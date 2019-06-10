Orocobre : Appendix 3B - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Appendix 3B - June 2019.pdf

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Issue of Performance Rights
727,722
Performance Rights exercisable at $0.00, 30 days after the later of 31 August 2021 or the date of release of the Company's financial results for the 2020/2021 financial year.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
No, but are exchangeable for Ordinary Shares pursuant to their terms of issue.
Nil
Issued pursuant to the terms of the Orocobre Performance Rights and Options Plan.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
No
has obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
N/A
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
+securities issued
6c
Number of
N/A
without security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with
6d
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number
of +securities issued with N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or
another
specific
security
holder approval
(specify
date of
meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities
were issued
under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state date on which
valuation
of
consideration
was
released
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate
the entity's
remaining
39,128,368
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
11 June 2019 - 727,722 Performance Rights
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Number
+Class
8
Number
and
+class
of
all
261,678,074
Ordinary (ORE)
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section
2 if applicable)
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
329,037
ASX Code OREAS
Performance Rights exercisable
at $0.00, 30 days after the later
of 31 August 2019 or the date of
release
of
the
Company's
financial
results
for
the
2018/2019 financial year
603,140
ASX Code OREAS
Performance Rights exercisable
at $0.00, 30 days after the later
of 31 August 2020 or the date of
release
of
the
Company's
financial
results
for
the
2019/2020 financial year
727,722
ASX Code OREAS
Performance Rights exercisable
at $0.00, 30 days after the later
of 31 August 2021 or the date of
release
of
the
Company's
financial
results
for
the
2020/2021 financial year
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
N/A
N/A
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
