Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orocobre : Advantage shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre - ORE TSX Announcement_AAL Shareholder meeting_Final ASX.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 April 2020

Advantage Lithium Corp. shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company) is pleased to advise that following an

annual general meeting and special meeting of Advantage Lithium Corp. (Advantage) (TSX Venture: AAL)

(OTCQX: AVLIF) shareholders a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the Arrangement) has been approved by Advantage shareholders whereby Orocobre will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Advantage that it does not already own.

The Arrangement remains subject to approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia which is currently scheduled to hear an application to approve the Arrangement on 16 April, 2020.

Under the terms of the Arrangement Advantage shareholders will receive 0.142 shares of Orocobre per Advantage share. Based on the closing price of Orocobre shares on the ASX of A$2.241 this equates to a value of approximately C$0.282 per Advantage share. Orocobre will issue approximately 15.1 million shares which will increase the total issued shares of Orocobre by 5.8%. Orocobre intends to utilise its 15% placement capacity to complete the Transaction without shareholder approval.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

M: +61 418 783 701

  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate producer and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

  1. Closing price of Orocobre shares on ASX as at close of trading on 14 April 2020 AEST.
  2. Using an exchange rate of A$1.00 to C$0.8893.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 02:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
10:33pOROCOBRE : Advantage shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre - ORE TSX Anno..
PU
06:16pADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP : . shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre Limited
AQ
04/10OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Olaroz production recommences
AQ
04/09OROCOBRE : Olaroz Production Recommences - ORE ASX-TSX Announcement-Recommenceme..
PU
04/08OROCOBRE : Olaroz production recommences
AQ
04/07OROCOBRE : Morgans rates ORE as Add
AQ
04/01OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Argentina quarantine extension and limited activities to re..
AQ
03/31OROCOBRE : Argentina quarantine extension and limited activities to recommence
AQ
03/31OROCOBRE : Argentina quarantine extended/limited activities recommence - ORE ASX..
PU
03/23OROCOBRE : IIROC Trade Resumption - ORL
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 132 M
EBIT 2020 -42,2 M
Net income 2020 -42,3 M
Debt 2020 208 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -62,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,04x
EV / Sales2021 4,38x
Capitalization 587 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,34  AUD
Last Close Price 2,24  AUD
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operations Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-3.13%362
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY6.67%6 162
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-15.44%5 940
PHOSAGRO1.02%4 483
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-28.31%4 104
UPL LIMITED1.87%3 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group