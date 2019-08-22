Orocobre : Appendix 4E - Appendix 4E 2019_FINAL.pdf

Log in
Orocobre : Appendix 4E

08/22/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN 31 112 589 910

1. Results

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

% Change

US$'000

US$'000

1.1

Revenues from ordinary activities

81,149

17,379

367%

1.2

Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing

54,586

1,920

2743%

operations attributable to members

1.3

Net statutory profit/(loss) for the year,

54,586

1,920

2743%

attributable to members

2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.

3. Income Statement and Statement of Comprehensive Income - Refer attached

  1. Statement of Financial Position - Refer attached
  2. Statement of Cash Flows - Refer attached
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity- Refer attached, Note 14 Equity and Reserves

7. Net tangible assets

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

2.81

1.93

8. Audit Report - The financial statements and Remuneration Report have been audited.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC
