Orocobre : March 2020 Quarterly Report Briefing - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_FY20 March quarter report webcast_Final.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 April 2020

2020 March Quarter Results Briefing

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release the 2020 March Quarter Production Report on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 9:30am AEST (Brisbane time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre's website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

M: +61 418 783 701

abarber@orocobre.com

