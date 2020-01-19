Orocobre : Multi-Year Contracts for Olaroz Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate - ORE_Announcement_Jan_2020_Multi-Year Contracts_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 January 2020

Multi-year contracts for Olaroz battery grade lithium carbonate

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company"), is pleased to advise that two contracts have been signed for supply of battery grade lithium carbonate to top tier Chinese cathode manufacturers.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC"), as joint sales and marketing agent for production from the Olaroz Lithium Facility ("Olaroz"), has signed one contract for supply of a total 7,200 tonnes of battery grade lithium carbonate and a second contract for supply of a total 2,880 tonnes of micronised battery grade lithium carbonate. Both contracts will see the total tonnages delivered over three years with the first shipments expected to commence in the March quarter 2020.

The sales price for each contract will be set as per an agreed formula and is linked to market pricing with a floor and cap.

Orocobre Managing Director and CEO Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay commented, "This is a welcome first step towards our previously stated commercial strategy of selling a greater proportion of our product under long term sales agreements with key customers."

