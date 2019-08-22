Orocobre : Appendix 4E - Appendix 4E 2019_FINAL.pdf

Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN 31 112 589 910

1. Results 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 % Change US$'000 US$'000 1.1 Revenues from ordinary activities 81,149 17,379 367% 1.2 Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing 54,586 1,920 2743% operations attributable to members 1.3 Net statutory profit/(loss) for the year, 54,586 1,920 2743% attributable to members

2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.

3. Income Statement and Statement of Comprehensive Income - Refer attached

Statement of Financial Position - Refer attached Statement of Cash Flows - Refer attached Statement of Changes in Equity - Refer attached, Note 14 Equity and Reserves

7. Net tangible assets 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 2.81 1.93

8. Audit Report - The financial statements and Remuneration Report have been audited.