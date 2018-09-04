Orocobre : Request for Trading Halt ASX Release_ORE Request for Trading Halt_FINAL.pdf

Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orocobre : Request for Trading Halt

09/04/2018

Market Announcement

4 September 2018

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Orocobre Limited ('ORE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ORE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Chris Dobbs

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

4 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

4 September 2018

The Listings Manager ASX Sydney

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 Orocobre Limited (the Company) requests an immediate trading halt of its securities on the ASX pending an announcement concerning media reports from Argentina that have flagged the potential imposition of export taxes.

The Company request that the Trading Halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Thursday 6 September or when the announcement concerning the matter is released.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Kind Regards

Rick Anthon

Company Secretary and General Counsel Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 0419 751 299

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 00:06:00 UTC
