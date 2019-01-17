Log in
OROCOBRE LIMITED (ORE)
01/17
3.25 AUD   --.--%
2017OROCOBRE LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
RE
Orocobre : Appointment of Managing Director/CEO Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Appointment of Managing Director_FINAL.pdf

0
01/17/2019 | 07:25pm EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 January 2019

Appointment of Managing Director/CEO

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that effective today Mr Martín Pérez de Solay has been appointed to the Orocobre Board as Managing Director following the retirement of Richard Seville. At the same time, Mr Pérez de Solay has formally commenced his duties as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Seville will continue with Orocobre as a Non-Executive Director.

Orocobre Chairman, Mr Robert Hubbard commented, "I am pleased to welcome Martín to the Board of Orocobre as he commences his CEO duties. The transition period between Martín and Richard has been extremely smooth and reflects the high calibre and commitment of both people.

"I would also like to take this final opportunity to thank Richard for his contribution to Orocobre over the past twelve years and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M:+61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 00:23:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19,7 M
EBIT 2019 3,43 M
Net income 2019 28,7 M
Finance 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,94
P/E ratio 2020 16,15
EV / Sales 2019 19,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,19 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John W. Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED0.62%612
YARA INTERNATIONAL7.17%11 434
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 099
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-1.75%7 285
UPL LTD1.04%5 470
OCI NV9.18%4 673
