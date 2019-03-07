Orocobre : Cauchari Resource Update ORE ASX Announcement_Cauchari Resource Update_Final.pdf

Log in
OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
Orocobre : Cauchari Resource Update

03/07/2019 | 12:32am EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 March 2019

Cauchari JORC Resource increases to 4.8 million tonnes Measured + Indicated and 1.5 million tonnes Inferred LCE

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the updated resource estimate for the Cauchari JV property located in Jujuy Province, Argentina, has more than doubled from the previous resource announced in May 2018.

The exploration program is being managed by JV partner Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) who hold 75% of Cauchari. Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.

Highlights

  • Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) JORC Resources more than doubled, with 4.8 million tonnes (Mt) of Measured and Indicated and 1.5 Mt Inferred

  • The Archibarca Area (NW Sector) is contiguous with the southern boundary of the Olaroz tenements and contains just above 1 Mt Measured Resources at an average lithium concentration of 564 mg/l; the Clay and Halite units (in the SE Sector) contain 2.3 Mt of Measured and Indicated Resources with an average Li concentration of 481 mg/l and the Deep Sand (SE Sector) with 0.4 Mt of Indicated resources at 500 mg/l lithium

  • The result of the extended pumping tests on CAU07 in the Archibarca area and CAU11 in the SE Sector demonstrate favourable brine extractability characteristics

  • The Phase III program has confirmed that Salar de Cauchari is a major brine basin with the resource open at depth below 600 m and to the south

  • The brine exhibits excellent chemistry for conventional processing with the Mg/Li ratio averaging ~2.5, very similar to Orocobre's Olaroz project.

The new resource is based on the results of the Phase II and Phase III drilling programs. The update, prepared by FloSolutions SpA, has increased the resource to a volume of approximately 1,800 million cubic metres of brine at an average concentration of 476 mg/l lithium, for 4.8 Mt of LCE in the Measured and Indicated categories and approximately 600 million cubic metres of brine at an average grade of 473 mg/l lithium for 1.5 Mt of LCE in the Inferred category.

Orocobre Managing Director and CEO Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay commented, "Our Joint Venture partners, Advantage Lithium have delivered a well designed and executed resource definition program that has more than doubled the total Cauchari resource. This result provides an opportunity to reassess future development options to maximise value for shareholders".

The Joint Venture intends to submit a full technical report within 45 days of this announcement, in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements and the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) to support the conclusions presented here.

Updated Cauchari Resource

The drilling program has expanded the resource at the Cauchari Project to 4.8 Mt of LCE of Measured and Indicated Resources contained in 1.8 km3 of brine and 1.5 Mt of Inferred Resources contained in 0.6 km3 of brine. The resources have been broken into six different geological units which are classified between Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources, with the classification reflecting differences in the level of available sample information. The resource estimate is presented in Table 1 below.

The key areas of the resource for future brine production are the Archibarca Fan and the SE Sector of the Project. The Archibarca Fan resource consists of 1.0 Mt of LCE as Measured Resources at 564 mg/l lithium. The Measured and Indicated Resources in the SE Sector, mostly contained in the Clay and Halite units, amount to approximately 2.3 Mt of LCE at 481 mg/l lithium. The extraction characteristics of the Archibarca Fan and SE Sector have been confirmed by the 30 day pumping tests in each area during the Phase III Program in 2018.

The brine resource is calculated over the western and eastern properties of the Cauchari project and covers an area of 117.7 km2. The brine resource in the west extends from the brine level below the surficial gravels to a depth of over 400 m and is classified as Measured in the north in the Archibarca area and Indicated further south in the West Fan, with small volumes of Inferred resources in these areas. The Measured and Indicated Resources in the east extend from the phreatic brine level to a constant depth of 400 m in the Halite and Clay units. Indicated Resources in the Deep Sand unit extend to 500 m depth. Below these depths the resource is classified as Inferred, reaching a depth of up to 619 m. The Deep Sand unit remains open at depth. None of the drill holes completed to date have intercepted bedrock (basement) and the resource remains open at depth.

Table 1: Cauchari Project Lithium Resource Estimate; March 2019

Measured (M)

Indicated (I)

M+I

Inferred

Aquifer volume (km3)

9.7

20.9

30.7

10.7

Mean specific yield

6%

6%

6%

6%

Brine volume (km3)

0.6

1.2

1.9

0.6

Li mean grade (g/m3)

35

26

29

27

Li mean concentration (mg/l)

527

452

476

473

Resource (tonnes)

345,000

550,000

900,000

290,000

Lithium Carbonate Equivalent

1,850,000

2,950,000

4,800,000

1,500,000

Notes:

  • 1. JORC and CIM definitions were followed for mineral resources.

  • 2. The Qualified Person for this Mineral Resource estimate is Murray Brooker, RPGeo, MAIG.

  • 3. Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) with a conversion factor of 5.32.

  • 4. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Results of the brine chemistry analysis carried out confirm the Cauchari brine is similar in composition to the brine in the adjacent Olaroz Salar from which Orocobre is successfully producing lithium carbonate using conventional lithium processing technology. Table 2 provides a summary of the Cauchari brine characteristics. There is a reasonable prospect that the Cauchari brine could be successfully processed using technology similar to the Olaroz Lithium Facility.

Table 2: Cauchari brine chemistry characteristics

Samples Ratio

Archibarca

Fan

Clay

East Fan

Halite

Deep Sand

West Fan

Mg/Li

2.3

2.5

1.6

2.7

2.5

3.2

SO4/Li

26.2

39.7

88.7

44.3

38.1

38.4

Resource Estimation Methodology

The updated lithium resource estimate for the Cauchari Project is based on the results of 26 diamond holes and five rotary holes drilled between 2011 and the end of 2018. Figure 1 shows a location map of the drill holes completed during the 2011 and 2017/8 drilling campaigns and Figure 2 shows a cut-away diagram of the resource area and concentrations. Brine sample collection consisted of bailed and packer samples in the diamond holes, and packer and pumped samples in the rotary holes. More than 2,000 brine samples (including more than 300 QA/QC samples) were analyzed by Norlabs (Jujuy, Argentina) as the primary laboratory and by Alex Steward Assayers (Mendoza, Argentina) and the University of Antofagasta (Chile) as secondary QA/QC laboratories. Brine was also extracted from diamond cores (centrifuge methodology) in an independent laboratory in the USA and analysed in the Norlabs laboratory to further verify and validate brine chemistry results.

HQ core was retrieved during the diamond core drilling from which more than 300 primary undisturbed samples were prepared for laboratory drainable porosity and other physical parameter determinations by Geo Systems Analysis (GSA) in Tucson, AZ. Laboratory QA/QC porosity analyses were undertaken by the DBS&A Laboratory, Core Laboratories and the British Geological Survey.

The lithium resource was estimated using SGEMs software applying ordinary kriging. The resource estimate was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of JORC and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and uses best practice methods specific to brine resources, including a reliance on core drilling and sampling methods that yield depth-specific chemistry and drainable porosity measurements. The resource estimation was completed by independent qualified person Mr. Frits Reidel of Santiago based hydrogeology firm FloSolutions with extensive experience in the estimation of lithium brine resources in Argentina. Competent Person (CP) Mr. Murray Brooker reviewed advances during the drilling programs and during the resource estimation.

Figure 1: Location of Cauchari properties, drill holes and the resource area - dashed line indicates the cross section in Figure 2

Table 3: Location of Cauchari drill holes

Exploration

Hole Number

Coordinates Gauss Kruger Argentine*

Elevation

Mean Sea Level

(m)+

Total Depth (m)

Sector

Year / Phase of work

Drilling Method

Azimuth

Dip

Easting

Northing

CAU01D

3,425,589

7,378,259

3906

249

SE

2011

Diamond

0

-90

CAU02D

3,424,385

7,376,814

3907

189

SE

2011

Diamond

0

-90

CAU03D

3,421,874

7,373,649

3910

71.5

SE

2011

Diamond

0

-90

CAU04D

3,421,903

7,371,452

3909

46.5

SE

2011

Diamond

0

-90

CAU05D

3,425,500

7,374,882

3907

168

SE

2011

Diamond

0

-90

CAU06D

3,423,534

7,370,146

3909

506

SE

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU07R

3,421,199

7,383,985

3929

343

NW

Phase II

Rotary

0

-90

CAU08R

3,423,939

7,374,503

3908

400

SE

Phase II

Rotary

0

-90

CAU09R

3,423,783

7,377,788

3906

400

SE

Phase II

Rotary

0

-90

CAU10R

3,425,532

7,379,306

3906

429

SE

Phase II

Rotary

0

-90

CAU11R

3,421,752

7,372,569

3910

480

SE

Phase II

Rotary

0

-90

CAU12D

3,421,710

7,374,690

3908

413

SE

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU12DA

3,421,679

7,374,669

3909

609

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU13D

3,422,774

7,376,298

3908

449

SE

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU13DA

3,422,747

7,376,293

3909

497

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU14D

3,425,669

7,377,021

3908

600

SE

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU15D

3,419,293

7,373,397

3906

243.5

NW

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU16D

3,419,925

7,379,893

3905

321.5

NW

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU17D

3,419,965

7,387,434

3958

237.5

NW

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU18D

3,422,571

7,386,976

3925

359

NW

Phase II

Diamond

0

-90

CAU19D

3,421,819

7,369,848

3910

519.5

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU20D

3,420,554

7,385,410

3945

390

NW

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU21D

3,420,311

7,382,080

3915

283

NW

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU22D

3,427,715

7,379,299

3913

418

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU23D

3,419,547

7,372,053

3907

319

NW

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU24D

3,419,626

7,369,898

3905

352.5

NW

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU25D

3,427,793

7,381,272

3912

427

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU26D

3,423,384

7,372,185

3910

617.2

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU27D

3,426,942

7,376,023

3919

473

SE

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU28D

3,419,760

7,367,258

3918

303.5

NW

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

CAU29D

3,420,463

7,364,858

3916

404

NW

Phase III

Diamond

0

-90

* Coordinates are in Zone 3 of the Argentine Gauss Kruger grid system. + Elevation determined by surveying with DGPS equipment.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 05:31:05 UTC
