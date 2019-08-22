Orocobre : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 Full-Year Results_FINAL.pdf

Orocobre reports price as "FOB" (Free on Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost,

Final Investment Decision ("FID") approval for Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility and Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant given by Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC") and JV boards. Finance now completed for both projects

As of 30 June 2019, Orocobre Group had cash of US$279.8 million.

revenue of US$124.7 million, on sales of 12,080 tonnes of lithium carbonate

of US$24.8 million is down from US$25.7 million

Statutory Group net profit of US$54.6 million for FY19 includes a number of one off items.

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company"), a dynamic global lithium chemicals supplier, today released its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19").

Orocobre Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay said, "Orocobre has continued to deliver robust margins despite weaker market conditions and the introduction of the export duty. Going forward we will continue to have a strong focus on safety, quality and productivity to cement our position as a mainstream, profitable, low cost producer of lithium carbonate.

"We will be focussing on a number of individual improvement projects with the aim of operating more safely, increasing production volumes, improving quality and decreasing costs.

"It is very pleasing to see that construction activities for our Stage 2 Expansion are progressing well and construction has commenced at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant which is being managed by our long term partners Toyota Tsusho Corporation," he said.

Outlook, Guidance and Data

Subject to market and operating conditions Orocobre provides the following guidance:

Olaroz Lithium Facility

Orocobre expects full year production (FY20) will be at least 5% higher than FY19

Further to the soft lithium carbonate pricing experience in the June half, Orocobre expects the average sales price for the September 2019 quarter to be approximately US$7,250 per tonne (FOB) 3

Borax Argentina

Production forecast of 45,000 - 50,000 tonnes for FY20

Corporate

Cash corporate costs will be US$8.5 - 9.5 million, including costs related to the Stage 2 Expansion and the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant

Proforma Financials

SDJ PTE accounts were fully consolidated into Orocobre Group from 1 January 2019, as such the statutory accounts include six months of consolidated and six months of equity accounted figures, readers are advised to review the 100% consolidated pro-forma accounts in the investor presentation for a more accurate representation of the underlying performance.

The Orocobre Group achieved a net profit after tax of US$65.4 million had SDJ PTE been consolidated for 12 months.

Sales de Jujuy PTE and hence the Olaroz Lithium Facility, recorded a positive EBITDAIX of US$60.9 million for the year to 30 June 2019. Borax Argentina recorded a positive EBITDAIX of US$0.2 million.

2