Orocobre : Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant_FINAL.pdf

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony

08/05/2019

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 August 2019

Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Orocobre Managing Director and CEO Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) and Toyotsu Lithium Corporation representatives hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the commencement of construction at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant (Naraha Plant).

The Naraha Plant, the first of its kind to be built in Japan, is designed to convert primary grade lithium carbonate feedstock sourced from the Olaroz Lithium Facility into purified battery grade lithium hydroxide. Sales of lithium hydroxide will be managed by TTC as exclusive sales agent under a similar joint marketing arrangement to that operating for lithium carbonate from the Olaroz Lithium Facility. The majority of production is expected to be delivered to the Japanese battery industry. A cathode manufacturing plant is already in operation in the immediate vicinity and plans have been announced to develop a battery manufacturing facility nearby.

Orocobre Managing Director and CEO Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay commented, "This is an exciting time for Orocobre and our joint venture partners as we see construction commencing at the Naraha site. This couldn't have come at a more opportune time, as we work towards producing low-cost battery grade lithium hydroxide at a time when demand is expected to grow significantly. Construction of the Naraha Plant provides Orocobre invaluable product diversification and will further cement our position as a global lithium chemicals producer operating at the bottom quartile of the lithium cost curve."

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3720 9088
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

2

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:49:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 29,0 M
EBIT 2019 -11,6 M
Net income 2019 38,5 M
Finance 2019 357 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,51x
Capitalization 696 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,35  AUD
Last Close Price 2,66  AUD
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-13.93%494
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE)--.--%7 130
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%7 130
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-10.42%6 963
UPL13.45%6 283
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO78.99%6 102
