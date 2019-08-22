Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orocobre : Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Close_FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

23 August 2019

Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the finance facility for the Olaroz Lithium Facility ("Olaroz") Stage 2 Expansion has been finalised.

Comprehensive project finance documentation between Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC"), Sales de Jujuy S.A., Jujuy Energia y Minera Sociedad del Estado ("JEMSE"), Mizuho Bank Ltd and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") has now been executed for a US$180 million debt facility ("the Facility") that will be used for the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz operations.

Sales de Jujuy S.A. operates as a joint venture between Orocobre (66.5%), TTC (25%) and JEMSE, 8.5%.

The Facility has the following key terms:

Principal: US$180 million

Tenor: 9.5 years to maturity at 10 March 2029

Rate: Less than 4% per annum

Guarantee: Joint and Several by ORE / TTC guarantee during construction, largely replaced by a JOGMEC guarantee upon project completion (see below)

Repayment: Principal repayments made biannually, commencing 10 September 2022

Under the terms of the January 2018 share subscription agreement between TTC and Orocobre the parties agreed to provide non cash-backed guarantees for the Facility. Orocobre also agreed to hold US$135 million of cash in a separate reserve account. The cash will be held in an interest-bearing term deposit by Orocobre and may be utilised to meet any Stage 2 Expansion cost overruns and other defined events should they occur. Upon completion of Stage 2 Expansion 82.35% of the Orocobre / TTC guarantee will be replaced by a guarantee from JOGMEC and that proportion of the US$135 million cash will then be available for Orocobre corporate purposes.

The remaining capital that is required for the Stage 2 Expansion will be provided through shareholders loans from Orocobre (75%) and TTC (25%).

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3720 9088
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

2

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
08:48pOROCOBRE : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market - ORE ASX Announcemen..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : 2019 Full-Year Results Presentation - ORE Investor Presentation_Full ..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement - Appendix 4G and Corp..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Annual Report to Shareholders - ORO020 - Annual Report 2019 WEB_FINAL..
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Appendix 4E - Appendix 4E 2019_FINAL.pdf
PU
08:48pOROCOBRE : Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility - Orocobre_ASX Announ..
PU
08:38pOROCOBRE LIMITED : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market
AQ
08:03pOROCOBRE LIMITED : - Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility
AQ
08/20OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Date of release for Financial Results 2019
AQ
08/18OROCOBRE : Date of Release for 2019 Financial Results - Orocobre_ASX Announcemen..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 29,7 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 38,8 M
Finance 2019 345 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,32  AUD
Last Close Price 2,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-24.77%426
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA--.--%6 693
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%6 693
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO81.32%6 185
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-22.03%6 074
UPL6.81%5 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group