Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orocobre : Departure of Chief Operating Officer - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Departure of COO_FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 August 2019

Departure of Chief Operating Officer

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") advises that Alex Losada, Chief Operating Officer, has taken leave effective 14 August 2019 (AEST) for the duration of his contractual notice period ending 14 February 2020 (AEST).

The Company would like to thank Alex for his contribution to Orocobre's existing operations and growth projects over the last three years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The recruitment process for his replacement has commenced with Egon Zehnder and an announcement on a new appointment will be made in due course.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3720 9088
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com.au

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
07:52pOROCOBRE : Departure of Chief Operating Officer - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Depa..
PU
07:19pOROCOBRE LIMITED : – Departure of Chief Operating Officer
AQ
08/06OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony
AQ
08/05OROCOBRE LIMITED : – Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremon..
AQ
08/05OROCOBRE : Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony - Orocobre_ASX..
PU
07/24OROCOBRE : Morgan Stanley rates ORE as Equal-weight
AQ
07/23OROCOBRE : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019 - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Q..
PU
07/23OROCOBRE LIMITED : Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 30 June 2..
AQ
07/22OROCOBRE : June 2019 Quarterly Report Briefing - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Jun 2..
PU
07/22OROCOBRE LIMITED : – June 2019 Quarterly Report Briefing
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 29,6 M
EBIT 2019 -11,6 M
Net income 2019 38,5 M
Finance 2019 343 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
EV / Sales2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,79x
Capitalization 688 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,31  AUD
Last Close Price 2,63  AUD
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-6.81%497
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE)--.--%7 154
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%7 154
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-11.56%6 915
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO78.73%6 079
UPL5.53%5 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group