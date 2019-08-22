Orocobre : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 Full-Year Results_FINAL.pdf

Log in
OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
Orocobre : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market

08/22/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

23 August 2019

Orocobre Limited reports strong FY19 results despite weak market

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company"), a dynamic global lithium chemicals supplier, today released its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19").

Highlights:

  • Statutory Group net profit of US$54.6 million for FY19 includes a number of one off items. Underlying NPAT1 of US$24.8 million is down from US$25.7 million in the previous corresponding period ("PCP")
  • Underlying EBITDAIX1 is US$54.1 million, down from US$86.7 million
  • Total production of 12,605 tonnes of lithium carbonate
  • Strong results from the Olaroz Lithium Facility:
    • revenue of US$124.7 million, on sales of 12,080 tonnes of lithium carbonate
    • EBITDAIX1 of US$60.9 million, after deducting export tax of US$7.5 million
    • average price received of US$10,322/tonne FOB2, down from US$12,578/tonne FOB2 in
      PCP
    • gross operating cash margins of 58% with lithium production costs3 of US$4,302/tonne up from US$4,194/tonne in FY18, making Olaroz one of the lowest cost producers of lithium chemicals in the world
    • gross cash margin of US$6,020/tonne, despite lower prices
  • As of 30 June 2019, Orocobre Group had cash of US$279.8 million.
  • Final Investment Decision ("FID") approval for Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility and Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant given by Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC") and JV boards. Finance now completed for both projects
  1. see notes at end of release.
  2. Orocobre reports price as "FOB" (Free on Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost,
    Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company's reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance, sales commission and export taxes. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognized by SDJ, the joint venture company in Argentina.
  3. excluding royalties, export taxes and head office costs.

Orocobre Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay said, "Orocobre has continued to deliver robust margins despite weaker market conditions and the introduction of the export duty. Going forward we will continue to have a strong focus on safety, quality and productivity to cement our position as a mainstream, profitable, low cost producer of lithium carbonate.

"We will be focussing on a number of individual improvement projects with the aim of operating more safely, increasing production volumes, improving quality and decreasing costs.

"It is very pleasing to see that construction activities for our Stage 2 Expansion are progressing well and construction has commenced at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant which is being managed by our long term partners Toyota Tsusho Corporation," he said.

Outlook, Guidance and Data

Subject to market and operating conditions Orocobre provides the following guidance:

Olaroz Lithium Facility

  • Orocobre expects full year production (FY20) will be at least 5% higher than FY19
  • Further to the soft lithium carbonate pricing experience in the June half, Orocobre expects the average sales price for the September 2019 quarter to be approximately US$7,250 per tonne (FOB)3

Borax Argentina

  • Production forecast of 45,000 - 50,000 tonnes for FY20

Corporate

  • Cash corporate costs will be US$8.5 - 9.5 million, including costs related to the Stage 2 Expansion and the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant

Proforma Financials

SDJ PTE accounts were fully consolidated into Orocobre Group from 1 January 2019, as such the statutory accounts include six months of consolidated and six months of equity accounted figures, readers are advised to review the 100% consolidated pro-forma accounts in the investor presentation for a more accurate representation of the underlying performance.

The Orocobre Group achieved a net profit after tax of US$65.4 million had SDJ PTE been consolidated for 12 months.

Sales de Jujuy PTE and hence the Olaroz Lithium Facility, recorded a positive EBITDAIX of US$60.9 million for the year to 30 June 2019. Borax Argentina recorded a positive EBITDAIX of US$0.2 million.

Consolidated Profit and Loss

*Elimination represents deconsolidation of SDJ PTE during H1 FY2019 as it was equity accounted for.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3720 9088
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

Notes:

Unless otherwise stated, all financial data in this release is quoted in US dollars4.

Statutory profit (loss) is profit after tax attributable to owners of the Company

Orocobre's results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This report also includes certain non-IFRS financial information, including the following:

  • "NCI" is the non-controlling interest which represents the portion of equity ownership in the Joint Venture not attributable to Orocobre Limited
  • "EBITDAIX" is 'Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, impairment and foreign currency gains/(losses)'
  • "EBITIX" is 'Earnings before interest, tax, impairment and foreign currency gains/(losses)'
  • "EBTIX" is 'Earnings before tax, impairment and foreign currency gains/(losses)'
  • "underlying NPAT" and "underlying EBITDAIX" being statutory profit being adjusted for certain one off and non-recurring items

4Financial data has been translated to US Dollars using average exchange rates for the relevant period in the income statement.

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 29,7 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 38,8 M
Finance 2019 345 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,32  AUD
Last Close Price 2,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-24.77%426
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA--.--%6 693
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%6 693
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO81.32%6 185
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-22.03%6 074
UPL6.81%5 734
