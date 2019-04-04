Orocobre : Advantage Lithium Announces Pre-Feasibility Study ORE ASX Announcement_AAL review processing options for Cauchari JV_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

Pre-Feasibility Study to review development options for Cauchari JV

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to advise that

Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage Lithium") (TSX V: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) as operator of the Cauchari JV has announced it will undertake a Pre-FeasibilityStudy (PFS) on the Cauchari JV project following the doubling of the mineral resource and successful conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated categories (announced on 7 March 2019 i ). Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.

Given the significant increase in resource size, the PFS will examine various alternatives to unlock additional value compared to the results from the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessmentii. A key outcome of the PFS is expected to be the delivery of a mineral reserve backed by an economic analysis within a +/-25% accuracy demonstrating the viability of the project.

The PFS will consider all production alternatives and will select an optimal development path. The study will be completed to Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIMM) best practices and definitions as adopted in the NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure and the JORC code as required by the ASX.

Advantage Lithium expects to complete the PFS in Q3 CY19. Final proposals from independent qualified consultants are currently being reviewed with a PFS commencement date expected shortly.

