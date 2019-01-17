Orocobre : Appointment of Managing Director/CEO Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Appointment of Managing Director_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 January 2019

Appointment of Managing Director/CEO

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that effective today Mr Martín Pérez de Solay has been appointed to the Orocobre Board as Managing Director following the retirement of Richard Seville. At the same time, Mr Pérez de Solay has formally commenced his duties as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Seville will continue with Orocobre as a Non-Executive Director.

Orocobre Chairman, Mr Robert Hubbard commented, "I am pleased to welcome Martín to the Board of Orocobre as he commences his CEO duties. The transition period between Martín and Richard has been extremely smooth and reflects the high calibre and commitment of both people.

"I would also like to take this final opportunity to thank Richard for his contribution to Orocobre over the past twelve years and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

