Orocobre : Annual Report to Shareholders - ORO020 - Annual Report 2019 WEB_FINAL.pdf

2 OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
Contents
Overview
|
Highlights 2018-2019
|
4
|
Letter from the Chairman
|
6
|
Orocobre at a Glance
|
8
|
Where We Are
|
9
|
Sustainability & Our Communities
|
10
Operating & Financial Review
|
Financial Overview
|
13
|
Assets Overview
|
16
|
Olaroz Lithium Facility & The Lithium Market
|
17
|
Borax Argentina S.A. & The Borates Market
|
28
|
Advantage Lithium & Cauchari JV
|
34
|
Health, Safety & Community
|
36
Directors' Report
|
Company Directors
|
39
|
Remuneration Report
|
48
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
64
|
Corporate Governance Statements
|
65
Financial Report
|
Financial Statements
|
67
|
Directors' Declaration
|
114
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
116
Additional Information
|
Resources & Reserves
|
122
|
Schedule of Tenements
|
131
Shareholder & ASX Information
|
Shareholder Information
|
138
|
Corporate Directory
|
146
|
OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
|
3
Orocobre Limited
Fully funded multiple growth options
Olaroz Stage 2,
Lithium Hydroxide
+ Cauchari JV
|
FID approved
|
|
US$280 million
|
|
|
|
for Naraha Lithium Hydroxide
|
cash balance available
|
Plant with construction
|
as at end FY19
|
commenced early in H2
|
|
CY19 and commissioning to
|
|
commence H1 CY21
|
Olaroz Lithium Facility
|
|
Average price
|
EBITDAIX of
|
received of
|
US$60.9 million
|
|
US$10,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
down 35.6%
|
per tonne, down 18%
3yr
|
Third full year of
|
|
production totalling
|
Yearly revenue of
|
12,605 tonnes
|
|
US$124.7 million
|
|
|
|
|
down 16.3%
Gross Cash Margin of 58%, delivering
US$6,020
per tonne, down 28.2%
US$40.3 million
spent on the first phase of Stage 2 Expansion activities including new ponds, liming plants and camp infrastructure
4 OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
Borax Argentina S.A.
|
|
|
|
Expansion
|
|
|
|
study to evaluate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Improved
|
|
Reduced
|
|
Potential
|
|
|
profitability
|
|
production costs
|
|
augmentation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and continuing to
|
continue to be controlled
|
of the Tincalayu refined
|
improve its year on
|
at, or near record lows
|
borates operation is currently
|
year sales performance
|
|
under internal review
Cauchari Joint Venture
Phase III drilling
confirms a 1.9 km3 resource volume of brine at an average concentration of 476 mg/l lithium equivalent
Updated resource estimate
has increased the Cauchari resource to 4.8 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Measured & Indicated Resources and 1.5 million tonnes of Inferred Resources
Orocobre invested C$5 million in Advantage Lithium's
Capital raise
increasing share of issued capital from 29% to 33.3% (34.7% after capital raise on 15 August 2019)
Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)
underway to examine all production and processing alternatives which is expected to be completed in Q1 FY20
|
OROCOBRE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Orocobre Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC