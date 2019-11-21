Log in
Orocobre : Results of 2019 AGM - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 AGM Results_FINAL.pdf

11/21/2019 | 10:37pm EST

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 November 2019

Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 22 November 2019.

Details of the votes cast are as follows:

RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1.

Adoption of the Directors' Remuneration

109,419,995

7,091,388

560,078

Report for the year ended 30 June 2019

93.91%

6.09%

2.

Election of Director - Mr. Richard Seville

122,117,935

1,630,956

412,407

98.68%

1.32%

3.

Re-election of Ms. Leanne Heywood as a

123,199,672

519,593

442,033

Director

99.58%

0.42%

4.

Re-election of Mr. Fernando Oris de Roa as a

123,250,467

499,446

411,385

Director

99.60%

0.40%

5.

Approval of Amendments to the Employee

115,386,248

6,736,401

1,108,650

Performance Rights and Options Plan

94.48%

5.52%

6.

Approval of the granting of Performance

116,372,102

7,394,885

Rights to the Managing Director and CEO,

394,311

94.03%

5.97%

Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay

7.

Approval for the giving of Retirement

121,899,916

1,730,025

Benefits to the Managing Director and CEO,

531,357

98.60%

1.40%

Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay

8.

Approval of Non-Executive Director's Share

116,340,003

1,539,715

507,021

Rights Plan

98.69%

1.31%

Mr. Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3871 3985
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

2

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 03:36:04 UTC
