Orocobre : December 2018 Quarterly Report Briefing Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Dec 2018 Quarterly Report_Briefing_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT
15 January 2019
December 2018 Quarterly Report Briefing
Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release the December 2018 Quarterly Report on Thursday 17 January 2019. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Richard Seville will conduct a briefing at 11am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com.Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
