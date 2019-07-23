Orocobre : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019 - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Qtrly Activities Report_Jun 19_FINAL.pdf

Therefore, the Company's reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance, sales commission and export taxes. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognized by SDJ, the joint venture company in Argentina

During the quarter Advantage Lithium announced the engagement of WorleyParsons Chile S.A. who, in conjunction with independent resource consultants FloSolutions SpA, will complete a

As at 30 June 2019, Orocobre corporate had available cash of US$248.0 million after expenditure mainly related to Olaroz expansion activities, Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Joint Venture equity contribution, corporate costs and Cauchari JV expenditure. Including Sales de Jujuy (SDJ) and Borax cash and project debt, net group cash at 30 June 2019 was US$181.0 million.

Sales revenue was up 12% QoQ and the average price received was up 3% QoQ (excluding the low value mineral sales).

Overall sales volume for the June quarter was 11,758 tonnes, up 10% QoQ after deducting 2,312 tonnes of low value mineral sales in the March quarter

Construction of key items for the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility such as ponds, secondary liming plant, roads and camp upgrades have continued to advance.

Construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant is expected to commence early H2 CY19 with commissioning to commence during H1 CY21

Gross cash margins (excluding export tax) of US$3,727/tonne were down 29% QoQ mainly due to the lower average price received, however the gross cash margin remains at a very strong 45% of revenue

Production for the year was up marginally from FY18 to a new record of 12,605 tonnes

Q4 FY19 production was 3,455 tonnes, down 4% on the previous corresponding period (PCP) following a strategy of managing brine quality, new pond preparation and slightly lower than average evaporation rates.

Gross cash margins for the quarter (excluding export tax) were 45% or US$3,727/tonne, down 19% QoQ and 37% on PCP. Operating costs (on a cost of goods sold basis, excluding export tax) were US$4,493/tonne up 7% QoQ and 18% on PCP due to recommencing production of purified lithium carbonate for most of the month of May. Costs were also negatively impacted by

Sales were 3,387 tonnes of lithium carbonate with a realised average price of US$8,220/tonne on an FOB basis and total sales revenue of US$27.8 million. The average price received during the quarter was down 13% QoQ. Prices achieved in the seaborne market remained under pressure by Chinese exporters.

Production for the June quarter was 3,455 tonnes down from 3,596 tonnes in the previous corresponding period. This was up 12% from 3,075 tonnes in the March quarter which was affected by rainfall that exceeded the same period in 2017 and 2018 and resulted in the dilution of brine feedstock.

In addition, a central safety committee and five subcommittees (training, operational discipline, audit, risk management and incidents investigations) have been created to provide better control and follow up of safety issues.

Intelex (a cloud based environmental, health, safety and quality management system) has now been implemented to deliver a unified reservoir of policies and procedures, recommendations, incidents and investigations to all employees and management.

The number of safety observations and audits has been increased to ensure that all the proper safety procedures are being met by both SDJ staff and contractors.

During the quarter SDJ continued implementation of DuPont's safety improvement plan with staff and plant managers, addressing key risks and priorities including the evaluation of "Hazard Identification Cards" and delivering an improved induction process for all new employees.

There were no Lost Time Injuries (LTI) recorded at Olaroz during the June quarter. As at 30 June, operations had achieved 111 days without an LTI.

carry forward inventory (from Q3 FY19) sold in Q4 FY19 and higher Argentine Peso based fixed costs (e.g. labour, camp) without the benefit of devaluation realised in previous quarters.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The operational strategy continues to focus on safety and quality. Special attention is being devoted to improving the lithium grade of brine feedstock - "brine quality". Improved brine quality has multiple benefits including higher lithium recoveries and increased product quality and consistency.

Quality improvement projects have been implemented to improve product packaging which will address some customer requests. Plant equipment availability is also under review with the aim of decreasing plant downtime due to unplanned maintenance. A review of soda ash use has identified opportunities to reduce consumption through more detailed and frequent monitoring of soda ash dosage during processing.

Seven of the eight Stage 1 harvest ponds have now been cleared of harvestable salt which precipitated through the evaporation process. The final pond is currently being harvested. Pond harvesting enables the recovery of brine that is retained in the salts which can then be processed in the plant. With the increase in area from development of Stage 2 ponds, future salt harvesting will become a continuous process where ponds are harvested on a rotational basis over a three-year cycle.

FUTURE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

Production guidance will be provided at the release of full year results in August 2019.

STAGE 2 EXPANSION AT OLAROZ

The Stage 2 Expansion of Olaroz is fully funded with cash and a proposed US$180 million debt facility. A final review is underway on the debt facility documentation and this is expected to be completed in the September quarter. Under the terms of the January 2018 placement, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) and Orocobre agreed to provide non cash-backed guarantees for the finance facility. Also, under the placement terms, Orocobre agreed with TTC to hold US$135 million of cash in a separate reserve account whilst the guarantee is in place. The cash will be held in an interest-bearing term deposit by Orocobre and may be utilised for cost overruns and other defined events should they occur.

Upon formal completion of the project, 82.35% of the TTC/Orocobre guarantee will be replaced by a guarantee from the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and that proportion of the US$135 million cash will then be available for Orocobre corporate purposes.

PROGRESS TO DATE

Construction of key items for the Stage 2 Expansion such as ponds, secondary liming plant, roads and camp upgrades continued to advance during Q4 FY19.

As at 30 June, approximately US$40.3 million has been spent on the first phase of expansion activities including the construction of new roads, vegetation clearing, construction of new evaporation and harvest ponds, secondary liming plant and new boreholes. The expansion of existing site infrastructure and camp accommodation continued including a new health center for the extended work force, office space for the expansion team and warehouses for equipment.

During Q4 FY19 an invitation to tender was sent out for the design, construction and related earthworks for a number of new buildings required for the Stage 2 Expansion. All tenders are now under final review and will be awarded during Q1 FY20 - allowing for construction of the main buildings to begin before the next wet season.

Negotiations for the Engineering, Procurement, Management and Construction (EPCM) contract with Worley, an international construction company are close to being completed. An international engineering company has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Supply (EPS) contract related to the technical package, with laboratory test works and the preparation of basic and detailed engineering now underway. The Stage 2 Expansion project's budget and timeline continue to be reviewed.

A new evaporation pond (14C) was completed during the quarter and will be filled with concentrated brine during Q1 FY20. Vegetation clearing and construction of four additional evaporation ponds (20A, 22B, 21A & 11A) continues. Brine transfer duct construction continues.

