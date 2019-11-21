Orocobre : Results of 2019 AGM - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 AGM Results_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 November 2019

Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 22 November 2019.

Details of the votes cast are as follows:

RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1. Adoption of the Directors' Remuneration 109,419,995 7,091,388 560,078 Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 93.91% 6.09% 2. Election of Director - Mr. Richard Seville 122,117,935 1,630,956 412,407 98.68% 1.32% 3. Re-election of Ms. Leanne Heywood as a 123,199,672 519,593 442,033 Director 99.58% 0.42% 4. Re-election of Mr. Fernando Oris de Roa as a 123,250,467 499,446 411,385 Director 99.60% 0.40% 5. Approval of Amendments to the Employee 115,386,248 6,736,401 1,108,650 Performance Rights and Options Plan 94.48% 5.52% 6. Approval of the granting of Performance 116,372,102 7,394,885 Rights to the Managing Director and CEO, 394,311 94.03% 5.97% Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay 7. Approval for the giving of Retirement 121,899,916 1,730,025 Benefits to the Managing Director and CEO, 531,357 98.60% 1.40% Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay 8. Approval of Non-Executive Director's Share 116,340,003 1,539,715 507,021 Rights Plan 98.69% 1.31%

Mr. Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary