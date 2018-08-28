Orocobre : Appendix 4E Appendix 4E 2018_Final.pdf

Log in
08/28/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN 31 112 589 910

1. Results

30/06/2018

30/06/2017

% Variance

US$'000

US$

  • 1.1 Revenues from ordinary activities

    17,379 17,199

    1%

  • 1.2 Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing operations attributable to members

1.3 Net statutory profit/(loss) for the year, attributable to members

1,920 4,632 1,920 19,439 (1)

(59%)

(90%)

(1) For the year ended 30 June 2017 profit from discontinued operations, after tax, totalled US$14,783,988 relating to the divestment of South American Salars Minerals Pty Ltd.

2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2018.

  • 3. Income Statement and Statement of Comprehensive Income - Refer attached

  • 4. Statement of Financial Position - Refer attached

  • 5. Statement of Cash Flows - Refer attached

  • 6. Statement of Retained Earnings- Refer attached, Note 14 Equity and Reserves

  • 7. Net tangible assets 30/06/2018 30/06/2017

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 1.93 1.04

8. Audit Report - The financial statements and Remuneration Report have been subject to audit.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:26:02 UTC
