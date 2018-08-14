Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED (ORE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orocobre : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium PEA_Final.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:46am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 August 2018

Advantage Lithium release study on Cauchari JV

(includes non - ASX compliant information)

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") advises that Advantage Lithium Corp.

("Advantage"), (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) has released a study in accordance with Canadian standards on the Cauchari Lithium project to the TSXV. Inferred resources were the basis of the subject study.

Advantage holds a 75% interest in the project and is manager whilst Orocobre holds a 25% interest. Orocobre will not be releasing the results of this study as the use of inferred resources does not comply with guidance provided by ASX and ASIC on disclosure of information of this nature.

Advantage Lithium is conducting further drilling with the aim to upgrade the Cauchari Inferred Resource to a higher category (Indicated or Measured Resource) which will provide the basis for a Feasibility Study planned for completion in the first half of next calendar year.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron.

Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 29% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 04:45:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
06:46aOROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advant..
PU
02:09aLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) to Drill Cauchari Project Which Adjoins Proven 14...
AQ
08/02OROCOBRE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice Orocobre_ASXAnnoun..
PU
08/01LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Quarterly Report
AQ
07/31ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Announces Closing of $12 Million Financing
AQ
07/31OROCOBRE LIMITED : Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 30 June 2..
AQ
07/27OROCOBRE : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantag..
PU
07/20ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Announces $12 Million Financing
AQ
07/02OROCOBRE : Olaroz Lithium Facility production up 28% on previous quarter
AQ
07/02ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Cauchari JV technical report completed
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Orocobre reports Q4 results 
07/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/13Will The Lithium Boom Upend The Potash Market? 
07/09Shares In Nemaska Lithium Could Deliver Long-Term Value At Current Price Leve.. 
07/09Orocobre Remains On Track Despite Short Term Concerns 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18,0 M
EBIT 2018 -0,35 M
Net income 2018 22,1 M
Finance 2018 318 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 33,29
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
EV / Sales 2018 29,2x
EV / Sales 2019 17,5x
Capitalization 844 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,37 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Phillip Seville Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John W. Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-40.50%844
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 537
YARA INTERNATIONAL-3.13%12 190
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 677
OCI NV26.06%6 493
K+S1.18%4 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.