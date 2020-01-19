Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orocobre : Multi-Year Contracts for Olaroz Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate - ORE_Announcement_Jan_2020_Multi-Year Contracts_FINAL.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2020 | 10:59pm EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 January 2020

Multi-year contracts for Olaroz battery grade lithium carbonate

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company"), is pleased to advise that two contracts have been signed for supply of battery grade lithium carbonate to top tier Chinese cathode manufacturers.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC"), as joint sales and marketing agent for production from the Olaroz Lithium Facility ("Olaroz"), has signed one contract for supply of a total 7,200 tonnes of battery grade lithium carbonate and a second contract for supply of a total 2,880 tonnes of micronised battery grade lithium carbonate. Both contracts will see the total tonnages delivered over three years with the first shipments expected to commence in the March quarter 2020.

The sales price for each contract will be set as per an agreed formula and is linked to market pricing with a floor and cap.

Orocobre Managing Director and CEO Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay commented, "This is a welcome first step towards our previously stated commercial strategy of selling a greater proportion of our product under long term sales agreements with key customers."

Richard S. Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3720 9088
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 20 January 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2020 03:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
01/19Australia's Orocobre signs lithium supply deals with Chinese firms
RE
01/19OROCOBRE : Multi-Year Contracts for Olaroz Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate - ORE..
PU
01/19OROCOBRE LIMITED : – Multi-year contracts for Olaroz battery grade lithium..
AQ
2019OROCOBRE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Orocobre_ASX Ann..
PU
2019OROCOBRE : Appendix 3B - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Appendix 3B - Dec 2019.pdf
PU
2019OROCOBRE : Morgan Stanley rates ORE as Equal-weight
AQ
2019OROCOBRE LIMITED : - December Quarter 2019 Lithium Carbonate Pricing Guidance
AQ
2019OROCOBRE : December Quarter 2019 Lithium Carbonate Pricing Guidance - ORE ASX Re..
PU
2019OROCOBRE LIMITED : – December Quarter 2019 Lithium Carbonate Pricing Guida..
AQ
2019OROCOBRE : Results of 2019 AGM - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 AGM Results_FINAL.pdf
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 156 M
EBIT 2020 -15,4 M
Net income 2020 -15,0 M
Finance 2020 19,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,6x
P/E ratio 2021 136x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2021 4,49x
Capitalization 956 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,54  AUD
Last Close Price 3,65  AUD
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operations Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED35.09%657
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.15.02%8 080
UPL LTD1.37%6 330
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY5.15%6 232
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-4.80%5 736
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%5 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group