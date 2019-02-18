Orocobre : Recent weather at Olaroz Lithium Facility ORE ASX Announcement_Argentina weather_FINAL.pdf

Log in
Orocobre : Recent weather at Olaroz Lithium Facility

02/18/2019 | 06:08pm EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 February 2019

Recent weather at Olaroz Lithium Facility

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") provides the following update on recent weather at the Olaroz Lithium Facility in Jujuy Province, north west Argentina after completing an internal review of expected production for the remainder of the financial year.

Recent rainfall at the Olaroz Lithium Facility has exceeded that which occurred in 2017 and 2018. There have not been any material production stoppages, nor disruption to the import of supplies or the export of finished product. However, production has been lower due to dilution of the brine feedstock.

Orocobre now expects FY19 production to be approximately the same as that achieved in FY18.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 23:07:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19,2 M
EBIT 2019 -3,31 M
Net income 2019 20,4 M
Finance 2019 223 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,77
P/E ratio 2020 20,70
EV / Sales 2019 17,7x
EV / Sales 2020 14,6x
Capitalization 563 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,91 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-6.19%563
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 875
YARA INTERNATIONAL2.01%10 748
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 084
UPL7.93%5 845
OCI NV4.72%4 441
