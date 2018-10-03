Orocobre : Advantage Lithium Appoints Chief Financial Officer & Project Manager ORE ASX Release_AAL Appoints CFO and Project Manager_FINAL.pdf

Log in
10/03/2018 | 07:43am CEST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 October 2018

Advantage Lithium Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Project Manager

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) has appointed a full-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and locally based Project Manager for the Cauchari JV project. Advantage Lithium hold 75% of the Cauchari JV. Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.

The appointment of a CFO and locally based Project Manager are key to Advantage Lithium achieving Cauchari JV project milestones as they move into the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and project execution phases.

Lindsay Murray, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 14 years of diversified experience has been appointed CFO. She brings leadership in strategic planning and budgeting, finance and financial analysis, accounting processes and internal controls. Most recently Lindsay was Director, Finance of Alterra Power Corp. a global renewable energy company and previous to this she was a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Daniel Galastro, a Chemical Engineer with 15 years industry experience has been appointed Project Manager. For the last 8 years Daniel has been associated with process development and project management of various lithium projects in Jujuy and Salta, Argentina. Most recently he delivered a Ni 43 101 compliant DFS for a 25 ktpa lithium plant and was responsible for both commissioning and operating a large scale in-situ demonstration lithium plant.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.au

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 05:42:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31,9 M
EBIT 2019 1,48 M
Net income 2019 40,2 M
Finance 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,22
P/E ratio 2020 18,11
EV / Sales 2019 19,9x
EV / Sales 2020 25,6x
Capitalization 884 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,72 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Phillip Seville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John W. Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-32.58%884
YARA INTERNATIONAL6.77%13 490
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 129
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 939
OCI NV31.72%6 743
UPL LTD-12.40%4 649
