (Common Share) 8.5% (Class B Share) Project Company - Sales de Jujuy S.A. (SDJ) (Jujuy, Argentina) Debt Guarantee Lender Guarantor (Mizuho) (JOGMEC) Olaroz Lithium Facility Olaroz Lithium Facility The Olaroz Lithium Facility is located in Jujuy Province in northern Argentina, approximately 230 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital city of Jujuy. The operations are at an altitude of approximately 4,000 metres above sea level and produce lithium carbonate from the Salar de Olaroz brine resource. Olaroz Lithium Facility currently produces purified and primary grades of lithium carbonate, which are sold into battery, technical and chemical markets. The Olaroz Lithium Facility was the first large scale brine-based operation to be constructed, commissioned and operated in more than 20 years. Since operations commenced in 2015, over 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate have been produced. This milestone is testament to the efforts of the operational team at Olaroz whose development and operating skills provide an on-going competitive advantage for Orocobre as it progresses through the Stage 2 Expansion at Olaroz. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 7

2019 - Third full year of production A low cost, high margin Focus on quality, Strong medium Forecasted Demand brine based lithium productivity to long-term Growth 2019 - 2025 carbonate producer and safety fundamentals of 17 to 20% CAGR Realised price of World class brine FID approval to more Stage 2 Expansion >US$10,000/t Lithium resource capable of than double lithium underway with Carbonate Equivalent supporting multiple carbonate capacity at new ponds and site (LCE) and an average phases of expansion Olaroz with a lithium infrastructure under Gross Cash Margin of hydroxide plant to be construction 58% in FY19 built in Naraha, Japan The Olaroz Lithium Facility produces a range of lithium carbonate products that are sold into global markets. Demand for lithium chemicals continues to increase as the world's consumers require high quality lithium batteries in applications that are increasingly dominated by state of the art, high performance electric vehicles (EV) and grid power storage applications at residential and commercial scale. Consumer electronics continue to provide significant underlying demand, but it is the wholesale adoption of EV technology by global auto manufacturers and commercial grade Energy Storage Systems (ESS) that will drive growth in lithium demand over the next decade. Orocobre is determined to help meet the world's growing demand for lithium through the sustainable development of its assets, including staged expansions of the Olaroz Lithium Facility, and its customer base, maintaining a mix of short and long-term contracts with diversity of both geography and market segments. Olaroz sells primary and both micronised and non-micronised purified lithium carbonate to a diverse customer base of approximately 100 customers in Asia, Europe and North America. The main markets for primary grade product are the chemical manufacture, ceramic and glass markets, with purified grade typically sold to cathode manufacturers for use in the production of batteries. This report provides an overview of Orocobre's key sustainability challenges and achievements over the past year and sets its areas for focussed improvement in coming years. 8 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Highlights and Commitments Highlights Improved our position on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 28% improvement in Score 26% improvement in Ranking 39% above Average Commissioned an External Risk Management Review formulating an enterprise-wide risk management framework Implemented INTELEX a cloud based environmental, health, safety and quality management system Commenced a detailed Human Rights Risk Assessment Established a Sustainability Committee of the Board responsible for governance of sustainability strategy, risk and performance management Currently undertaking formal Climate Risk Assessment 1.2% Reduction in Operational Water Intensity to 48.16 m3 per tonne of lithium produced CO2 Doubled the number of 0.3% Reduction in Women in Management Operational 22.2% of SDJ Management Team Emissions Intensity to 3.14tCO2-e per tonne of lithium produced. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 9

Commitments ACHIEVEDONGOING 1 Health & Safety Established central safety committee and five subcommittees (training, operational discipline, audit, risk management and incidents investigations)

Implemented Intelex - a cloud based environmental, health, safety and quality management system (HSEQ) to enhance safety management/reporting Maintain Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) <5.7 through Phase 2 Expansion

Intelex to completely replace the existing system for HSEQ management 2 Value Chain 3 Long-Term Outlook 4 Environment 5 Communities 6 People & Culture + Increased percentage of product + Delivery Performance Measure within specification + Supplier Monitoring & Compliance + Implemented Supplier Code of Conduct + Improved position on the Dow Jones + Further Improve position on the DJSI Sustainability Indices (DJSI) + Leverage further data to better define + Enhanced financial reporting the Salar de Olaroz Resource + Integrated energy and emissions + Improve visibility and accuracy into operational Key Performance of water consumption data Indicators (KPIs) across operations + Strengthened strategic partnerships + Establish a 'Theory of Change' to advance sustainable development to improve measurement and in the region evaluation of the community investment strategy + Incorporated KPIs and objectives + Establish targeted development into annual performance review and succession plans + Completed cultural evaluation program + Enhance transparency through improved policies, systems and communications 10 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Strategy and Objectives Strategy Orocobre's Sustainability Strategy supports the Company's approach to financial growth whilst promoting the integrity and wellbeing of the environment and communities where the Company operates. In accordance with the UN Sustainable Development GoalsOrocobre seeks to promote the global transition to a low-carbon future, reduce operational impacts on the environment, and improve the quality of life for local communities. The Company's Sustainability Strategy is thus centred on the provision of high-quality, battery- grade lithium to the global market, operational excellence, and strategic community investment. The Strategy is based on the understanding that the Company can only grow within the limits set by society and the environment. At a societal level, effective engagement with Company stakeholders is key to bringing about the changes that promote market growth, enable operational progress, and support social licence. At an environmental level, understanding the local and global environmental trends and limits over the short, medium and long term provides the Company with critical insights and opportunities to optimise and sustain its products, operations and communities now and in the future. T N E M N O R A L W B O L G A R M I N G E T Y C I O S S R E M O T S U C S R E K A M Y C I L O P S R E N T R A ENVIRONMENT TY BI LI A O DI U Q V IR E R SI A T Y U S EMISSIONS WASTE RESOURCESNATURAL WATER ENERGY PEOPLE R S O U T P S P E V LI IN E R S S R E S E N D C L O S A N O N T C D R I E A U T C S Y T E O R S S T U P C L D U P C O Y H R A P SAFETY I PRODUCTIVITY N U QUALITY I N O N O S S P E N RATIO I V N E C L I M A T E P V J E M P L O Y E E S N A T U R A L R E S O U R C E S S IE D O Y B R O T A L U G E R COMMUNITIES SOCIETY S E IC V R EM SE ST SY ECO C U L I R C M E N N O IR V N E A T R E C O NOMY OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 11

VISION: To be a sustainable, world class supplier of lithium chemicals Responsible Product Sustainable Operations To be the supplier of choice To maintain the highest for quality lithium chemicals levels of safety, efficiency that promote the global and resilience and the transition to a low-carbon lowest operating costs in economy. the industry. Thriving Communities To cultivate thriving, resilient communities that are autonomous and self- sustaining. ENVIRONMENT E N V I R N M E O N E T A M I L C T GLOB A L W A R M I N G E T Y O C I S S R E M O T S U C S R E K A M Y C I L O P S R E N T R A P V J ITY AL U Q IR A RS TO S E V IN EMISSIONS WASTE U S R E S E N D T C O D U R P EMISSIONS WASTE NATURAL RESOURCES WATER ENERGY PEOPLE S T U P C L U P O D Y C H R A P SAFETY I PRODUCTIVITY N QUALITY O S P E N RATIO E M P L O YE ES N A T UR AL R ES OU RC ES BI ODI VE RSI RESOURCES TY RS SUPP LIE NATURAL WATER ENERGY PEOPLE C L O S A N O N T C D R I A E U C T T Y S O E R S T S UP C L U P O D Y C H R A P I N U N I O N O S S P ERATION Y M O O E C R S A IE U L D C Y BO C IR R TO A L U G RE EN T COM MUN TI IES NM IRO S OCI ETY V EN ES VIC STEM SER ECOSY OPERATIONAL SHARED COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE VALUE EXCELLENCE Low Carbon Safety Health High Quality Quality Education Strategic Marketing Productivity Empowerment Transparency Production and Natural Resources UN Sustainable Development Goals Orocobre is committed to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its products, the effective management of its operations, and strategic community investment in the regions in which it operates. Operations The Company sets clear environmental and social objectives and fosters a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement to drive sustainable development. Community The CommunityInvestment Strategy defines how Orocobre manages, monitors and reports performance against community-based sustainable development commitments. Products Orocobre services a wide range of customers in an extensive value chain; however, the primary focus of activity is in the development of battery grade lithium chemicals to fuel the transition to a low-carbon economy. 12 OROCOBRE STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES

The following provides an overview of the Company's commitments and contributions to the UN SDGs, based on its current footprint, activities, and initiatives delivered in collaboration with the government and local communities. Empowering local communities through financial inclusion, microfinance and effective management of natural resource benefits. Supporting local agricultural producers to overcome climate challenges and establish sustainable production systems. Protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of the workforce. Promoting the health and wellbeing of local communities. Poviding training and Providing access to quality development for the education to employees and workforce. local communities. Ensuring gender diversity within the workforce and along the supply chain. Empowering women in the communities to engage, develop and lead. Reducing water consumption and managing water-related ecosystems. Promoting greater community access to clean water and sanitation. Exploring opportunities for renewable energy generation. Supporting the provision of clean and affordable energy to communities. Providing the lithium required to enable transition to a low carbon future. Prioritizing local employment and engaging and developing local suppliers. Stimulating entrepreneurship and economic growth in the local communities. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 13

Innovating and upgrading to ensure sustainable, Providing local communities efficient and resilient with internet access. operations. Providing income Promoting non-project strategies through local related revenue generation employment and local opportunities. procurement. Respecting and Promoting the resilience of preserving cultural and people and built natural heritage across all environment within local aspects of the operation. communities. Ensure efficient use of natural resources, effective waste management, sustainable procurement practices, and regular sustainability reporting and non- financial accountability. Ensuring operational Supporting the resilience resilience and adaptive and adaptive capacity of capacity to climate- local communities to related events. climate-related events. Protecting the biodiversity of the region in which it operates and ensuring responsible rehabilitation. Ensuring transparency Supporting the and access to remedy administrative capacity of across operations. local institutions. Establishing solid relationships with governments, communities and developing multi- stakeholder partnerships in response to shared sustainable development challenges. * Goal 14 (Life Below Water) is not included as it has no relevance within the context of the Company's activities. 14 OROCOBRE STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES

Sustainability Framework Orocobre's Sustainability Framework outlines the core structure of the Company's sustainability performance management system. Governance Continuous Improvement Stakeholder Engagement Risk Management Environment Community People Health & Safety Supply Chain Customer Policies, Guidelines, Performance Standards Targets and KPIs Limits and Controls Plans and Procedures Assessments and Audits Projects Operations Joint Ventures Being a young company in the early stages of both its operational and sustainability journey, Orocobre acknowledges that attaining industry-leading sustainability credentials will take time, focus and incremental improvements across every area of the business. The Sustainability Framework provides a roadmap of core elements that will be systematically strengthened over coming years. Orocobre is taking a staged approach to sustainability management and reporting by establishing solid management fundamentals as a priority and then developing meaningful metrics and controls. This will enable the Company to ensure targeted, accurate and consistent monitoring of sustainability performance across the organisation. Orocobre understands the importance of quantitative targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and is committed to setting these at the appropriate time. As the Company is still refining and stabilising its production processes, expanding its operations, and implementing centralised sustainability reporting systems, targets and KPIs will remain qualitative rather than quantitative until an assured sustainability performance baseline is defined in 2020. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 15

5 Year Plan To provide investors with a clear indication of the activities and timelines Orocobre envisages for complete implementation of its Sustainability Framework, as well as the external benchmarks that it will be using to objectively evaluate its progress, the Company has developed the following 5-year plan. 16 OROCOBRE STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES

FY20 Objectives In order to drive continued focus on improved sustainability performance and maintain momentum across all parts of the business, the Company defined the following objectives for FY20. FRAMEWORK COMPONENT FY20 OBJECTIVE ENVIRONMENT ∙ Continue to reduce operational water and emissions intensity ∙ Assurance of environmental data ∙ Finalise Theory of Change to 2030 and strategic investment COMMUNITY and collaboration plan to support implementation ∙ Introduce systems and processes to improve social impact measurement and reporting PEOPLE ∙ Finalise Organisational Talent Mapping ∙ Enhance Diversity and Inclusion metrics and performance. ∙ Strengthen health and safety reporting and performance HEALTH & SAFETY ∙ Promote effective use of lead and lag indicators. ∙ Prepare for certification shift from OHS18001 to ISO45001 SUPPLY CHAIN ∙ Improve local supplier performance ∙ Promote local supplier development CUSTOMER ∙ Enhance communication and engagement between customers and operational teams. GOVERNANCE ∙ Strengthen management reporting and engagement with Board Sustainability Committee STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT ∙ Enhance quality and visibility of engagement practices and outcomes with diverse stakeholder groups. RISK MANAGEMENT ∙ Finalize detailed stages of the Human Rights and Climate Risk Assessments OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 17

FY19 Focus Stakeholder Engagement Orocobre maintains formal engagement channels with all key stakeholders, working collaboratively to address issues as they arise. Topics raised through engagement channels are reviewed and categorised at the end of each Financial Year to identify issues of greatest significance across Orocobre's stakeholder groups. For more information, refer to the Stakeholder Relations Management Approach Disclosure. Institutional Stakeholders who impact, or are impacted by, the organisation at a regional, national or international level L A N External Stakeholders who we respect and consider but do not E actively engage with T on a regular basis X E R U N Long-Term Outlook Communities T A I L O N A L R E T N I Internal Stakeholders who work within the organisation to deliver on our objectives People Stakeholders & Culture Value Chain Environment L O N A I T A R E P O Operational Stakeholders who impact, or are impacted by, our operations and activities at a local level 18 FY19 FOCUS

Materiality To determine the material topics and issues for disclosure in this FY19 Sustainability Report, Orocobre undertook a detailed materiality process. Orocobre's materiality process is composed of 3 core stages: In FY19, the issues identified through engagement with investors, customers, employees and communities were consolidated, prioritised and then gauged against issues of greatest relevance to Orocobre. This process highlights a series of discrete issues that were specifically relevant to Orocobre's performance during the reporting year, thereby informing the content to be covered in the Sustainability Report. In FY19 the material issues identified for disclosure in the Sustainability Report were: The materiality process also enables Orocobre to reaffirm, update and reprioritise its Sustainability Focus Areas. These are topics of ongoing relevance to Orocobre's operations based on their significance to our stakeholders and our business. Disclosures relating to Orocobre's management of specific Sustainability Focus Areas are available on the Company's website. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 19

Materiality Matrix PRIORITY ISSUES BY STAKEHOLDER GROUP INVESTORS Market conditions and macro issues impacting lithium price

Production and operational performance

Financial reporting to facilitate appropriate valuations and peer comparisons

Product quality and impact on product pricing

Management of climate impacts on production

Securing long-term contracts COMMUNITIES Water consumption and community access to water

Monitoring, verification + communication of data

Impacts on fauna due to lack of water, pasture, and company movements in the grazing fields

Waste and effluents - management on site and in the communities

Long-term agreement requests from indirect impact communities.

agreement requests from indirect impact communities. Land use agreements between the community and landholders

Projects supporting culture and traditional livelihoods

Updates on Expansion: work planning, work execution, staff income, service contracting. PEERS Community Investment

Gender Diversity

Water + Waste

Biodiversity

Safety

Community Engagement

Governance and Risk

Employee Training and Development CUSTOMERS Product quality and price

Customer Satisfaction with product delivery

Product Responsibility / product stewardship

Ethics and Governance

Energy and emissions profile of product

Safety Performance of the operations

Human Rights 20 FY19 FOCUS

Health and Safety Strengthening Safety Culture and Performance Strengthening Safety Culture & Performance Workforce health and safety is the number one priority for Orocobre, particularly as Stage 2 Expansion activities intensify. Orocobre maintains a 'zero harm' approach when it comes to the safety of employees, project contractors and local communities. The Company is committed to reducing workplace risks and incidents and has implemented an enhanced safety management system (Intelex) which is expected to provide both operational efficiencies and improved safety performance. Intelex - a cloud based environmental, health, safety and quality management system - provides a centralised repository of policies and procedures, enabling real-time reporting of safety observations/ incidents and tracking of all incidents through cause-based investigations. The construction phase of the Stage 2 Expansion is resulting in increased site activity and therefore an increased risk of safety incidents. Orocobre remains focussed on managing and mitigating these risks as effectively as possible through augmented training, engagement and control systems for employees and contractors. Job hazard assessments are completed by all workers before undertaking any task. Supervisors have been trained to evaluate and assess the job hazard assessments and to approve them with their teams and any contractors operating in their area. New projects and initiatives on site pass through a 'HAZOP' and/or a 'What if?' process to evaluate potential risks and impacts. A 'Management of Change' process is also in place to ensure risks, impacts and opportunities are considered across all areas and departments as a result of any change initiative. In FY19, Orocobre recorded only a slight increase in incident frequency rates despite the increased activity. Employees 2017 2018 2019 TRIFR 3.2 2.9 3.3 LTIFR 3.2 2.9 3.3 Contractors TRIFR 3.9 2 3.3 LTIFR 3.9 2 3.3 Total Workforce TRIFR 3.4 2.5 3.3 LTIFR 3.4 2.5 3.3 SafetyafetyLeadershipLeadership Orocobre continued with DuPont's Safety Leadership and Culture program during FY19, developing stronger ownership of safety responsibility across all levels of the business. This program is targeted at Senior and Middle Management positions and seeks to promote effective safety communication and leadership across all areas of the business. As part of the program, the Company established a central safety committee and five subcommittees to provide better control and follow-up of safety issues. Central Safety Committee (led by the Operational Management Team): meets once a month and reviews security indicators, action plans and accountability to ensure continuous improvement. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 21

Sub-Committees (each led by two managers and middle management representatives): meet between 2 to 4 times a month to progress their specific work plans as outlined below. B ehavioural Observations: develop teams of observers and ensure observation targets are adopted and achieved across Operations and Expansion.

ehavioural Observations: develop teams of observers and ensure observation targets are adopted and achieved across Operations and Expansion. I ncident Management: deploy methodology and strengthen leadership accountability in the investigation and analysis of accidents and incidents.

ncident Management: deploy methodology and strengthen leadership accountability in the investigation and analysis of accidents and incidents. R isk Management: create quantitative risk matrices and establish a baseline for process risk analysis.

isk Management: create quantitative risk matrices and establish a baseline for process risk analysis. O perational Discipline: ensure appropriate training and certification for specific jobs and verify compliance.

perational Discipline: ensure appropriate training and certification for specific jobs and verify compliance. T raining: ensure that leadership teams train their employees in work procedures. It is anticipated that an additional subcommittee will be created in FY20 to specifically address contractor-related issues. For more information about the Company's Health and Safety performance, please refer to the Management Approach Disclosureand Performance Data. Case Study: Defensive Driving Due to an observed increase in vehicular accidents within and around Sales de Jujuy's operations, the Company decided to deliver a defensive driving course for all employees required to manage a vehicle. This Defensive Driving course introduced participants to defensive driving techniques that could be directly applied to enhance their safety on the roads. The course lasts 12 hours and consists of two components: Theoretical: addressed reaction timing, night driving, difficult terrain and the capabilities of 4x4s and other vehicle types. Practical: involved exercises on a designated driving course using standard Company vehicles, and simulations of extreme situations so that the driver can practice and apply defensive driving techniques. The Defensive Driving course was delivered 3 times with a total of 102 people participating. The Company also enlisted six employees in a Train-the-Trainer program so that they could continue to provide defensive driver training to Company employees and contractors. The Train-the-Trainer course enhanced the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of participants through the application of different driving techniques. The course lasted 48 hours and included both theoretical and practical components. All six participants became CESVI approved instructors, a certification that lasts three years. 22 FY19 FOCUS HEALTH AND SAFETY

Value Chain Product Quality The Olaroz Lithium Facility currently produces purified and primary grades of lithium carbonate, which are sold into battery, technical and chemical markets. Throughout FY19 SDJ focussed on improving operational process controls to enhance product quality. In addition, feedback was sourced from customers across the European Union (EU) and Asia so that plant operators could improve responsiveness to customer's specification requirements. One specific quality improvement project developed in FY19 for implementation in FY20, will enhance the product packaging process to address customer feedback regarding the quality of delivered product. By focusing on the sustained delivery of high-quality product, the Company aims to enhance customer relationships and secure long-term contracts. Quality remains a key strategic focus area, along with productivity and safety. Planned FY20 improvement initiatives include: Continue reducing product impurity levels to meet or exceed customer expectations

Reduce variability and improve market perception of product quality.

Implement further product packaging improvements For more information about the Company's product quality please refer to its Quality Assurance Management Approach Disclosureand Performance Data. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 23

Supply Chain Control & Capability To enhance product quality, workplace safety and operational productivity, Orocobre needs to maintain both visibility and control of its suppliers. Quality of feedstock materials can impact the chemical production processes and in turn, the quality of the final product. The operational team is working to better control production inputs and processes so that quality and consistency of Orocobre's products can be further enhanced. Contractor safety performance was a core focus during FY19. Contractor inductions and certifications were streamlined with evaluations now conducted at the SDJ office (in San Salvador de Jujuy) prior to arrival at the Olaroz Lithium Facility. This eliminated administrative tasks for onsite safety teams, ensuring all necessary safety training and certifications are approved prior to arrival. A Supplier Code of Conduct was introduced in FY19 outlining minimum standards required for all suppliers, including adherence to Orocobre's suite of social and environmental policies. The focus for FY20 is: Enhance controls to ensure supplier compliance with performance standards

Capacity building programs to support local suppliers' compliance with these standards

Review criteria for the selection of suppliers to ensure the Company upholds its commitments to quality, cost, social and environmental performance. Breakdown of FY19 Suppliers and Procurement Spend by Region For more information about the Company's Supply Chain approach please refer to its Supply Chain Management Approach Disclosureand its Performance Data. 24 FY19 FOCUS VALUE CHAIN

Long Term Outlook Market Conditions Market conditions are a material issue for our business. Quarterly updates on market conditions are provided in regular ASX quarterly reportspublished on the Orocobre website. Annual reviews are provided in the Company's Annual Reports, available on the Orocobre website. In response to difficult market conditions in FY19, the Company focussed on improving recovery rates, optimising reagent use and improving logistic efficiency. Operational reviews identified opportunities to improve plant equipment availability, minimise downtime and reduce soda ash consumption. In addition to these cost-related initiatives, Orocobre continued to pursue strategies to mitigate price pressures. The Company explored various partnership structures, contract lengths and pricing mechanisms. The formation of a Joint Marketing Committee in FY19 composed of Orocobre and TTC representatives provided the framework for ongoing product and customer development collaboration. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 25

Environment Operational Efficiency Since commercial production commenced at the Olaroz Lithium Facility in 2016 the Company has remained focussed on minimising water and energy consumption. As energy is a critical component of operational costs, opportunities were sought to reduce consumption both in the short and long term. This includes heat capture technology as part of future energy contracts. Heat capture technology would involve harnessing the heat produced through electricity generation and it then being utilised in the production processes. There was increased demand for information regarding the carbon and water intensity of operations from the Company's customers and the subsequent battery production chain. New regulation in the EU has lowered the acceptable emissions profile for vehicle manufacturers' products which in turn generated a stronger focus on securing low carbon technology suppliers. As demonstrated in the following charts, total groundwater extraction in FY19 increased due to Stage 2 Expansion construction activities. This resulted in an increase in the Olaroz site intensity of water use, however this is expected to normalise at the completion of the Stage 2 Expansion. Process energy consumption and energy intensity remained relatively stable and increased in line with production, however overall site fuel consumption and emissions increased due to higher diesel consumption which are also related to construction activities. These metrics would also be expected to normalise upon completion of Stage 2 construction. Global concerns regarding water scarcity have led to an increase in requirements for companies to provide more transparent disclosure regarding current and future water use. Orocobre continues to clearly demonstrate it has one of the lowest emissions and water intensity profiles amongst global lithium producers. It is important to note that Orocobre does not extract any freshwater for its operations. It extracts only highly brackish groundwater (unfit for human consumption or any agricultural use) which is treated onsite (via reverse osmosis) to provide process water. The Company currently withdraws only one-third of the water it is legally permitted to extract and does not operate in any areas identified as water stressed. Water management initiatives will remain a key focus for the organisation. Includes immaterial amount of additional electricity consumed by Stage 2 Expansion construction personnel in camp and office facilities. Heat intensity refers to process heat which is only used in operations. Electricity includes additional electricity consumed by Stage 2 Expansion construction activities and personnel on site and in office facilities. 26 FY19 FOCUS ENVIRONMENT Emissions inventory methodology in accordance with GHG Protocol was introduced in FY18. FY17 data only included material emissions sources: electricity generation, process heat and transport.

Critical Infrastructure FY19 has seen a significant increase in the number of personnel onsite primarily due to the increase in activities associated with the Stage 2 Expansion. Orocobre has therefore been ensuring adequate site-based infrastructure is in place to manage the additional waste and effluents generated. An additional sewage treatment plant (STP) was installed in FY18, and this has been made fully operational in FY19 with the installation of additional storage tanks and improved STP management. General waste is normally disposed at the Jujuy waste disposal facility; however, its limitations required the implementation of additional local solutions which meet national environmental standards. This has enabled SDJ to maintain high standard waste disposal practices. Orocobre will maintain a strong focus on waste and effluent management as expansion activities ramp up and the number of staff onsite continues to increase. The highly brackish groundwater extracted at Olaroz is not suitable for human consumption or any agricultural use. For more detailed information about Orocobre's Environmental Performance, please refer to the management approach disclosures for Biodiversity, Climate, Energy and Emissions, Water and Effluents, and Waste, and to the Environmental Performance Data. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 27

Communities Supporting Changing Dynamics Following three years of commercial production and over a decade of sustained community investment via the Company's Shared Value program, noticeable change is taking place within the local communities. The ten communities are benefiting from greater levels of local employment and procurement, improved access to energy and communications infrastructure, enhanced educational and recreational facilities and increased income-generating capacity. (See Community Investmentand Empowermentdisclosures, Case Studiesand the Communities Performance Datafor more detailed information.) That said, challenges still arise and engagement methods continue to evolve in response to community stakeholder needs and changing community dynamics. In FY19, as the Company's expansion activities required community consultation on sensitive topics including land use, local employment and supply contracts, Orocobre was compelled to assume a mediation role between community representative bodies and other community stakeholders. This was a unique situation and one which prompted the drafting of the Landholder Cooperation Policy. Orocobre has a conclusive land easement agreement with the community of Olaroz Chico to undertake production and expansion activities at the Olaroz Lithium Facility. While Orocobre's land access is assured on that basis, community engagement activities in FY19 highlighted the need to acknowledge traditional landholder boundaries and agreements and support the community of Olaroz Chico in maintaining a strong relationship with its members and neighbours. Increased focus on employment and contract opportunities has seen commercial interests dominate community negotiations and decision-making. Orocobre is mindful of ensuring the communities' needs and interests are being given priority over specific commercial interests and will continue to work collaboratively with communities to safeguard traditional customs and values. TraditionalTraditionalLivelihoodsLivelihoods Another core focus has been traditional livelihoods, with Orocobre being called on to respect, protect and promote these in different circumstances. The easement agreement with Olaroz Chico provides Orocobre with access to land required for operations in exchange for a series of investment and engagement commitments and defined direct payment figures based on theoretical production values.(See Community Investmentdisclosure for more information). While no one inhabits the land defined in the agreement, there were members of both Olaroz Chico and Huáncar communities that had traditionally used the land for livestock grazing. Orocobre worked closely with these affected land users to reach an agreement and develop a suitable Livelihood Restoration Plan, ensuring their quality of life would not be negatively impacted. A Landholder Cooperation Policywas prepared outlining the Company's commitment to respecting, protecting and promoting traditional livelihoods in these situations. The Company continues to promote traditional livelihoods through its Shared Value program, including the Vicuña Shearing Projectunderway in Olaroz Chico, the Fibre Spinning Projectunderway with artisanal women in Huancar, and the Recycled Walls Projectto support local agricultural producers across the Puna. Orocobre worked closely with affected land users to reach an agreement and develop a suitable Livelihood Restoration Plan, ensuring their quality of life would not be negatively impacted. 28 FY19 FOCUS COMMUNITIES

Community Data Community Investment $776,524 $884,995 $901,952 $900,000 Strategic Community $9,665 $800,000 Investment Land Rental Payments $700,000 $356,292 $264,600 Grants and Donations Investment $553,500 $600,000 $500,000 Commercial Initiatives Community $400,000 Management Costs* $300,000 *Management Costs include $505,375 $519,038 salaries, administrative costs $200,000 $344,988 and other overheads associated with management of the $100,000 Shared Value department. $0 $6,549 $3,464 2017 2018 2019 Community Empowerment Local Community Suppliers Local Community Employees 20 50 200 18 45 180 16 40 160 USD 14 35 140 12 30 120 Millions 10 25 100 8 20 80 6 15 4 10 60 2 5 40 0 0 20 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 Procurement Spend Number of Suppliers 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Local Community Proportion of Employees Total Workforce For more information about the Company's approach to Communities, please refer to the Community Engagement, Community Empowermentand Community Investmentdisclosures. and to the Community Performance Data. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 29

Shared Value Cases Orocobre's Shared Value programs are developed collaboratively with local communities. The Company facilitates the process and empowers communities to achieve their objectives. Orocobre's Shared Value team work closely with local stakeholders and utilises cross-sectoral partnerships to develop programs that contribute directly to the achievement of the UN SDGs. For more information, refer to the Case Studiessection of our online Report. Leveraging the Circular Providing technology, Promoting sustainable Working collaboratively Economy to promote advisory and market agricultural practices with local stakeholders community nutrition, access to empower that protect biodiversity to establish quality agriculture and housing. women and and develop revenue education pathways CASE STUDY maximise income. streams. in the region. CASE STUDY CASE STUDY CASE STUDY Pastos Chicos, Puesto Sey, Coranzulí, Susques Huáncar Olaroz Olaroz UN SDGs: 2, 11, 12 UN SDGs: 1, 5, 8, 9 UN SDGs: 10, 15 UN SDGs: 4, 17 Government Payments Royalty and Other Government Payments $ USD Provincial Royalty 1,694,533 Other Provincial and Municipal Taxes 196,567 Other National Taxes 2,551,283 Employment Taxes Paid by Sdj 2,861,811 Total Paid by SDJ 7,304,194 Provincial Withholding Tax to Local Business 1,757,491 National Withholding Tax on Salaries 1,221,370 National Withholding Tax to Local Business 9,586,231 Total Withhheld by SDJ 12,565,092 *Based on statutory rules SDJ is require to withhold applicable taxes to both employees and small businesses and submit such proceeds to the local authorities on a monthly basis. Orocobre works closely with local stakeholders and utilises cross-sectoral partnerships to develop programs that contribute directly to the achievement of the UN SDGs. 30 FY19 FOCUS COMMUNITIES

People and Culture Talent Management During FY19, Orocobre's main employee focus was getting the right people in the right roles to enhance the productivity, quality and safety of operations. Given the increase in operational and construction activity onsite, the total number of employees has grown substantially. Employee headcount has increased 51%, with new hires up from 20% in FY18 to 37% in FY19. The turnover rate dropped significantly, being just 7.3% in FY19 compared to 13.3% in FY18. Internal and external recruitment processes have been enhanced to target highly skilled candidates for specialist tasks. The Company anticipates an increase in turnover in FY20 as teams are consolidated and optimised, as well as a decrease in full-time employee headcount per tonne of lithium carbonate produced. The Company also foresees an increase in employee development activities. Employee growth and development pathways are currently being reviewed to ensure employees are given ample opportunity to develop, advance and excel in their roles. To support the development of the workforce, Orocobre is implementing a new online learning management system which will provide specific training to Company employees. This system is being used for all onsite inductions and for core training on Safety and Code of Conduct policies. The system will be expanded to include training for all employees in FY20. Performance Management Performance Management To enhance productivity and performance of operational teams, Orocobre has introduced a new Performance Management System that places greater focus on individual performance and the achievement of specific objectives. Previously, performance evaluation and short-term incentive appraisal was based predominantly on departmental and Company performance, with only 20% based on individual performance. By increasing the individual component to 50%, Orocobre seeks to generate greater individual responsibility for key objectives that contribute to overall performance. Employees are now required to define and agree on a series of quantifiable objectives with their managers and undertake regular performance reviews throughout the year to track their progress. To support this process, Orocobre continues to explore and implement appropriate software and systems that promote data visibility and allow real-time performance monitoring. The implementation of systems such as Intelex facilitates tracking of performance by department and the inclusion of objectives, limits and quotas for performance in areas of shared responsibility such as environmental, safety and quality. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 31

Culture Evaluation Program In FY18, Orocobre noted that while employee engagement scores were increasing, employee participation in the survey was low. Rather than undertaking another survey in FY19, Orocobre decided to undertake a detailed evaluation of workplace culture to identify any issues contributing to the decline of participation rates. The evaluation, facilitated through external consultants, comprised two components: a qualitative component which involved interviews with employees across all parts of the Company; and a quantitative component which required employees to respond to a series of questions that indicate the perceived cultural performance of the Company against an established benchmark. The employee interviews identified the existing culture of the organisation and values (both positive and negative) that underpin that culture. The cultural evaluation indicated shared values of loyalty, commitment, respect and teamwork all contribute positively to the Company's corporate culture. Areas identified as requiring greater focus in FY20 included: the creation of a 'one team' mentality to unite all departments and activities; greater transparency regarding performance, decision making and opportunities; enhanced safety focus; and performance management. People Data Workforce breakdown Senior Managers Middle Managers Operators Total Male Female Local Provincial National International <30 30 - 50 >50 8 6 2 6 2 3 5 2017 67 53 14 21 23 22 2 7 54 7 207 180 27 121 53 32 112 83 11 282 239 43 142 76 60 4 119 140 23 11 9 2 8 3 8 3 2018 92 78 14 5 40 44 3 8 77 7 206 176 30 133 48 25 88 108 10 309 263 46 138 88 77 6 96 193 20 18 14 4 11 7 11 7 2019 105 88 17 5 41 54 5 12 82 11 344 294 50 175 105 64 151 175 18 467 396 71 180 146 129 12 163 268 36 85% 15% 39% 31% 28% 3% 35% 57% 8% Local 39% <30 35% Regional 31% Male 85% Local Gender Age 30 - 50 57% National 28% Female 15% Employment Diversity Diversity >50 8% International 3% 32 FY19 FOCUS PEOPLE AND CULTURE

Turnover 45 14% 40 12% 35 30 10% 25 8% 20 6% 15 4% 10 5 2% 0 0% 2017 2018 2019 New Hires Voluntary Turnover Involuntary Termination Overall Turnover Rate Voluntary Turnover Rate Involuntary Termination Rate Total Male Female Local Provincial National International <30 30 - 50 >50 2017 42 40 2 27 6 8 1 24 16 2 2018 63 47 16 18 23 21 1 17 44 2 2019 175 147 28 51 55 62 7 66 97 12 New Hires by Region New Hires by Gender New Hires by Age 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 0 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 0 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 0 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Local Provincial National International Male Female 2017 2018 2019 <30 30-50 >50 For more information about the Company's approach to People, please refer to the Employee Engagement, Training and Development, and Diversity and Inclusiondisclosures, and to the People Performance Data. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 33

Governance and Risk Governance The Orocobre Board comprises eight Directors with significant public company management experience and strong backgrounds in exploration, project development, operations management, financial markets, accounting and finance. The Directors bring diversity of experience from different industry sectors and geographies. In addition to these Directors, Orocobre also has an Executive Leadership Team that are responsible for all areas of the business. Supporting the Board are a series of Committees, each with defined Charters and responsibilities. Orocobre has created a Sustainability Committee of the Board, responsible for the governance of the Sustainability strategy, risk, performance management and reporting. The Sustainability Committee has oversight on a number of areas including health and safety, environmental and social topics. Authority for these areas is delegated to the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer who is required to monitor sustainability risks and performance and provide regular updates and reports to both the Executive Leadership Team and the Sustainability Committee. The Sustainability Committee provides guidance on the sustainability strategy of the organization, engages in the review of formal social and environmental risk assessments, and is responsible for the ultimate review and approval of the Company's annual sustainability report. The Sustainability Committee also oversees stakeholder concerns as presented in monthly reports and as part of the annual materiality process. For more information, please refer to the Governance Management Approach Disclosureand Governance Performance Data Additional documentation, including the code of conduct, charters for the operation of the Board and its committees, and other key policies supporting the Governance Framework, is fully disclosed on the Corporate Governance page of Orocobre's website. 34 GOVERNANCE AND RISK

Risk Management Enterprise Risk Framework Within its operations in Argentina, the company is aligning with Risk Management standard ISO 31000 as part of its Integrated Management System, to enable a comprehensive approach to risk across all areas of activity. During FY19 the Company commissioned an external risk management review to formulate a comprehensive enterprise-wide risk management framework based on the principles ISO 31000. The structure facilitates continuous improvement of Orocobre's risk management capability, with roles and responsibilities of varying degrees of accountability at all levels of the organisation. Orocobre considers risk an inherent component of all business activities that can be minimised with effective identification and management strategies. The framework was developed on the basis that everyone involved with the Company's activities (e.g. employees, contractors, partners etc.) should be risk-aware, identify and manage sources of risk, and communicate incidents. Where risk presents itself as an opportunity or is connected to an opportunity, the business follows a structured risk process to determine the risk versus reward relationship. For more information on Orocobre's Risk Framework, please refer to the Risk Management Approach Disclosure. General Risk Overview General Risk Overview The Company has in place risk management policies and systems to mitigate these risks wherever possible, including monitoring ongoing exploration results, monthly review of operational results and continued discussions with Orocobre's partners and the government of Argentina. The Company continues to identify and monitor the environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities associated with its activities and implement action and initiatives accordingly. The organization also acknowledges that many of these risks and opportunities are dependent on, or affected by, third part activity - be it government, suppliers, or other operators in the region. As such, a central component to the Company's risk and opportunity management approach lies in regular and proactive engagement with third parties. The following is a breakdown of Orocobre's risk register, categorised in terms of environmental, social and governance risks. Some of these challenges require a long-term approach, while others can start to be addressed immediately. The Company acknowledges that this is only its third year of production and as such there is still much to learn, adapt and refine over the coming years. Orocobre is firmly committed to effectively minimising and mitigating these risks (and any others that may arise) whilst capitalising on opportunities to deliver transformative societal change, be it in the support of global energy transitions, or local socio-economic development. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 35

Environmental Risks OPERATIONS STAKEHOLDERS PRODUCT OPPORTUNITY Resource and Process Performance The increase of Mineral Resources through drilling outside the currently definedMineral Resource. The optimisation of plant performance and the associated production rate ramp-up. The application of new technologies to improve overall system recovery. Benefit associated with higher evaporation rates resulting from climate change and consequent potential positive impacts onproduction rates. Energy, water & biodiversity Development of strong localpartnerships to enhance community access to clean and affordable energy, cleanwater, and biodiversity. Low carbon future The continued growth and rate of growth in the demand for electric vehicles and the economic viability ofelectric vehicles relative to internal combustion engine vehicles. RISK Environmental impact on production Risks associated with adverse weather patterns resulting from climate change and consequent potential negative impacts on production rates. Damage, destruction or impact on plant, other physical assets or supply chain e.g. by on/offsite natural disaster, fire or explosion. The Resource The current size of the Mineral Resource at Olaroz and the current lack of Reserves (as defined under the JORC Code) or the inability to expand operations beyond current committed projects. The brine grade and quality of the brine feedstock. Non-ORE managed assets Environmental or other accident/disaster at a non- Orocobre managed joint venture or investment. Government licenses & permits Argentina sovereign risk both at a national and provincial level and the political and financial risks typically associated with developing countries including reliance on government for the grant and renewal of mining concessions, environmental permits and water access rights. Environmental impact on communities Our activities might impact on the local environment in such a way as to affect the local communities. Perceptions of our impact on environment Stakeholder perceptions of our environmental impact may differ to our actual performance and generate reputational and social licence issues. Environmental impact on distribution Supply chain disruption due to natural disaster. New low-carbon alternatives The development and adoption of new battery technologies that may rely on inputs other than lithium. 36 GOVERNANCE AND RISK

Social Risks OPPORTUNITY OPERATIONS STAKEHOLDERS PRODUCT Diversity Community Quality of Life Enhance Supplier Performance Benefits of a diverse and Initiatives to enhance quality inclusive workforce, of life of local communities Development of local supply including innovative through strategic investment capability to promote local approaches, collaborative and collaboration with economic development and solutions, and positive, government, NGOs and local demonstrate social productive work stakeholders. responsibility of product environment. supply chain. Local Workforce Local communities engagedand trained as local workforce to operate and manage the facility. RISK Health and Safety Ineffective management of health and safety resulting in injury/loss of life as well as operation, financial, reputational or regulatory implications. Industrial Action Labour disputes Talent Management The retention of key employees and availability of a skilled local workforce. The loss of one or more key management or the inability to replace staff creating gaps in knowledge, experience and relationships. Community Safety Increased activity, movement of people and transportation through local communities negatively impacts the health and safety of inhabitants. Social Licence Loss of support by local communities and activism challenging Orocobre's "social licence" due to actual or perceived concerns. Local Government Relations The ongoing working relationship between SDJ and the Province of Jujuy (JEMSE). Product Quality Production of in- specification product as required by customers for Stage 1 & Stage 2. Product Quantity Not achieving the design production rates for Stage 1 and Stage 2. Industrial Action Supply chain disruption due to commercial failure of operator, industrial action or other cause. Joint Venture Relationship The on-going mutually beneficial relationship with joint venture partner, marketing partner and significant shareholder Toyota Tsusho Corporation or the risk of misalignment of interests. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 37

Governance Risks OPPORTUNITY OPERATIONS STAKEHOLDERS PRODUCT Multiple Phases of Expansion Collaborative Projects Competitive Advantage in Long life asset with Unique operation delivering Growing Market significant potential for positive economic, social and Strong environmental and higher levels of production. environmental impacts locally social performance and globally presents differentiates the Company opportunities for innovative from its brine-based peers. collaboration. RISK Corruption Actual or alleged fraudulent or corrupt activities involving company assets. Stage 2 Expansion Not delivering on time and on budget the construction and commissioning of the Stage 2 Expansion of Olaroz. Failing to achieve set performance targets for Stage 2 Olaroz expansion due to incorrect selection of technology, wrong planning assumptions, performance of contractors/subcontractors, incorrect operational assumptions, poor construction management etc. Mismanagement Inadequate, strategic and corporate planning leading management and the business to allocate time, effort and resources into the wrong priorities and initiatives. Intellectual Property The loss of intellectual property or commercially sensitive information from cyber security breaches, employees (or ex-employees), theft or other causes Operating Costs The expected operating costs including fluctuations in the energy and reagent cost and the comparison of these costs to the operating costs of competitors. Financial Obligations The meeting of all relevant banking covenants in respect to the operation of Olaroz. Changes in Legislation Changes in government taxes, levies, regulations, policies or legislation. Local Economy Sudden changes in the local financial system that may affect the operations. The impact of high rates of inflation on local costs The ongoing impact of devaluation of the ARS. Meeting Investor Expectations Benefits from future acquisitions may not be realised or unanticipated costs may occur during and after integration. There may not be an active, liquid trading market for Orocobre securities. The Orocobre securities price can fluctuate significantly and investors may not be able to sell their shares for the value of which they were purchased. Board of Orocobre has not yet decided if/when it will declare dividends. Distribution of financial benefits Distribution of financial benefits is ineffective or perceived to be ineffective, thus placing strain on the Company's social licence. Product Price Fluctuations or decreases in product prices and currency. Market Competition Increasing competition from competitors and the prices for the commodities sold by the Company. Competitors may develop more effective and successful products impacting sales and profitability the loss of one or more large customers Global Economic Downturns Adverse conditions in the global economy and financial markets or downturns in customers end markets, including the impact of natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and other major adverse events. Marketing Capability Ineffective marketing of Olaroz production due to lack of experience or resources leading to suboptimal commercial outcomes. Investor Confidence The quality of operational and financial management information leading to inaccurate forecasting and loss of confidence in the Company. 38 GOVERNANCE AND RISK

Targeted Risk Assessments Standalone risk assessments are conducted in accordance with existing policies for areas requiring specific methodological approaches such as Climate and Human Rights. These assessments are conducted independently but considered in conjunction with Orocobre's enterprise risk management framework. Climate Climate Orocobre is currently undertaking its first formal Climate Risk Assessment. The objective is to provide the Company greater understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities, so that they can be integrated into strategic, managerial and operational decision-making. The assessment of Orocobre's exposure to climate-related risks and opportunities is based on the Company's portfolio of assets, products and markets evaluated against a series of global climate scenarios. The Climate Risk Assessment is a foundational step in understanding and quantifying the impacts of changing climate on its business strategy and financial performance. The Assessment is being conducted in 2 stages: S tage 1 involves desktop research and internal stakeholder engagement to evaluate the transitional and physical climate risks and opportunities on the Company's critical functions under different climate scenarios and across different timeframes.

Critical functions include:

tage 1 involves desktop research and internal stakeholder engagement to evaluate the transitional and physical climate risks and opportunities on the Company's critical functions under different climate scenarios and across different timeframes. Critical functions include: market demand and access to markets built assets supply and distribution routes access to competitive and reliable inputs people and workplace regulatory compliance, license to operate and geopolitical stability access to capital and insurance.

S tage 2 involves a more detailed review of the high priority risks and opportunities identified in Stage 1 and will provide clear strategies and frameworks for control and optimization action over the coming years. A more detailed update will be provided in FY20 based on the outcomes and findings of that assessment. For more detailed Climate Risk information, please refer to the Climate Management Approach Disclosure. Human Rights Human Rights Orocobre has commenced a detailed Human Rights due diligence process, to be conducted in 2 Phases. A ssessment of Contextual Issues: evaluating the overarching human rights issues of relevance based on Orocobre's industry, operations, location and supply chain. I dentification of Salient Issues: evaluating the salient human rights issues based on more detailed evaluation of risks and impacts through on-site assessment and extensive stakeholder engagement. Phase 1 of the due diligence process is now complete. An expert human rights consultancy facilitated a desktop analysis of internal and external source documentation as well as a series of internal stakeholder interviews with members of Orocobre's Executive and Operational Management teams. Human rights issues were analysed and prioritized based on the Severityof the potential impact on the humans affected, and Relevanceof the risk for the company. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 39

The table below indicates the contextual human rights issues that emerged as having greatest potential impact on people and the greatest relevance for Orocobre given the nature of its operations and the jurisdictions in which it operates. ISSUE SIGNIFICANCE High MediumLow Labour Rights Health and Safety Gender based discrimination Harassment Freedom of association Access to employment opportunities Supply Chain Decent working conditions in global supply chain Decent working conditions in local supply chain Environmental Impact Access to water Public health and environmental impact Indigenous Peoples Free, Prior and Informed Consent Social and cultural identify, customs and traditions Land Right to livelihood and access to natural resources Ownership and access to land use Cumulative Impacts Access to water Right to an adequate standard of living Access to Remedy Access to remedy Security Life, Freedom and security; Opinion and expression Bribery and Corruption Decent working conditions; Adequate standard of living The assessment also identified the following three areas as opportunities to promote access to human rights, acknowledging that Orocobre already demonstrates actions and initiatives in each of these areas. C ommunity Development: Including inclusive socio-economic development; access to basic services such as energy, education and health; participatory methodologies and inclusion of vulnerable populations; partnership with the government to avoid replacing the role of the state.

ommunity Development: Including inclusive socio-economic development; access to basic services such as energy, education and health; participatory methodologies and inclusion of vulnerable populations; partnership with the government to avoid replacing the role of the state. L ocal Economic Empowerment: Promote local employment, both direct and indirect, through business management, entrepreneurship training and capacity building programs. Adapt to the opportunities that arise based on local traditions and culture.

ocal Economic Empowerment: Promote local employment, both direct and indirect, through business management, entrepreneurship training and capacity building programs. Adapt to the opportunities that arise based on local traditions and culture. N atural Resource Governance: support efforts for the government and local communities to exert greater control over their natural resources and its revenues, be it through international initiatives like the EITI or local programs. For more Human Rights information, please refer to the Human Rights Management Approach Disclosure. 40 GOVERNANCE AND RISK

Memberships and Affiliations In addition to its involvement with industry bodies and associations, Orocobre seeks to align with recognised external initiatives that will support a robust and holistic approach to sustainability management and disclosure. Orocobre operates in accordance with industry standards, and maintains certified management systems for Environment, Quality and Health & Safety. Externalrnal InitInitiativesatives Membershipsberships and Certifiedified ManagemManagementnt and Associations Systems Associati ns s Other Management SystemsOther Management Systems OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 41

Case Studies OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 43

Raising Recycled Walls Strategic Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ∙ ∙ ∙ 44 CASE STUDIES

Executive Summary Description of the Initiative ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 45

Indicators ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ Partnerships 46 CASE STUDIES

Updates By 2030, end hunger and ensure access by all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round. By 2030, double the agricultural productivity and incomes of small-scale food producers, in particular women,

indigenous peoples, family farmers, pastoralists and fishers, including through secure and equal access to land, other productive resources and inputs, knowledge, financial services, markets and opportunities for value addition and non- farm employment. By 2030, ensure sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices that increase

productivity and production, that help maintain ecosystems, that strengthen capacity for adaptation to climate change, extreme weather, drought, flooding and other disasters and that progressively improve land and soil quality. By 2030, significantly reduce the number of deaths and the number of people affected and substantially decrease

the direct economic losses relative to global gross domestic product caused by disasters, including water-related disasters, with a focus on protecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations. By 2030, substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse . OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 47

Artisan Development Huancar Fibre Spinning Strategic Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ∙ ∙ 48 CASE STUDIES OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - ARTISAN DEVELOPMENT HUANCAR FIBRE SPINNING

Executive Summary Description of the Initiative • • • OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - ARTISAN DEVELOPMENT HUANCAR FIBRE SPINNING 49 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Indicators ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ Partnerships Updates 50 CASE STUDIES

ii iii iv v vi OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 51

Community Infrastructure Strategic Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ∙ ∙ ∙ 52 CASE STUDIES OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

Executive Summary Description of the Initiative proposal OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE 53 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Indicators ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ Partnerships 54 CASE STUDIES OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

Updates Olaroz OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE 55 OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT

Puesto Sey San Juan De Quillaques 56 CASE STUDIES OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

Jama Pastos Chicos Huancar OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 57

Catua 58 CASE STUDIES OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

Regional Baccalaureate Program Strategic Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ∙ ∙ ∙ OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 59 OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - REGIONAL BACCALAUREATE PROGRAM

Executive Summary Description of the Initiative OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - REGIONAL BACCALAUREATE PROGRAM 60 CASE STUDIES

Indicators ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ Partnerships Updates OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - REGIONAL BACCALAUREATE PROGRAM OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 61

62 CASE STUDIES

Sustainable Vicuña Shearing Strategic Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ∙ ∙ ∙ OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 63 OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - SUSTAINABLE VICUÑA SHEARING

Executive Summary Description of the Initiative ∙ ∙ OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - SUSTAINABLE VICUÑA SHEARING 64 CASE STUDIES

Indicators ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ Partnerships Updates OROCOBRE LIMITED CASE STUDY - SUSTAINABLE VICUÑA SHEARING OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 65

66 CASE STUDIES

Performance Data OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 67

Health and Safety Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 General KPIs Workforce Safety 2017 2018 2019 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1 3.4 2.5 3.3 Lost‐Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 2 3.4 2.5 3.3 TRIFR: number of lost time, medical treatment, restricted work and fatality incidents per million man hours worked. LTIFR: number of lost time injuries per million man hours worked Note: LTIFR and TRIFR rates have been identifical due to Argentine authority automatically assigning 10 days leave in the event of medical treatment. In future, we will be reporting a Lost Time rate based on the medical assessment of each incident, to gain a more constructive insight into incident trends and severity. Performance Data Workplace Safety Safety Performance Workforce safety performance (per million man hours) 2017 2018 2019 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1 3.4 2.5 3.3 Lost‐Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 2 3.4 2.5 3.3 Severity Rate3 67.1 177.2 35.9 Fatalities 0 0 0 Employee safety performance Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) 3.2 2.9 3.3 Lost‐Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 3.2 2.9 3.3 Severity Rate 86.4 284.2 14.3 Fatalities 0 0 0 Contractor safety performance Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) 3.9 2 3.3 Lost‐Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 3.9 2 3.3 Severity Rate 19.6 145.1 48.7 Fatalities 0 0 0 Workforce Safety Data per 200,000 man hours 2017 2018 2019 Recordable Incident Rate (RIR) 0.7 0.5 0.7 Lost‐Time Injury Rate (LTIR) 0.7 0.5 0.7 Severity Rate 13.4 35.4 7.2 Note: Restatement of employee and contractor data from previous reports (including FY19 Annual Report) following detailed review and categorisation of 2017‐2019 health and safety data. Injury rates are subject to change over time as we improve our health and safety management and reporting methodologies, and as case classifications change in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. TRIFR: number of lost time, medical treatment, restricted work and fatality incidents per million man hours worked. LTIFR: total incidents resulting in lost time by million man hours worked Severity rate: number of lost or restricted work days per million man hours Health and Wellbeing Health Services Occupational Ilnesses 1 2017 2018 2019 Occupational illnesses related to the Company's operations 0 0 0 Incidents of work‐related ill health 0 0 0 Health Assessments New site‐based workforce that received pre‐work medical assessments 2 100% 100% 100% Site‐based workforce that received an annual medical assessment 3 100% 100% 100% Health evaluations are conducted annually to identify potential illnesses. As yet, no occupational illnesses or incidents of work‐related ill health have been identified for the Olaroz Lithium Facility. All new contractors and employees are required to complete a medical assessment prior to accessing the Olaroz Lithium Facility All workers involved in site‐based activities are required by law to undergo a periodic (annual) medical assessment 68 PERFORMANCE DATA

Value Chain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 General KPIs1 2017 2018 2019 Lithium Carbonate Production (t) 11,862 12,470 12,605 Process Capability Index 2,3 NA 52% 80% Claims Index (%) 3,4 NA 0.58% 0.87% Community Suppliers as % of Total Supplier Base (by number) 4% 4% 5% Community Suppliers as % of Total Supplier Base (by contract value) 15% 14% 13% Sales de Jujuy exclusively Process Capability Index: % of Analytes with C pk > 1 Data not available for 2017 Claimed Product / Total Product Dispactched Performance Data Production Production 2017 2018 2019 Lithium Carbonate Production (t) 11,862 12,470 12,605 Core Input Materials 2017 2018 2019 Soda Ash Consumption (t) 36,314 41,157 38,368 Lime Consumption (t) 30,063 45,176 51,005 Customers Product Quality 2017 2018 2019 Process Capability Index NA 52% 80% Satisfaction 2017 2018 2019 Number of claims / 1000 dispatches 2 NA 23.4 39.3 Claims Index (%) 2,3 NA 0.58% 0.87% Process Capability Index: % of Analytes with C pk > 1 Data not available for 2017 Claimed Product / Total Product Dispactched Suppliers Supplier Base 2017 2018 2019 Local Communities 28 29 43 Provincial 166 176 181 National 448 461 523 International 44 42 53 Percentage of Total Suppliers 2017 2018 2019 Local Communities 4% 4% 5% Provincial 24% 25% 23% National 65% 65% 65% International 6% 6% 7% Percentage of Total Procurement Spend 2017 2018 2019 Local Communities 15% 14% 13% Provincial 22% 26% 27% National 56% 54% 49% International 7% 6% 11% Supplier Performance 2017 2018 2019 Breach of Supplier Code of Conduct1 NA NA NA ‐ Suppliers sanctioned NA NA NA ‐ Suppliers terminated NA NA NA New suppliers screened using environmental criteria 2 NA NA NA New suppliers screened using social criteria 2 NA NA NA Supplier Code of Conducted was established in FY19. Methodology for tracking and measuring training and compliance not yet complete. Methodology for quantifying new suppliers screened not yet established. Contract‐specific screening criteria is used when inviting vendors to provide products or services. The criteria incorporate social, environmental and financial factors and consider vendor capability, reputation and performance in the marketplace including reference validation. 69

Economic Performance Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 General KPIs 2017 2018 2019 Revenues $ 120,064,797 $ 148,881,700 $ 124,683,826 Profit / Loss (before tax) $ 51,778,289 $ 64,851,774 $ 19,978,938 Tax and other payments to government 2 $ 9,575,594 $ 10,509,395 $ 19,869,286 Economic Value Retained $ 40,139,470 $ 60,929,446 ‐$ 24,114,270 Sales de Jujuy operations exclusively. All values in USD. Argentina exclusively Performance Data Economic Value Generated and Distributed Direct Economic Value Generated 2017 2018 2019 Sales Revenue $ 120,064,797 $ 148,881,700 $ 124,683,826 Other Revenue $ ‐ $ 14,666 $ ‐ Direct Economic Value Generated $ 120,064,797 $ 148,896,366 $ 124,683,826 Economic Value Distributed 2017 2018 2019 Operating Costs 1 ‐$ 42,859,176 ‐$ 44,429,927 ‐$ 48,495,985 Employee wages and benefits ‐$ 14,460,451 ‐$ 15,314,652 ‐$ 15,143,414 Payments to providers of capital ‐$ 12,601,361 ‐$ 17,350,015 ‐$ 64,287,564 Total payments to government ‐$ 9,575,594 ‐$ 10,509,395 ‐$ 19,869,286 ‐ Payments to government in Argentina ‐$ 9,575,594 ‐$ 10,509,395 ‐$ 19,869,286 Community investments ‐$ 428,745 ‐$ 362,931 ‐$ 1,001,847 Economic Value Distributed ‐$ 79,925,327 ‐$ 87,966,920 ‐$ 148,798,096 Economic Value Retained 2017 2018 2019 Economic Value Retained $ 40,139,470 $ 60,929,446 ‐$ 24,114,270 1 Excludes impairment loss of US $ 3.4M as at June 30, 2019. Tax 2017 2018 2019 Corporate income tax paid on a cash basis ‐ ‐ ‐ Corporate income tax accrued on profit / loss ‐$ 18,655,345 ‐$ 21,942,696 ‐$ 17,726,050 Difference between tax accrued and tax due ‐$ 18,655,345 ‐$ 21,942,696 ‐$ 17,726,050 Argentina 2017 2018 2019 Provincial Royalty $ 167,515 $ 1,641,172 $ 1,694,533 Other provincial and municipal taxes $ 1,474,137 $ 132,995 $ 196,567 Other national taxes $ 57,277 $ 849,644 $ 2,551,283 Employment taxes paid by SDJ $ 2,122,897 $ 1,486,995 $ 2,861,811 Total Paid by SDJ $ 3,821,826 $ 4,110,806 $ 7,304,194 Provincial withholding tax to local business $ 636,729 $ 582,780 $ 1,757,491 National Withholding tax on salaries $ 5,117,039 $ 550,341 $ 1,221,370 National withholding tax to local business $ ‐ $ 5,265,468 $ 9,586,231 Total Withhheld by SDJ1 $ 5,753,768 $ 6,398,589 $ 12,565,092 1 Based on statutory rules SDJ is require to withhold applicable taxes to both employees and small businesses and submit such proceeds to the local authorities on a monthly basis Financial Assistance from Government 2017 2018 2019 Tax relief and tax credits 1 ‐$ 6,450,107.00 ‐$ 7,590,806.00 ‐$ 4,856,304.00 1 Puna Refund. 70 PERFORMANCE DATA

Environmental Performance Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 General KPIs 2017 2018 2019 Total greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) (tCO2‐e) 1 29,375 39,228 47,756 Operational emissions intensity (tCO2‐e/t) 2 2.48 3.15 3.14 Water extraction (m3) 485,300 607,609 691,324 Operational water intensity (m3/t) 3 40.98 48.73 48.16 Waste generated (t) 108.95 126.67 181.50 Sales de Jujuy exclusively Intensity value based on total emissions by tonne of lithium produced. Only considers operational emissions to ensure comparability over time. Intensity value based on total water extraction by tonne of lithium produced. Only considers water extraction for operations to ensure comparability over time. Performance Data EHS Management & Compliance Notices of violation (NOVs)/citations 2017 2018 2019 Environmental 0 0 0 Safety 0 0 0 Fines Environmental fines paid $0 $0 $0 Number of environmental fines 0 0 0 Safety fines paid $0 $0 $0 Number of safety fines 0 0 0 Energy Energy Consumption 2017 2018 2019 Electricity (GJ) 335,643 311,527 330,401 Heat (GJ) 209,249 298,880 296,295 Total Energy Consumption (GJ) 544,892 610,406 626,696 Electricity Intensity (GJ/t) 28.30 24.98 26.21 Heat Intensity (GJ/t) 17.64 23.97 23.51 Energy Intensity (GJ/t) 45.94 48.95 49.72 Fuel Consumption 2017 2018 2019 Natural Gas (GJ)1 544,892 610,407 626,696 Diesel (Stationary) (GJ)2 ‐ 14,084 21,152 ‐ Operations ‐ 14,084 12,897 ‐ Expansion ‐ ‐ 8,255 Diesel (Transport) (GJ)2,3 ‐ 47,664 145,666 ‐ Operations ‐ 47,664 44,670 ‐ Expansion ‐ ‐ 100,996 Petrol (Transport) ‐ 222 0 Total Fuel Consumption (non‐renewable) 544,892 672,377 793,514 ‐ Operations ‐ 61,748 684,263 ‐ Expansion ‐ ‐ 109,251 NOTE: Restatement of figures from 2018 report due to methodology changes Natural Gas: m3 to GJ conversion factor of 0.03451 Diesel: L to GJ conversion factor of 0.0366 Increase in Transport Diesel attributable to Stage 2 Expansion and increased construction activity on site. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 71

Emissions Carbon Emissions GHG Emissions Summary* 2017 2018 2019 Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions (tCO2‐e) 29,375 39,206 47,719 ‐ Operations 29,375 39,206 39,507 ‐ Expansion ‐ ‐ 8,213 Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions2 (tCO2‐e) ‐ 22 37 ‐ Operations ‐ 22 27 ‐ Expansion ‐ ‐ 10 Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions3 (tCO2‐e) ‐ 12,145 13,818 Scope 1+2 ‐ Total emissions intensity4 (tCO2‐e/t) 0.17 3.15 3.79 Scope 1+2 ‐ Operational emissions intensity5 (tCO2‐e/t) 2.48 3.15 3.14 Production (t) 11,862 12,470 12,605 Scope 1 Emissions (as % of total Scope 1 emissions)* 2017 2018 2019 Natural gas (for electricity generation) 62% 45% 39% Natural gas (for processes) 38% 43% 35% Stationary Diesel ‐ 3% 3% Transport Diesel 1% 10% 23% Transport Petrol ‐ 0% 0% Petroleum based oils and greases ‐ 0% 0% Scope 2 Emissions (as % of total Scope 2 emissions)* 2017 2018 2019 Purchased electricity ‐ Jujuy office ‐ 100% 73% Purchased electricity ‐ Expansion office ‐ ‐ 27% Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Details (tCO2‐e)* 2017 2018 2019 Waste generated in operations (emissions from disposal and treatment) NA 196 283 Employee business travel 6 NA 132 261 Purchased goods and services7 NA 5,680 5,295 Fuel and energy‐related activities not included in Scope 2 8 NA 6,136 7,980 Capital goods9 NA NA NA Upstream transportation and distribution NA NA NA Downstream transportation and distribution10 NA NA NA Employee commuting NA NA NA GHG emissions from use of sold products NA NA NA End‐of‐life treatment of sold products NA NA NA Total NA 12,145 13,818 Complete emissions inventory methodology in accordance with GHG Protocol was introduced in FY18. Emissions reporting in FY17 included only our material emissions sources: electricity generation, process heat, and transport.

2 Reported using Scope 2 location ‐ based value in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

3 Tracking of our Scope 3 emissions began in 2018

4 Intensity value based on total emissions on site (Operations + Expansion) by tonne of lithium produced.

5 Intensity value based on total emissions by tonne of lithium produced. Only considers operational emissions to ensure comparability over time. 6 Business Travel: Emissions calculated based on km travelled and short, medium and long ‐ haul flight emissions factors.

7 Emissions associated with the production of soda ash, and with the provision of water at Jujuy offices.

8 Extraction, production, and transportation of fuels and energy purchased or acquired 9 Construction materials and services

10 Transportation and distribution of lithium carbonate from plant to ports (road/rail) and from ports to customers (ship) NA: Not available.

Note: We will expand coverage of our Scope 3 emissions over � me to include those not currently available. 72 PERFORMANCE DATA

Water Water Extraction by Source (m3) 2017 2018 2019 Groundwater1 485,300 607,609 691,324 ‐ Operations 485,300 607,609 607,057 ‐ Expansion ‐ ‐ 84,267 Water Intensity (m3/t) 2017 2018 2019 Total Water intensity (m3/t)2 40.91 48.73 54.85 Operational Water intensity (m3/t)3 40.91 48.73 48.16 Production (t) 11,862 12,470 12,605 Water Risk by Region (m3) Olaroz ‐ Current4 Low Medium High Water Stress 691,324 ‐ ‐ Overall Water Risk 681,324 ‐ ‐ Olaroz ‐ Future5 Water Stress 691,324 ‐ ‐ Overall Water Risk 681,324 ‐ ‐ Water Discharges 2017 2018 2019 Water bodies affected by water discharges and/or runoff 6 0 0 0 NOTE: Olaroz does not extract any fresh water for use in operations. The ground water extracted is highly saline and not suitable for human consumption or agricultural use. Intensity value based on total water extraction (Operations + Expansion) by tonne of lithium produced. Intensity value based on operational water extraction by tonne of lithium produced. Only considers water extraction for operations to ensure comparability over time. Based on the WRI Aqueduct Tool "Water Risk Atlas". Low: 0‐2 (<20%) includes Low and Low‐Medium; Medium: 3 (20‐40%) includes Medium‐High; High: 4‐5 (>40%) includes High and Extremely High 5 Based on the WRI Aqueduct Tool "Water Risk Atlas" Pessimistic Future Outllook: Projected Change in Water Stress value to 2030. Low: 0‐2 (<20%) includes Low and Low‐Medium; Medium: 3 (20‐40%) includes Medium‐High; High: 4‐5 (>40%) includes High and Extremely High 6 The Company does not have water run‐off or effluent discharges to water bodies. Waste Waste Generated by Type (t) 2017 2018 2019 Non‐Hazardous 94.35 107.81 156.83 Organic 54.27 57.07 74.41 Recyclable 15.77 18.06 28.79 Non‐recyclable 24.31 32.68 53.63 Hazardous 14.6 18.86 24.67 Total Waste Generated 108.95 126.67 181.5 Non‐Hazardous Waste by Disposal Method (t) Landfill 78.58 89.75 128.34 Recycled 15.77 18.06 28.79 Hazardous Waste by Disposal Method (t) Recovery 5.44 4.36 ‐ Treatment and Disposal 11.82 14.53 24.67 Spills Significant spills1 0 0 0 1 We have had minor spills which we have reported in our annual sustainability disclosures, but none that are significant. Biodiversity Biodiversity Impact 2017 2018 2019 Number of sites used for production, extraction or plantation activities 1 1 1 Total land area of production sites (ha) 18,000 18,000 18,000 Land area used or impacted by Company's activities and installations 1 1,529 1,529 1,529 Number of sites assessed and mapped for biodiversity (past 5 years) 1 1 1 Total land area of said sites (ha) 18,000 18,000 18,000 Operational sites that contain or are adjacent to globally or nationally important 0 0 0 biodiversity area2 Figure refers to total anticipated land coverage for Company‐related assets as disclosed in the 2017 EIA Addenda (Stage 2 Expansion). Operational site is not located within a national or international protected area. The 18,000ha is located within the Olaroz‐Cauchari reserve. OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 73

People Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)* General KPIs Headcount 2017 2018 2019 Total SDJ Headcount 282 309 467 ORE Corporate Headcount1 11 16 16 Diversity & Inclusion 2017 2018 2019 Women on the ORE Board 13% 13% 13% Women in ORE executive roles2 0% 14.3% 9.1% Women in SDJ senior management roles3 25% 18% 22% Local Community Employment 39% 45% 39% Engagement 2017 2018 2019 Response rate to the Employment Engagement Survey4 59% 53% ‐ Engagement Score on Employment Engagement Survey 99% 99% ‐ Sales de Jujuy exclusively, unless stated otherwise. These figures do not relate to SDJ data and are provided for indicative reference only. "Executive" refers to members of the ORE Leadership Team. These figures do not relate to SDJ data and are provided for indicative reference only.Percentage change from 2018 to 2019 due to increase in size of Executive Team. "Senior Management" is defined as SDJ General Manager and direct SDJ reports. An Engagement Survey was not conducted in 2019. This was to avoid survey fatigue given that a Cultural Review, involving extensive employee engagement, was undertaken in 201 NOTE: ORE Total Workforce breakdown (including ORE and BRX) can be found in ORE's Corporate Governance Statement Performance Data Workforce Data Total Workforce 2017 2018 2019 Total SDJ Headcount 282 309 467 ORE Corporate 11 16 16 Workforce Breakdown Activity 2017 2018 2019 Operations 282 293 425 Expansion ‐ 16 42 Contract type 2017 2018 2019 Full Time Contract 282 309 467 ‐ Permanent 278 289 422 ‐ Fixed Term 4 20 45 Part Time / Casual 0 0 0 Employment category 2017 2018 2019 Executives1 2 Managers 8 11 16 Middle Management 67 92 105 Operators 207 206 344 Gender 2017 2018 2019 Men 239 263 396 Women 43 46 71 Region 2017 2018 2019 Local2 142 138 180 Regional3 76 88 146 National 60 77 129 International 4 6 12 Age 2017 2018 2019 <30 119 96 163 30‐50 140 193 268 >50 23 20 36 Executive figures indicate SDJ employees involved in ORE Executive Meetings . For all workforce calculations they are considered SDJ Management. Local refers to employees from the 10 local communities Regional refers to employees from the Province of Jujuy (excluding 10 local communities) 74 PERFORMANCE DATA

Diversity & Inclusion GENDER DIVERSITY Women in Workforce (% by contract type) 2017 2018 2019 Full Time Contract 15.2% 14.9% 15.2% ‐ Permanent 14.4% 13.8% 13.5% ‐ Fixed Term 75.0% 30.0% 31.1% Part Time / Casual 0 0 0 Total Female Employees 43 46 71 Women in Workforce (% by employment category) 2017 2018 2019 Executives1 0% Managers 25.0% 18.2% 22.2% Middle Management 20.9% 15.2% 16.2% Operators 5.3% 14.6% 14.5% CULTURAL DIVERSITY Local Community Employees (% by contract type) 2017 2018 2019 Full Time Contract 39.4% 44.7% 38.5% ‐ Permanent 39.9% 47.8% 40.5% ‐ Fixed Term 0% 0% 20.0% Part Time / Casual 0 0 0 Total Local Community Employees 111 138 180 Local Community Employees (% by employment category) 2017 2018 2019 Executives 0% 0% 0% Managers 0% 0% 0% Middle Management 31.3% 5.4% 4.8% Operators 58.5% 64.6% 50.9% PARENTAL LEAVE Parental Leave 2017 2018 2019 Employees Eligible for Parental Leave 13 24 22 ‐ Male 8 22 19 ‐ Female 5 2 3 Employees that Took Parental Leave 13 24 22 ‐ Male 8 22 19 ‐ Female 5 2 3 Parental Leave Return Rate 2017 2018 2019 Returned from Parental Leave 13 24 22 ‐ Male 8 22 19 ‐ Female 5 2 3 Left following Parental Leave 0 0 0 ‐ Male 0 0 0 ‐ Female 0 0 0 Return Rate (6 months) 100% 100% 100% Retention Rate (12 months) 100% 100% 100% 1 Executive figures indicate SDJ employees involved in ORE Executive Meetings. For all calculations they are considered SDJ Management, not Executive. Compensation Employee Compensation 2017 2018 2019 Total compensation paid to employees/payroll, including benefits $14,460,451 $15,314,652 $15,143,414 Executive Employee Ratio 2017 2018 2019 Ratio of annual total compensation for highest paid individual in the country to the 5.04 4.78 5.98 median annual total compensation for all employees in the country Ratio of percentage increase in annual total compensation for the organisation's highest‐paid indiivudal to the median percentage increase in annual total 1.19 0.68 0.43 compensation for all employees Gender Salary Ratio 2017 2018 2019 Senior Managers 1 0.91 0.86 Middle Managers 0.96 0.97 0.89 Operators 0.92 0.92 1.03 Ratio Total Employees 0.96 0.93 0.93 75

Turnover Headcount 2017 2018 2019 Number of Employees 282 309 467 Turnover Rates 2017 2018 2019 Overall turnover rate1 10.3% 13.3% 7.3% Voluntary turnover rate 7.4% 6.5% 5.1% Involuntary termination rate 2.8% 6.8% 2.1% 1 Includes all types of turnover, including restructuring. Turnover by Gender* 2017 2018 2019 Male NA 9.1% 5.8% Voluntary turnover rate NA 5.5% 4.1% Involuntary termination rate NA 3.6% 1.7% Female NA 4.2% 1.5% Voluntary turnover rate NA 2.9% 1.1% Involuntary termination rate NA 1.3% 0.4% Turnover by Region* 2017 2018 2019 Local1 NA 1.9% 1.7% Regional2 NA 5.5% 1.9% National NA 5.5% 2.8% International NA 0.3% 0.9% Turnover by Age* 2017 2018 2019 <30 NA 8.7% 1.3% 30‐50 NA 4.2% 5.4% >50 NA 0.3% 0.6% Breakdown of turnover data not available for FY17 Local refers to employees from the 10 local communities Regional refers to employees from the Province of Jujuy (excluding 10 local communities) New Hires New Hires 2017 2018 2019 Total New Hires 42 63 175 Hire rate* 14.9% 20.4% 37.5% New Hires by Gender 2017 2018 2019 Male hires 40 47 147 Male hire rate 14.2% 15.2% 31.5% Female hires 2 16 28 Female hire rate 0.7% 5.2% 6.0% New Hires by Region 2017 2018 2019 Local hires1 27 18 51 Local hire rate 9.6% 5.8% 10.9% Regional hires2 6 23 55 Regional hire rate 2.1% 7.4% 11.8% National hires 8 21 62 National hire rate 2.8% 6.8% 13.3% International hires 1 1 7 International hire rate 0.4% 0.3% 1.5% New Hires by Age 2017 2018 2019 Number of hires <30 24 17 66 <30 hire rate 8.5% 5.5% 14.1% Number of hires 30‐50 16 44 97 30‐50 hire rate 5.7% 14.2% 20.8% Number of hires >50 2 2 12 >50 hire rate 0.7% 0.6% 2.6% Percentage of new hires in the total onboard head count; regular employees only.

1 Local refers to employees from the 10 local communities

2 Regional refers to employees from the Province of Jujuy (excluding 10 local communities) 76 PERFORMANCE DATA

Employee Engagement Employee Engagement Survey 2017 2018 2019 Response rate to the Employment Engagement Survey 59% 53% ‐ Engagement Score on Employment Engagement Survey1 99% 99% ‐ Note: Engagement Survey was not conducted in 2019 to avoid survey fatigue: a Cultural Review, involving extensive employee engagement, was undertaken in 2019 1 The Engagement Index is a composite that averages scores measured from three aspects: "Engaged," "Enabled," and "Energized." Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining 2017 2018 2019 Percentage of workers covered by Collective Bargaining Agreeements 40% 36% 41% Learning and Development Training and Education1 2017 2018 2019 Hours of training for all employees NA NA 12,951 Average training hours per employee NA NA 27.73 Total investment in training (USD) NA NA $ 83,333 Average investment per employee (USD) NA NA $ 178 Total training courses NA NA 48 Training and Education (by gender) Male employees total training hours NA NA 11,076 Average training hours per male employee NA NA 27.97 Female employees total training hours NA NA 1,875 Average training hours per female employee NA NA 26.41 Performance Reviews 2017 2018 2019 Percentage of employees who have received a formal performance evaluation 100% 100% 100% Overall achievement of stated objectives 2 100% 100% 82% Achievement of stated objectives (by employment category) Executive3 NA NA Senior Management 100% 100% Middle Management 100% 100% Operators 100% 100% Stated objectives achieved (by gender) Male 100% 100% Female 100% 100% New methodology for tracking and measuring employee training hours implemented in 2019. All data shown is for the period from January to June 2019 only. In FY19 there were changes to the performance objectives process, defining more targeted and challenging organizational and individual objectives. Executive positions are held at ORE level - not applicable for SDJ. NA 67% 73% 75% 74% 72% OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 77

Communities Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 General KPIs 2017 2018 2019 Community Investment $ 511,924 $ 528,703 $ 348,452 Easement Agreement 1 $ 264,600 $ 356,292 $ 553,500 1 Agreement with direct impact community only: Olaroz Chico Performance Data Community Empowerment Local Communities' Revenue 2017 2018 2019 Salaries and benefits paid to local community employees (USD) 1 NA $ 1,940,616 $ 2,582,784 Value of supply contracts awarded to community suppliers (USD) $ 4,876,439 $ 6,798,099 $ 18,328,599 Easement Agreement 2 $ 264,600 $ 356,292 $ 553,500 1 Salary breakdown for local community employees not available for FY17 2 Agreement with direct impact community only: Olaroz Chico Local Communities' Share in Revenue 2017 2018 2019 Local communities represented in SDJ's FTE1 Headcount 142 138 180 Local community businesses with SDJ supply contracts 28 29 43 Local Communities' Rights 2017 2018 2019 Incidents of violations involving rights of communties or indigenous peoples 0 0 0 1 FTE = Full time employee Community Investment Community Investment (by Activity) 2017 2018 2019 Grants and Donations $ 6,549 $ ‐ $ 3,464 Strategic Community Investment $ 505,375 $ 519,038 $ 344,988 Commercial Initiatives $ ‐ $ 9,665 $ ‐ Total Investment $ 511,924 $ 528,703 $ 348,452 Community Investment (by Input) 2017 2018 2019 Cash grants and contributions $ 398,594 $ 510,862 $ 345,252 In‐kind donations $ 113,330 $ 17,840 $ 2,869 Valuation of employee volunteer time ‐ ‐ $ 331 Total Investment $ 511,924 $ 528,702 $ 348,452 Management Costs $ 524,354 $ 564,417 $ 375,781 Total Investment (incl. Management Costs) $ 1,036,278 $ 1,093,119 $ 724,233 Other Community Contributions 2017 2018 2019 Easement Agreement 1 $264,600 $356,292 $553,500 Total Cash Value of Community Contributions2 $776,524 $884,994 $901,952 1 Agreement with direct impact community only: Olaroz Chico 2 Total community investment (excl. management costs) including Olaroz Agreement 78 PERFORMANCE DATA

Governance Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 General KPIs 2017 2018 2019 Independent Directors ‐ Full Board 88% 75% 63% Attendance ‐ Full Board 96% 95% 97% Average tenure 6 6 6 1 Sales de Jujuy operations exclusively Performance Data Corporate Governance 2017 2018 2019 Total Directors on Board 8 8 8 ‐ Non‐Executive Directors 7 7 7 ‐ Female Directors 1 1 1 Average tenure (years) 6 6 6 Separate Chairman of the Board and CEO Yes Yes Yes Number of countries/cultures represented 4 4 4 Independent Directors ‐ Full Board1 88% 75% 63% ‐ Audit and Risk Committee 2 100% 100% 67% ‐ Remuneration Committee 3 100% 100% 100% ‐ Related Party Committee 4 ‐ 100% 84% ‐ Sustainability Committee 5 ‐ ‐ ‐ Number of Board meetings scheduled or held 14 11 10 Attendance ‐ Full Board6 96% 95% 97% ‐ Audit and Risk Committee 2 80% 56% 93% ‐ Remuneration Committee3 100% 100% 100% ‐ Related Party Committee 4 ‐ 100% 93% ‐ Sustainability Committee5 ‐ ‐ ‐ Independent Performance Review Yes Yes Yes Board Review and Approval of Sustainability Report Yes Yes Yes Shareholder support of the advisory vote on executive compensation 89% 96% 95% Masaharu Katayama, Richard Seville and Martin Perez de Solay are all considered non‐Independent Directors. Masaharu Katayama joined the Board in 2018 following T Audit & Risk Committee has 3 members and meets 3 times a year Remuneration Committee has 3 members and meets once a year Created in 2018, the Related Party Committee has 7 members and meets 4 times a year Created in 2019, the Sustainability Committee has 3 members. Meeting schedule commences 2020. Meetings held in person or via teleconference Ethics Code of Conduct Employees1 2017 2018 2019 Percentage of employees who have read and signed the Code of Conduct 100% 100% 100% Percentage of employees trained on Code of Conduct NA NA 100% New employees trained on Code of Conduct NA NA 88 Hours given on training of Code of Conduct NA NA 22 Employees trained on grievance channels NA NA 58 Hours of training on grievance channels NA NA 58 Employee training on Human Rights policies or procedures NA NA NA Third Parties2 2017 2018 2019 Suppliers trained on the Code of Conduct NA NA NA Business Partners trained on the Code of Conduct NA NA NA Breaches3 Concerns brought to the company's attention regarding Code of Conduct issues NA ‐ ‐ Allegations investigated for noncompliance with company policy NA 1 2 Ratio of substantiated allegations to concerns/issues raised NA 100% 100% Employees dismissed due to substantiated corporate policy violations NA 1 2 Employees who received disciplinary actions as a result of substantiated concern NA 1 2 1 2017 and 2018 not available. New methodology for tracking and measuring employee training implemented in FY19. Data shown is for the period from January to June 2019 only. 2 Methodology for tracking Supplier and Business Partner training on Code of Conduct yet to be implemented. 79 3 Tracking of Code of Conduct breaches and disciplinary actions began in 2018.

GRI / UNGC Index 80 GRI / UNGC INDEX

OROCOBRE 2019 SUSTAINABILITY FULL REPORT 85

orocobre.com