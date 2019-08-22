Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orocobre : Annual Report to Shareholders - ORO020 - Annual Report 2019 WEB_FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

A

L

U

N

N

A

EP O R

R

T

20

19

2 OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Contents

Overview

Highlights 2018-2019

4

Letter from the Chairman

6

Orocobre at a Glance

8

Where We Are

9

Sustainability & Our Communities

10

Operating & Financial Review

Financial Overview

13

Assets Overview

16

Olaroz Lithium Facility & The Lithium Market

17

Borax Argentina S.A. & The Borates Market

28

Advantage Lithium & Cauchari JV

34

Health, Safety & Community

36

Directors' Report

Company Directors

39

Remuneration Report

48

Auditor's Independence Declaration

64

Corporate Governance Statements

65

Financial Report

Financial Statements

67

Directors' Declaration

114

Independent Auditor's Report

116

Additional Information

Resources & Reserves

122

Schedule of Tenements

131

Shareholder & ASX Information

Shareholder Information

138

Corporate Directory

146

OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

3

Highlights 2018-2019

Orocobre Limited

Fully funded multiple growth options

Olaroz Stage 2,

Lithium Hydroxide

+ Cauchari JV

FID approved

US$280 million

for Naraha Lithium Hydroxide

cash balance available

Plant with construction

as at end FY19

commenced early in H2

CY19 and commissioning to

commence H1 CY21

Olaroz Lithium Facility

Average price

EBITDAIX of

received of

US$60.9 million

US$10,322

down 35.6%

per tonne, down 18%

3yr

Third full year of

production totalling

Yearly revenue of

12,605 tonnes

US$124.7 million

down 16.3%

Gross Cash Margin of 58%, delivering

US$6,020

per tonne, down 28.2%

US$40.3 million

spent on the first phase of Stage 2 Expansion activities including new ponds, liming plants and camp infrastructure

4 OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Borax Argentina S.A.

Expansion

study to evaluate

Improved

Reduced

Potential

profitability

production costs

augmentation

and continuing to

continue to be controlled

of the Tincalayu refined

improve its year on

at, or near record lows

borates operation is currently

year sales performance

under internal review

Cauchari Joint Venture

Phase III drilling

confirms a 1.9 km3 resource volume of brine at an average concentration of 476 mg/l lithium equivalent

Updated resource estimate

has increased the Cauchari resource to 4.8 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Measured & Indicated Resources and 1.5 million tonnes of Inferred Resources

Orocobre invested C$5 million in Advantage Lithium's

Capital raise

increasing share of issued capital from 29% to 33.3% (34.7% after capital raise on 15 August 2019)

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

underway to examine all production and processing alternatives which is expected to be completed in Q1 FY20

OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
08:48pOROCOBRE : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market - ORE ASX Announcemen..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : 2019 Full-Year Results Presentation - ORE Investor Presentation_Full ..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement - Appendix 4G and Corp..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Annual Report to Shareholders - ORO020 - Annual Report 2019 WEB_FINAL..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Appendix 4E - Appendix 4E 2019_FINAL.pdf
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility - Orocobre_ASX Announ..
PU
08:38pOROCOBRE LIMITED : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market
AQ
08:03pOROCOBRE LIMITED : - Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility
AQ
08/20OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Date of release for Financial Results 2019
AQ
08/18OROCOBRE : Date of Release for 2019 Financial Results - Orocobre_ASX Announcemen..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 29,7 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 38,8 M
Finance 2019 345 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,32  AUD
Last Close Price 2,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-24.77%426
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA--.--%6 693
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%6 693
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO81.32%6 185
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-22.03%6 074
UPL6.81%5 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group