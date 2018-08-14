Orocobre : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium PEA_Final.pdf

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 August 2018

Advantage Lithium release study on Cauchari JV

(includes non - ASX compliant information)

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") advises that Advantage Lithium Corp.

("Advantage"), (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) has released a study in accordance with Canadian standards on the Cauchari Lithium project to the TSXV. Inferred resources were the basis of the subject study.

Advantage holds a 75% interest in the project and is manager whilst Orocobre holds a 25% interest. Orocobre will not be releasing the results of this study as the use of inferred resources does not comply with guidance provided by ASX and ASIC on disclosure of information of this nature.

Advantage Lithium is conducting further drilling with the aim to upgrade the Cauchari Inferred Resource to a higher category (Indicated or Measured Resource) which will provide the basis for a Feasibility Study planned for completion in the first half of next calendar year.

