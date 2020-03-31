Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orocobre : Argentina quarantine extended/limited activities recommence - ORE ASX-TSX Announcement-Recommencement of limited operations-FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:13am EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 March 2020

Argentina quarantine extension and limited activities to recommence

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company) advises the Government of Argentina announced it will extend until 12 April, 2020 the national mandatory quarantine established by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) #297/20 published on March 19, 2020.

The Argentine Ministry of Production has declared Olaroz and Borax operations, amongst other mining operations, as "essential" activities. The main implication of this declaration is that it allows certain activities to be undertaken within strict health and safety standards, in coordination with the provincial COVID-19 Emergency Operational Centres.

Safety is the Company's highest priority and the focus is on the health of workers, their families and those of related communities. A strict biosecurity protocol has been developed and implemented in all workplaces and additional health screening has been enacted for staff entering Olaroz and Borax sites. Rosters have been extended and crew sizes have been reduced to maximise social distancing.

At Olaroz, initial activities have focussed on pond maintenance to ensure the brine concentration process is managed through the period of plant shut down. To minimise the movement of personnel and finalise restart approvals, plant processing facilities will be progressively readied as required.

Borax will recommence production with minimal personnel and comply with strict biosecurity procedures to ensure supply of essential products to customers.

On-site operations for the Olaroz Stage 2 expansion remain suspended, however engineering, planning and procurement work is continuing.

Olaroz production

Operations at Olaroz ceased on 20 March 2020 and production for the quarter to that date was 2,732 tonnes. Production was also impacted by a scheduled ten day maintenance shutdown in early February resulting in a total 21 days of lost production during the quarter.

In light of the current uncertainties with production in Argentina and disruption of future demand in global markets, the Company withdraws previous production guidance.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

M: +61 418 783 701

  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate producer and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

2

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
01:49aOROCOBRE : Argentina quarantine extension and limited activities to recommence
AQ
01:13aOROCOBRE : Argentina quarantine extended/limited activities recommence - ORE ASX..
PU
03/23OROCOBRE : IIROC Trade Resumption - ORL
AQ
03/22OROCOBRE : Operations suspended until 31 March 2020 - ORE ASX_TSX Announcement_U..
PU
03/22OROCOBRE : Operations suspended until 31 March 2020
AQ
03/20OROCOBRE : IIROC Trading Halt - ORL
AQ
03/18OROCOBRE : Appendix 3G - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Appendix 3G_19 March 2020.pdf
PU
03/18OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Update on proposal to Acquire Advantage Lithium Corp.
AQ
03/17OROCOBRE : Update on proposal to acquire Advantage Lithium Corp. - ORE TSX Annou..
PU
03/17ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Update on proposal to acquire Advantage Lithium Corp.
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 138 M
EBIT 2020 -42,2 M
Net income 2020 -51,0 M
Debt 2020 202 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -40,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 4,65x
Capitalization 550 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,39  AUD
Last Close Price 2,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operations Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-22.64%339
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-0.48%5 700
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-20.05%5 617
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-32.37%3 937
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%3 934
UPL LIMITED-0.04%3 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group