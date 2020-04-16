Log in
Orocobre : March 2020 Quarterly Report Briefing - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_FY20 March quarter report webcast_Final.pdf

04/16/2020 | 02:36am EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 April 2020

2020 March Quarter Results Briefing

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release the 2020 March Quarter Production Report on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 9:30am AEST (Brisbane time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre's website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

M: +61 418 783 701

  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:35:10 UTC
