Orocobre : Appendix 4E Appendix 4E 2018_Final.pdf

Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN 31 112 589 910

1. Results

30/06/2018

30/06/2017

% Variance

US$'000

US$

1.1 Revenues from ordinary activities 17,379 17,199 1%

1.2 Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing operations attributable to members

1.3 Net statutory profit/(loss) for the year, attributable to members

1,920 4,632 1,920 19,439 (1)

(59%)

(90%)

(1) For the year ended 30 June 2017 profit from discontinued operations, after tax, totalled US$14,783,988 relating to the divestment of South American Salars Minerals Pty Ltd.

2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2018.

3. Income Statement and Statement of Comprehensive Income - Refer attached

4. Statement of Financial Position - Refer attached

5. Statement of Cash Flows - Refer attached

6. Statement of Retained Earnings- Refer attached, Note 14 Equity and Reserves

7. Net tangible assets 30/06/2018 30/06/2017

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 1.93 1.04

8. Audit Report - The financial statements and Remuneration Report have been subject to audit.