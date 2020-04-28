Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orocobre : Limited Expansion Activities Recommence at Olaroz - ORE ASX-TSX Announcement-Recommencement of Olaroz Expansion_FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 April 2020

Limited Expansion Activities Recommence at Olaroz

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company) advises that following approval from Argentine authorities, communities, unions and other stakeholders limited operations have recommenced on the Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion.

Safety remains the Company's highest priority and the focus is on the health of workers, their families and those of related communities. A strict biosecurity protocol remains in all workplaces. All activities are being undertaken within strict health and safety standards and in coordination with the provincial COVID- 19 Emergency Operational Centres.

A restricted number of personnel are working on the key areas of brine gathering networks, gathering ponds and main evaporation ponds. This work is being conducted at a pace materially slower than pre- COVID-19 plans and it is not yet certain when full construction activities will resume.

Given the above, it is likely that project completion will be delayed. The Company is currently assessing the likely extent of these delays and continues to evaluate options to conserve capital and optimise progress.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

M: +61 418 783 701

  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate producer and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's interests include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, a material JORC Resource in the adjacent Cauchari Basin and Borax Argentina, an established boron minerals and refined chemicals producer. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

2

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 03:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
04/28OROCOBRE : Limited Expansion Activities Recommence at Olaroz - ORE ASX-TSX Annou..
PU
04/28OROCOBRE : Limited Expansion Activities Recommence at Olaroz
AQ
04/22OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice
AQ
04/22OROCOBRE LIMITED : Pty Ltd - March 2020 Quarterly Report
AQ
04/21OROCOBRE LIMITED : Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 March ..
AQ
04/21OROCOBRE : March 2020 Quarterly Report - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Qtrly Activit..
PU
04/20OROCOBRE LIMITED : - Acquisition of Advantage Lithium Corp. Completed
AQ
04/19OROCOBRE : Acquisition of Advantage Lithium Completed - ORE TSX Announcement_AAL..
PU
04/17OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2020 March Quarter Results Briefing
AQ
04/17ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Acquisition of Advantage Lithium Corp. Completed
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 129 M
EBIT 2020 -22,6 M
Net income 2020 -38,9 M
Debt 2020 138 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -46,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,68x
Capitalization 610 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,99  AUD
Last Close Price 2,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operations Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED1.38%387
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY17.84%7 148
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-12.63%5 848
PHOSAGRO2.20%4 743
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-22.77%4 543
UPL LIMITED-0.11%3 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group