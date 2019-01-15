Orocobre : December 2018 Quarterly Report Briefing Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Dec 2018 Quarterly Report_Briefing_FINAL.pdf

Log in
OROCOBRE LIMITED (ORE)
01/15
3.35 AUD   +4.04%
2017OROCOBRE LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
RE
Orocobre : December 2018 Quarterly Report Briefing

01/15/2019 | 02:09am EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 January 2019

December 2018 Quarterly Report Briefing

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release the December 2018 Quarterly Report on Thursday 17 January 2019. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Richard Seville will conduct a briefing at 11am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com.Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M:+61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:08:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19,7 M
EBIT 2019 3,43 M
Net income 2019 28,7 M
Finance 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,83
P/E ratio 2020 16,07
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Capitalization 608 M
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,19 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John W. Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-0.31%608
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 940
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 331
UPL LTD3.32%5 523
OCI NV6.96%4 763
K+S7.03%3 833
