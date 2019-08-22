Orocobre : Appendix 4E - Appendix 4E 2019_FINAL.pdf

Appendix 4E
Results for announcement to the market
OROCOBRE LIMITED
ABN 31 112 589 910
|
1. Results
|
30/06/2019
|
30/06/2018
|
% Change
|
|
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
81,149
|
17,379
|
367%
|
1.2
|
Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing
|
54,586
|
1,920
|
2743%
|
operations attributable to members
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
Net statutory profit/(loss) for the year,
|
54,586
|
1,920
|
2743%
|
attributable to members
|
|
|
2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.
3. Income Statement and Statement of Comprehensive Income - Refer attached
-
Statement of Financial Position - Refer attached
-
Statement of Cash Flows - Refer attached
-
Statement of Changes in Equity- Refer attached, Note 14 Equity and Reserves
|
7. Net tangible assets
|
30/06/2019
|
30/06/2018
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
|
2.81
|
1.93
8. Audit Report - The financial statements and Remuneration Report have been audited.
