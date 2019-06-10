Orocobre : Appendix 3B - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Appendix 3B - June 2019.pdf

Log in
Orocobre : Appendix 3B

0
06/10/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Orocobre Limited

ABN

31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
    expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
    and due dates for payment; if
    +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Issue of Performance Rights

727,722

Performance Rights exercisable at $0.00, 30 days after the later of 31 August 2021 or the date of release of the Company's financial results for the 2020/2021 financial year.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
      distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

No, but are exchangeable for Ordinary Shares pursuant to their terms of issue.

Nil

Issued pursuant to the terms of the Orocobre Performance Rights and Options Plan.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

No

has obtained

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

N/A

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

+securities issued

6c

Number of

N/A

without security holder

approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with

6d

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number

of +securities issued with N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or

another

specific

security

holder approval

(specify

date of

meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities

were issued

under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate

the entity's

remaining

39,128,368

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

11 June 2019 - 727,722 Performance Rights

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number

+Class

8

Number

and

+class

of

all

261,678,074

Ordinary (ORE)

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

  • Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

329,037

ASX Code OREAS

Performance Rights exercisable

at $0.00, 30 days after the later

of 31 August 2019 or the date of

release

of

the

Company's

financial

results

for

the

2018/2019 financial year

603,140

ASX Code OREAS

Performance Rights exercisable

at $0.00, 30 days after the later

of 31 August 2020 or the date of

release

of

the

Company's

financial

results

for

the

2019/2020 financial year

727,722

ASX Code OREAS

Performance Rights exercisable

at $0.00, 30 days after the later

of 31 August 2021 or the date of

release

of

the

Company's

financial

results

for

the

2020/2021 financial year

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 01:07:02 UTC
