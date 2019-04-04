Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orocobre : Advantage Lithium Announces Pre-Feasibility Study ORE ASX Announcement_AAL review processing options for Cauchari JV_FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 April 2019

Pre-Feasibility Study to review development options for Cauchari JV

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to advise that

Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage Lithium") (TSX V: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) as operator of the Cauchari JV has announced it will undertake a Pre-FeasibilityStudy (PFS) on the Cauchari JV project following the doubling of the mineral resource and successful conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated categories (announced on 7 March 2019 i ). Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.

Given the significant increase in resource size, the PFS will examine various alternatives to unlock additional value compared to the results from the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessmentii. A key outcome of the PFS is expected to be the delivery of a mineral reserve backed by an economic analysis within a +/-25% accuracy demonstrating the viability of the project.

The PFS will consider all production alternatives and will select an optimal development path. The study will be completed to Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIMM) best practices and definitions as adopted in the NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure and the JORC code as required by the ASX.

Advantage Lithium expects to complete the PFS in Q3 CY19. Final proposals from independent qualified consultants are currently being reviewed with a PFS commencement date expected shortly.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

T:+61 7 3871 3985

M:+61 418 783 701

E:abarber@orocobre.com

W:www.orocobre.com.au

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

iPlease see News Release of 7 March 2019 "Advantage Lithium more than doubles the Cauchari Project resource in Argentina to 4.8 Mt LCE Measured + Indicated and 1.5 Mt Inferred".

iiThe Preliminary Economic Assessment released by Advantage Lithium (14 August 2018) was prepared in accordance with Canadian standards on the Cauchari Lithium project. Inferred resources were the basis of the subject study. Orocobre did not release the results of this study as the use of inferred resources does not comply with guidance provided by ASX and ASIC on the disclosure of information of this nature.

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

2

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
04/04OROCOBRE LIMITED : – Pre-Feasibility Study to review development options f..
AQ
04/04OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Announces Pre-Feasibility Study ORE ASX Announcemen..
PU
04/01China's Ganfeng boosts stake in Argentina lithium project
RE
03/21OROCOBRE : 2018 Sustainability Report Orocobre Limited - Sustainability Report 2..
PU
03/14OROCOBRE LIMITED : – Advantage Lithium Management Changes
AQ
03/14OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Management Changes ORE ASX Announcement_AAL Managem..
PU
03/09Orocobre and Advantage Lithium Double Cauchari Resource Estimate
AQ
03/07OROCOBRE LIMITED : – Cauchari JORC Resource increases to 4.8 million tonne..
AQ
03/07OROCOBRE : Cauchari Resource Update ORE ASX Announcement_Cauchari Resource Updat..
PU
03/06OROCOBRE : Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder Notice of ceasing to be a sub..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19,1 M
EBIT 2019 -9,47 M
Net income 2019 18,1 M
Finance 2019 230 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,05
P/E ratio 2020 34,43
EV / Sales 2019 22,2x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 655 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,61 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED9.60%656
YARA INTERNATIONAL9.84%11 615
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 079
UPL21.89%6 886
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-11.18%6 742
OCI NV42.45%5 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About