Orocobre : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice Orocobre Limited_Appendix 3X_Initial Director's Interest Notice.pdf

End-of-day quote  - 01/17
3.25 AUD   --.--%
2017OROCOBRE LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
RE
Orocobre : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice

01/17/2019 | 07:29pm EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Orocobre Limited

ABN

31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Martín Pérez de Solay

Date of appointment

18 January 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

20,000 Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 00:28:06 UTC
